Remember the obnoxious Trump superfan/Texas real estate broker who livestreamed flying to the January insurrection in a private jet, smilingly posed next to a busted window at the Capitol and then bragged she wouldn’t be held accountable?

A judge just sentenced her to 60 days in jail, which is the harshest penalty anyone charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the attack has received so far. WaPo:

A Texas real estate agent who bragged after Jan. 6 that as a blonde, white woman she would not be going to jail for joining in the assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was sentenced Thursday to two months of incarceration… “You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,” [Judge] Cooper said. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

I’m enjoying these insurrectionist comeuppance stories more than I like to admit. There’s something so satisfying about watching an arrogant, entitled turd nugget like Ms. Ryan run face-first into a brick wall of consequences. Probably because it doesn’t happen nearly often enough. Open thread.