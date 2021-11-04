Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Let there be snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“But what about the lurkers?” 😉

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

People are complicated. Love is not.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Everybody saw this coming.

The revolution will be supervised.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This really is a full service blog.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / She’s in the Jailhouse Now

She’s in the Jailhouse Now

by | 121 Comments

This post is in: ,

Remember the obnoxious Trump superfan/Texas real estate broker who livestreamed flying to the January insurrection in a private jet, smilingly posed next to a busted window at the Capitol and then bragged she wouldn’t be held accountable?

She's in the Jailhouse Now

A judge just sentenced her to 60 days in jail, which is the harshest penalty anyone charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the attack has received so far. WaPo:

A Texas real estate agent who bragged after Jan. 6 that as a blonde, white woman she would not be going to jail for joining in the assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was sentenced Thursday to two months of incarceration…

“You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,” [Judge] Cooper said. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

I’m enjoying these insurrectionist comeuppance stories more than I like to admit. There’s something so satisfying about watching an arrogant, entitled turd nugget like Ms. Ryan run face-first into a brick wall of consequences. Probably because it doesn’t happen nearly often enough. Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anon in NC
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluegirlfromwyo
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Central Planning
  • dexwood
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gretchen
  • gwangung
  • Interrobang
  • J R in WV
  • Joe Falco
  • JoyceH
  • Kay
  • KsSteve
  • laura
  • M31
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Marmot
  • matt
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • Reboot
  • Regulon
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shakti
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • SpaceUnit
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • The Dangerman
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • tybee
  • Urza
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    121Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Searching around for my tiny violin so I can play a sad song for Ms. Blondie Whitey.

      WHERE CAN THAT VIOLIN BE?

      Oh wait, I remember now. I put it out with my fucks when I decided I didn’t want them any more.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      The Schlapps (Mr. and Mrs.) have set up a legal defense fund.

      Not for the rabble who broke windows, but for former Trump aides, the ones who will be facing the house committee.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      This makes me ridiculously happy!

      “You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,” [Judge] Cooper said. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Ha! Will have that song in my head all day now, and it will bring a smile on each replay.

      Two months without a pedi, what’s a girl to do?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:

      No, they’re not the gun couple.  Matt Schlapp and Mercedes Schlapp are former Trump admin. officials.  Communications, etc.

      I don’t know what became of the gun couple.  I assume they still prosper.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Central Planning

      I think she’s a turd, not a turd nugget, because turds are bigger than turd nuggets (cf. chicken)

      I can’t believe I just wrote that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      “You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,” [Judge] Cooper said. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

      I keep hearing conservative pundits claiming that there is no such thing as “white privilege,” and I keep seeing obnoxious white people trying to assert it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Memorandum

      From: Jenna Ryan’s attorney

      To: Jenna Ryan

      Re: Tweeting racist things before sentencing.

      Don’t tweet racist things before sentencing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: We need a deck of cards like they had in Iraq.  Sadly, we would need well more than 52 cards for all the Rs who are attacking democracy.

      We are going to be updating the Balloon Juice store at some point soon-ish.  Maybe we need to make our own deck of 52 cards and sell it in the store.

      Step 1: make a list of names.

      Step 2: get someone (s) to design some cards

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      NEW: Top Trump Allies @mschlapp and @mercedesschlapp Set Up A ‘Legal Fund’ For January 6 White House Rally Organizers https://t.co/bK1AFvXX10

      — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 3, 2021

      This is accurate the First Amendment Fund has been established as part of our mission on Criminal Justice Reform to help defend those unjustly convicted or canceled by a society that has devalued the dignity of each human life and each unique voice. https://t.co/XWuPofadhQ

      — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 4, 2021

      Schlapp is such a smooth bullshitter!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @trollhattan:

      Two months without a pedi, what’s a girl to do?

      Reminds me of when Paul Manafort made a court appearance after being in jail for a few months and the news types were all, oh, how he’s aged! And I was all like, guys guys guys, he’s SHOWING his age. That’s what happens when you separate a pampered millionaire from his hair colorist and his facials and all the other accoutrements of wealth.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      I saw that this morning and was happy to hear about the jail sentence and restitution. IIRC, the prosecution asked for jail time but legal analysts were not certain that the judge would grant jail time for a misdemeanor.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: Yeah, we might have to have a thread on the 52 who should be in the deck.  I say not T****, leave him out.

      But put in all the rest.  We might need an “A” deck and a “B” deck.

      I’m thinking Rudi (with the hair dye streaming down his face) and the My Pillow guy for sure.  Bill Barr.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      prostratedragon

      Oh good! During the increasing nuttiness of a year ago through the aftermath of the insurrection, I kept relevant bookmarks in a file called “Crescendo.” These finding out tales are going into “Diminuendo.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      Surely it’s obvious from a non-partisan reading of Ms Ryan’s tweet that she was, in fact, sarcastically apologising to her twitter assailant for all of the characteristics (blonde, white-skinned, gainfully employed, optimistic) that his pathological reverse-racism finds most offensive about her. The difficulty of being grammatically correct on Twitter accounts for any remaining confusion.

