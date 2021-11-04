Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our Failed Punditocracy Open Thread: Things That Only Work for Republicans

Our Failed Punditocracy Open Thread: Things That Only Work for Republicans

For some reason, Captain Obvious reminds me of this tweet… Being easily herded is a hallowed tradition among our people!

Bonus round: The Dumbest Man on the Internet defends his title!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      Baud

      Perhaps the response to CRT should simply be “We will never waiver from teaching kids that slavery was evil.”

      Make them defend the opposite view.

    5.

      Jeffro

      That Victor tweet is so spot-on…also like Baud’s comment (except ‘waver’ but whatevs ;)

      Walking into my building this morning, I was trying to think of clever ways to reformulate “CRT” that points out what GQPers are really trying to do here

      • Calculated Racist Trickery
      • Clever Racial Treachery

      and so on.  But that’s just continuing to play their dumb games, I think.

      Just put it to them straight: “so you’re against teaching our country’s actual history?”  And so on.

    6.

      schrodingers_cat

      Today is the first day of Diwali, a big day. But here in the frozen northeast it feels like any other day.

      Happy Diwali, Juicers.

      We can’t share food, the traditional Diwali snacks, so I am sharing my art work with you which looks like the traditional rangoli but is on paper instead of the patio outside your door.

    7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Danielx: I’m an old, but not exactly the last living doughboy (54). My fifth grade teacher told us slavery was terrible, but the vast majority of slavers were benign (like in Gone With The Wind!), and a lot of factory workers in the north had it as bad or worse than most slaves.

      also, the Irish were slaves too, so it’s totally not a racial thing

    9.

      gene108

      As much as people here and on other places on the internet want to not get into doom-n-gloom because of Virginia (what about NJ! Or Boston!), we are being remiss in not seeing Republicans are finding or have found a way to motivate their voters without Trump on the ticket.

      Enthusiasm and turnout win elections, everything else is window dressing, and I think Congress’s failure to pass BIF and BBB has hurt Democratic enthusiasm relative to Republican enthusiasm.

    10.

      L85NJGT

      I supose the longer term cognitive and mental health issues deriving from COVID are not being acknowledged because they are not understood.

      Is standing around Dealy Plaza waiting for JFK Jr. part of the conspiracy psyop?

    12.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Yesterday @Mangy Jay had some similar suggestions in a tweet thread. She posed potential responses to CRT as questions, what she called Biden-style argument.

    13.

      gene108

      @sab:

      And is the w sort of pronounced v?

      Either Diwali or Divali is correct. I’m not sure where split is regionally in India between the ‘w’ versus ‘v’.

    14.

      gene108

      @sab:

      And is the w sort of pronounced v?

      Either Diwali or Divali is correct. I’m not sure where split is regionally in India between the ‘w’ versus ‘v’.

      Edit: Happy Diwali is commonly used and appropriate.

    15.

      L85NJGT

      @gene108:

      The village falls back into cliche, but then so does the online left. It struck me that one could take any bad election night thread since 2002, change a few names, and it would be the same.

      Take the L and move on. The alternative is going to cloud cuckoo land with the Gateway Pundit.

    18.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      Perhaps the response to CRT should simply be “We will never waiver from teaching kids that slavery was evil.”

      Make them defend the opposite view.

      That is perfect.  How do we make that happen?

      Can we get every jackal on twitter to tweet that?

    20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @L85NJGT:

      The village falls back into cliche, but then so does the online left. It struck me that one could take any bad election night thread since 2002, change a few names, and it would be the same.

      Remember when the cable news meme for the first couple of hours of election night 2018 was “DEMS COLLAPSE!” because of Florida and Carville having a meltdown on (IIRC) CNN?

    23.

      Brant

      @Baud: If presented well, it isn’t hard to sell, why do they get to ask you what you were paid for your last job? So they can pay you as little as possible . I don’t think you should be obliged to answer that. Why do so many jobs pay the tiniest bit more than unemployment? Because they plan it that way.

    25.

      gene108

      @L85NJGT:

      The village falls back into cliche, but then so does the online left. It struck me that one could take any bad election night thread since 2002, change a few names, and it would be the same.

      I think you are right.

      I also think a lot of Democrats are emotionally worn out from the constant rage of the Trump years, plus COVID stress, plus watching Congressional Dems not get as much done as was hoped a year ago. We don’t have billionaire funded operatives to figure out how to get us organized and to turnout in 2022. This is also a concern, which I think is being underplayed.

    28.

      Geminid

      @gene108: Republicans in Virginia definitely  found a way to win elections without trump on the ticket. You could almost certainly say they won because trump wasn’t on the ticket. Not good news for trump.

      One thing I took away from that election was that Youngkin was an attractive candidate. It’s easy to dismiss him as a slick hedge fund semi-billionaire. And he is. But I could step outside of the Democratic bubble enough to recognize, “that guy’s got game.” Still, it took a lackluster campaign by McAuliffe for Youngkin to pull off a win.

    29.

      Another Scott

      All those tweets, especially Y’s, seem too much like truthy hot takes to me. (Others (e.g. Bitecofer) say that one has to push turnout in one’s base, that flipping GQPers or watering down one’s message for normies pushes down the base turnout and doesn’t give one enough in return. My view is that the message has to be tailored to the voters, so will vary.)

      Let’s see some real data.

