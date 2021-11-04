I feel like everyone has forgotten Politics 101, but the correct approach to this kind of thing is you pander to what the swing voters want and realize the other people will vote for you anyway. https://t.co/ldKxInKm8J — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 3, 2021

For some reason, Captain Obvious reminds me of this tweet… Being easily herded is a hallowed tradition among our people!

The streets of Madrid were filled with sheep as shepherds guided their flocks through the heart of the Spanish capital, following ancient seasonal herding routes https://t.co/lzNavRNsXR pic.twitter.com/kN6aYLDwzK — Reuters (@Reuters) October 24, 2021

But you can win an election by telling voters that their imaginary concerns are real https://t.co/Q759isMzW4 — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) November 3, 2021

There are going to be a *lot* of media analysis failures on what is happening in this country because this industry simply refuses to value competence and understanding of how racism shapes the politics of this country. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 3, 2021

Sure, winning on a racist agenda is cool, but have you tried winning on a racist agenda and then shaming the people calling you out for it as being racist themselves? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 3, 2021

CRT isn't K-12 material for the same reason the theory of general relativity isn't. But lessons about racism are in the curriculum for the same reasons physic teachers drop stuff from buildings. CRT is a red herring for teaching about racism. Objecting to it reveals values. — Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) November 3, 2021

two things i think people underestimate are how much k-12 education is still de facto segregated and how much a lot of people are super pleased about it — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) November 3, 2021