      No honest person could fail to see who the real victim is here. What that says about the ethics of this activist judge I leave for others to expand on.

       

      (her lawyers tried that one, didn’t they?)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      Sadly, we would need well more than 52 cards for all the Rs who are attacking democracy.

      I would suggest a Tarot deck, but I’m not sure what games you can play with one. Even that wouldn’t be enough, though. You’d need something like a Pokemon deck, one with the full National Pokedex. Gotta Arrest Them All!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Shakti

      @Brachiator:  The fact she’s only going to jail for two months is white privilege in action.

      Really, they should all be going away for much longer than that and if it were up to me, all of them would rot in prison for the rest of their natural lives at the very least. None of them would die peacefully in their beds at home.

      We made a mistake by letting the confederate leaders out of jail and it shouldn’t be repeated.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Tarot deck?  Traitor deck.

      The judge was FAR too kind. The MAGAts should have their firearms and voting privileges revoked until 2024, minimum.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      mrmoshpotato

      “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

      The judge went on to add, “Well, I’ve got some bad news for your Trump trash fascist ass!”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      The Moar You Know

      And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.

      Baiting the judge handling your case is always a bad fuckin’ idea.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Marmot

      @germy: oh my. This is juuust like that anti-masker who was punched in the face after threatening the restaurant, shoving a a dude, and screaming a lot—then coming back with “That’s assault, bro!”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Roger Moore

      @NotMax:

      I just looked it up, and apparently the largest deck in one of these collectable card games was 2222 cards*.  That’s the scale we’d be talking about if we really wanted to include all the Republicans you need to be worried about.

      *After this, they changed the rules to restrict deck sizes to 60 cards in that game.  Magic The Gathering has a minimum deck size of 60 cards, but the deck size is limited to what you can shuffle in your hands, so absurdly large decks are effectively excluded.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SpaceUnit

      A long time ago they used to put pictures of missing kids on milk cartons along with the words ‘Have You Seen Me?’  It was intended as a public service.  Maybe they could do the same with the jailed insurrectionists. As another kind of public service

       

      ETA:  Of course, a lot of us would just end up snorting milk out our nose.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      The Moar You Know

      Ninety percent of legal practice is telling clients that they are being dumbshits and should stop.

      @Omnes Omnibus: A former girlfriend of mine is a public defender, which really is the shittiest job of all time, and during the downtime from trying to stop them from doing more crimes while awaiting trial, she tries very hard to stop them from saying stupid shit in court or on social media.

      It’s a hopeless job, apparently, leavened with VERY few wins.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: That’s a great idea!  I am going to put up an “idea” post for the new BJ store in the next week or so.  Be sure to add that idea in there so it doesn’t get lost.

      I think all of avalune’s pie filter drawings should be cards, too.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Shakti

      @Omnes Omnibus:  So?

      People went away on weed charges for much longer. She was part of a mob that wanted to disrupt the counting of the electoral college votes and kill several members of Congress and the VP. Do you really think if they’d succeeded Trumpkins wouldn’t have declared a state of emergency and suspended elections?

      Just imagine Josh Hawley and Tom Cruz fake in sorrow giving the president emergency powers. I mean, boo hoo, imagine all of these fuckers running a junta.

       

      Your view only makes sense if their testimony puts the leaders are under the jail. And I repeat, Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis died peacefully in their beds.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      J R in WV

      Such a great song, and so applicable to this situation right here at hand… So many great comments, also too!! Deck of cards… hmm, face cards are so complicated works of art, can’t just give that work away, can we? Gotta get J G Cole’s back up reserve bank account up where he’s comfortable.

      Educators don’t get paid that much!

      And isn’t baccarat just French for Blackjack?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      The Moar You Know

      OT even though this is an open thread:

      The GOP is sending up a quiet batsignal.  My now-ancient mother, who has been Trump Team Foreva since the famous escalator ride, said to me this morning:  “I hope Trump doesn’t run in 2024 because he’s going to make the Republicans lose”.

      She DID NOT get that idea on her own.  There’s something going out on the mailing lists.  I think the Youngkin victory – he made a point of never appearing with TFG – has shown them Trump can be disposed of, and even more so, is a serious liability.

      So the question remaining is this:  who’s the next Hitler?  Won’t be someone as dumb as Trump next time.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Urza

      How is even being there at an insurrection only a misdemeanor? Should be at least a low level felony just to be present.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      KsSteve

      Call me a cynic, but I think I’ll hold off celebrating untill she I see her in her prison uniform. Appearing after being subpoenaed by congress is apparently optional now so whose to say if being sentenced to prison means you actually have to leave the house. White Priveldge is a helluva drug.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      germy

      @The Moar You Know: So the question remaining is this:  who’s the next Hitler?

      The young dude in the wheelchair, Madison Cawthorn.  Or maybe Josh Hawley?  Matt Gaetz is joking about explosives, so maybe he’s a contender if he can stay out of prison.  Who knows?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Scout211

      @Urza:

      It was a plea deal, like so many of the others who were sentenced. She was originally charged with “entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.”