      Supposedly GQP turnout in rural Virginia was very high. Supposedly turnout for Team D among strong Democrats was very high. Let’s see some real numbers, and see where Democrats didn’t vote compared to 2020. What worked then? What didn’t work this time? How do we raise our numbers and lower theirs? Is it just the off-off-year effect? If so, what can we do to change the dynamic for 2022?

      We know that the GQP always finds things to push to scare and rile up their voters. Flag burning. Gays in the military. Death panels. Ebola. There will be something in 2022 as well – we know this. And there’s always been something. Crack cocaine. Gas prices. Inflation. Us amplifying and talking about those things didn’t used to be something that Democrats did – they mostly talked about their issues and policies and talking points. We can’t stop them talking about such things, and yes they have to be countered to some extent, but we don’t have to accept their framing and we don’t have to let it crowd out the things that we want and need to talk about.

      We know the press won’t do its job in countering the lies. They’ll chase those clicks. We have to get our message out by going around them, while also being good when we get the chance to be on the MSM (as Sec. Pete seems to be – but he’s only one guy).

      Yes, the overall point that elections are won on sunny personalities more than policies (look at Reagan vs Carter) stands. We need personable people running for office, but we also need people who support good policies. But its not just that…

      How do we do all these things successfully? Beats me. But that’s the task.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    30.

      WaterGirl

      I had to change the URL for the post right after this because content-blocking ad blocker blocked the entire post!

      So if you were one of the 5-7 people who were in that post BEFORE I changed the URL, then this page won’t open anymore.  You can go refresh the page, and then click the fly-out.  Or you can go to the front page, refresh the page, and click on the post from there.

      The post title didn’t change, just the URL.

    31.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I’m sorry, I don’t link. And I rarely blink.

      But you could find these tweets by looking up @Mangy Jay Twitter, and click on the general heading, then following the feed down some. You won’t be wasting your time, as she is pretty good on the several areas she writes about. Magdi Semrau is a very perceptive woman

    32.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      Flag burning. Gays in the military. Death panels. Ebola. There will be something in 2022 as well – we know this. And there’s always been something. Crack cocaine. Gas prices. Inflation.

       

      We didn’t start the fire
      It was always burning, since the world’s been turning

    35.

      Betty

      It seems to me that they can admit slavery was evil but still freak out about CRT because slavery ended a long time ago. Many white people want to believe it’s over and done with. CRT says it is not over and done with which puts responsibility on us to address its continuing impact and change our ways. If they refuse, people are telling them they might be bad people. They will not accept the premise of their being at fault.

    36.

      Formerly EmperorofIceCream

      @gene108: Such an important point! The lack of billionaire funders on the left (err, because most billionaires like being billionaires and are not going to fund folks whose essential philosophy includes taking money away from the wealthy) is such a big issue and we almost always fail to acknowledge it.  There is a reason why Dem “messaging” is always a big issue.  We don’t have control over any media, so the message is always Dems are evil (from the vast rightwing media echosystem) and from the msm, a message that Dems are weak/conflicted/in disarray/focused on Black people. In this media environment (and face it, whether we like it or not, we are ALL creatures of the media environment we swim in), it is stunning Dems ever are able to win.

    37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott:

      And there’s always been something. Crack cocaine. Gas prices. Inflation

      Some apples and oranges there. Crack cocaine was something most voters saw on TV. Death panels were a dingbat fantasy. Gas prices are something most people live with day to day, and the less well off you are, the more it affects you.

    39.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I brought up inflation not as an example of something that isn’t real, but as an example of something that everyone knows isn’t a simple thing that can be explained away.  Gas prices go up and down and have almost nothing to do with what the government does.  The inflation now is a temporary thing that is largely a consequence of the wrenching changes caused by the pandemic.

      Yes, these changes have real effects and Democrats have to be able to address them in ways that voters accept.  But it’s not going to win us elections to do so to accept the framing that inflation is the Democrats fault.

      It’s like Teh Deficit.  The GQP doesn’t care except to use it as a cudgel.

      My $0.02.

    40.

      Kay

      Some liberals are complaining that we are misrepresenting their position on education, that they do not object to racial inequities being recognized and addressed in K-12 schools.

      My response to this is then they shoudn’t have tied their wagon to the Right when talking about it.

      They knew or should have know the Right would weaponize CRT and kill any real discussion of how we should teach a recognition of racism, but the Right was helpful to them short term so they allied with them.

      They don’t now get to go back and discuss “equity versus equality of opportunity in schools” (which is a real debate) when they spent the last 6 months insisiting this whole thing was about CRT.

      There is nuance here- there are real debates inside it, but when you join with Fox News to dumb it down and use it a racial wedge, well, you made your bed.

      I’m perfectly happy to talk about the diffeerence between “equity” (the Left’s position) and “equality of opportunity”, the liberal position, but I won’t talk about it with people who weaponized CRT.

    41.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Dude that is always the right answer. I do not know why the Democrats are so bad at this. Turn weaknesses into strengths. Guerilla messaging. I have this thought every election cycle. And they just do not get it.

    42.

      Shakti

      @Baud

      The amount of time and the inventive ways we use to not call human traffickers and traitors what they are is astounding.

      The fact more people don’t see this is a propaganda triumph.

    43.

      Suzanne

      “Why don’t you want your kids to read books written by black people?”

      ”Why do you want to make police’s job so difficult and risky?”

      ”Why do you want your meth-head neighbor deciding what books your honor student should read?