      I’m not sure if any of those were felonies, since IANAL.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Eric Garner died for the heinous crime of selling loose cigarettes. Little Miss Barbie did fucking OK.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Shakti: ​
       Every member of Jefferson Davis’ cabinet should have been hanged. As should have every flag officer in the CSA’s military.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Regulon

      @WaterGirl: He was teaching in Chicago when I was in grad school. He gave a talk and at the subsequent reception, he started describing a project he had worked on in his pre-academic work as a graphic designer in Cali. We were so thrilled by it, he went to his office and brought back a deck and the galley proofs. Top notch caricatures. He is back in California teaching now. He might be interested,

      Reply
    104. 104.

      stinger

      @WaterGirl: Myself, I’d rather not see those names and horrible mugs over and over again. They should all be consigned to the dustbin of history. A deck of cards I would buy is one that features decent people, liberal heroes: Stacey Abrams, Jimmy Carter, Eric Swalwell, Michelle Obama, Val Demings, Nancy Pelosi, Tammy Duckworth, Tim Kaine, Raphael Warnock, Deb Haaland, Alexander Vinman, Ted Lieu, Katie Porter, John Lewis, Fiona Hill…. You could have several versions of “the good guys” decks.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Kay

      Judd Legum
      @JuddLegum
      ·22h
      And right on cue, a memo from the Republican Study Committee — a large and influential caucus of House Republicans — encourages all candidates to run on “Critical Race Theory” as “an extension of the culture war”

      Guffaw. Republicans keep tooting on the dog whistle even as all their defenders denies they’re doing that.
      It’s almost refreshing.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      JoyceH

      @The Moar You Know:

      There’s something going out on the mailing lists. I think the Youngkin victory – he made a point of never appearing with TFG – has shown them Trump can be disposed of, and even more so, is a serious liability.

      I’m going to be curious to see how Youngkin governs, now that he’s won. They pretty much stacked the nominating process to get him selected – the ‘unassembled convention’ versus an actual primary. So do we have a Romney, or a DeSantis? If a Romney, the base is gonna be SO pissed!

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Mike in NC

      Just got home and switched on MSNBC where they’re talking about yet another investigation into the Trump Crime Family.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      CaseyL

      @Omnes Omnibus: I have at various times in my life had the opportunity to watch lower courts in action.

      At one, many decades ago (I was in paralegal school, and court-watching was strongly recommended) a young man, no more than 22, was up for multiple counts of larceny, car theft, and other minor criminal offenses.  It was one of those things where they read out the docket, and the previous parties go away for the current parties to take their place, and this kid just stayed put because he had, like, three slots on the docket.

      The judge looked him over and said something like, “You had quite a busy day, didn’t you?”

      The kid also had a girlfriend and at least one kid.  At age 22, no job, no history of work, no noticeable skills (well, not legal ones), and – based on his responses to court personnel – not a whole lot of brain, either.   Someone who was a Loser at Life from the moment he was born. No capacity to think beyond the moment, no ability to understand anything beyond the desires of the moment, and no desire to try either one.

      (And white, BTW.  If that matters.)

      I looked at this loser kid, and realized his offspring would also be just like him – unto the nth generation, no doubt – and I think it was at that moment that I gave up any hope of humankind becoming anything like we saw in Star Trek, or even like what we saw in the I-want-to-teach-the-world-to-sing Coke commercial.  Because there weren’t nearly enough good smart people to make up for all the dumb dysfunctional shits.

      I imagine public defense attorneys get their noses rubbed into this sad truth every day, throughout the day, case after case, and my compassion and respect for them is infinite.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Moar You Know: Is she a Tucker Carlson fan? Apparently he threw Trump under the bus in his “Patriot Purge” agit-prop series. My thought is he’s setting himself up to run, but who knows?

      Reply
    113. 113.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Shakti:

      The fact she’s only going to jail for two months is white privilege in action.

      True enough. But I rather like the fact that she’s going to be spending Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve behind bars. Enjoy those prison holiday feasts, Blondie.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      laura

      @Villago Delenda Est: That particular fucker is at the top of my list for American Fuehrer too, but the Greg Stillson is strong in a whole lot of them- David M Cawthorn, Death Santis, Hawley, Chris Christie, Cruz and the OG tfg.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Reboot

      @JoyceH: Definitely a DeSantis. At a fundraiser here in SW Virginia, he said he planned to emulate DeSantis. The article went on to say that, at this, ‘The crowd hooted and hollered…’.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I wish I had some kind of artistic talent. Do we have any gifted/skilled caricaturists In Our Midst? I’ll help come up with suggested names if somebody else will draw the pictures.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Last night I pied someone for the first time ever since the new drawings went up. Now I wish I had pied lots of people much sooner! Because these sketches are utterly charming!

      Reply
    121. 121.

      JoyceH

      @Reboot: ​
       

      Definitely a DeSantis. At a fundraiser here in SW Virginia, he said he planned to emulate DeSantis. The article went on to say that, at this, ‘The crowd hooted and hollered…’.

      Yeah, but he said that before he was elected. Now that he’s been elected, will he follow through? I sure hope not – we don’t need to import all those stupid Mask Wars from the craziest state in the nation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.