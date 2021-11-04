Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Let there be snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

This really is a full service blog.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

I really should read my own blog.

Just a few bad apples.

Women: they get shit done

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Open Thread: The ‘Magic’ of Movies

Open Thread: The ‘Magic’ of Movies

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Here’s hoping, per Variety:

Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Johnson and his longtime business partner Dany Garcia, is behind some of the most lucrative films in recent years, from “Jumanji” to “Jungle Cruise,” to “Hobbs and Shaw” and the upcoming “Black Adam.” Johnson is not just one of the most famous people in the world, but also one of the most respected and beloved figures in the business, who carries a lot of weight and brings mega-bucks to the box office. In other words, Johnson’s endorsement to end the use of real firearms can kick-off a domino effect of safe decision-making across Hollywood productions…

Rust numbers, per a new story from Yahoo Entertainment:

Producers on Rust, including Alec Baldwin, have come under fire over reports of chaotic working conditions in the wake of Halyna Hutchins’s death. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a draft of the production budget which sheds light on where money was allocated on the independent Western movie.

Baldwin was set to earn $150,000 as lead actor and $100,000 as producer, according to the new report. Hutchins, an up-and-coming cinematographer, would have earned $48,945, while armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, one of two people at the center of the investigation, was set to be paid $7,913. Producers budgeted $7,469 for “armorer crew,” $17,500 for the rental of weapons and $5,000 for rounds. Dave Halls, first assistant director who handed the prop gun to Baldwin, was to earn $52,830. While the draft confirms the low-budget nature of the film, which was slated to cost $7,279,305, experts tell THR the numbers are not unusual…

Smart, scary thread from someone who’s been in the business all her life:

When you produce an indie, money is gathered slowly, painfully; I’d say you chip away at the amount you need like a sculptor working some marble, but imagine if while the sculptor delineated a leg, a bunch of marble sometimes grew back. Money gets promised, not always delivered.

At some point, you have to start moving forward as if the project is going to go, at least in part to get people you want to work with to block out the time you’ll need them on your schedule. Every day, you get closer to shooting. Every day, money waffles.

Making a movie outside of a studio system is objectively terrifying.

(Making a movie within the system is no pastoral idyll either, but that’s another Small Story)

Everything is on the line. Sometimes, literally; I personally know people who mortgaged houses to make a movie.

Not all of them kept their house.

“Alec Baldwin stood for the unions, how did he hire scabs?”

By the time the production company had hired scabs, they were already three weeks behind in paying the union crew, who is on record for not feeling safe with regards to, among other things, COVID oversight.

No one becomes a rank hypocrite overnight. I suspect the production began because there were people available exactly then and if they didn’t shoot they’d lose what little money was actually in the bank. Every day, they filmed and cut another corner, to make it another day.

Every night, the producers – which included the star – were probably dialing for dollars from prospective backers.

Imagine building a plane.

Now, imagine building it while flying over the Himalayas.

This was never going to work.

It never does.

They had to try…

Ask any parent what they would do to keep their baby alive, they’ll probably say some variation of, “Anything.” And yes, I am well aware that filmmaking is not parenting but filming takes up every second of your day, every cell of your brain, you aren’t sleeping or eating well.

Alec Baldwin and the rest of the producers probably didn’t see themselves as bad people, bad bosses, union-busters; they saw themselves as movie-makers briefly having to do hard things so the net had a chance to weave itself under their feet…

There is no way we aren’t going to reward movies with firepower.

There is no way independent filmmakers aren’t going to try to work on the cheap.

People will continue to jump, net be damned.

I am sickened to say I suspect #HalynaHutchins will not be the last victim.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • oatler
  • oclib
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TaMara (HFG)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      In other words, Johnson’s endorsement to end the use of real firearms can kick-off a domino effect of safe decision-making across Hollywood productions…

      The issue of safety involving stunts, props, weapons, is far more complicated than ending the use of real firearms.

      And every responsible production person with a brain in their head will rethink safety and chain of custody of props issues.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      The money they’re talking about is for a 21 day shoot, so these aren’t exactly starvation wages. OTOH, those are A) amounts when they’re actually being paid, which is not all the time and B) pay for a non-stop, grueling schedule.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      Reply
    7. 7.

      raven

      Midnight Rider, also known as Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story,[1] is an unfinished American biographical drama film. Director Randall Miller co-wrote the screenplay with Jody Savin, based on the autobiography My Cross to Bear by the singer Gregg Allman.[2] Miller and Savin were also the producers. The film was to star William Hurt, Tyson Ritter, Zoey Deutch, Eliza Dushku, and Wyatt Russell.

      On February 20, 2014, the first day of filming, the crew was on an active railroad trestle bridge, high over the Altamaha River in Wayne County, Georgia. Due to criminal negligence by the producers of the film, second assistant camerawoman Sarah Jones was killed when she was struck by a CSX freight train that arrived on the trestle. Seven other crew members were also hurt, one seriously.[3][4] Production was suspended the following week[5] and multiple investigations into the incident were undertaken with several yet to be resolved. Miller, Savin, executive producer Jay Sedrish, and first assistant director Hillary Schwartz were charged with involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass[6] as well as being cited by OSHA for “serious” and “willful” safety violations.[7][8] On March 9, 2015, Miller pled guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing and received a 10-year sentence, of which he served one year, followed by probation. Sedrish was also convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing via a plea bargain and sentenced to 10 years of probation. The charges against Savin were dropped as part of the plea agreement with her husband and business partner Randall Miller.[9]

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      My pitbull says people who love their dogs don’t go on other websites. I tell her dogs are a lot stupider than they used to be.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MagdaInBlack

      @raven: I look at her face ( and yes she is a sweetie) and I’m wondering what else is mixed in. She has a faintly Shiba Inu face maybe? I can’t quite place what I see. Whatever it is, I’m glad she found you. ❤️

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      And yes, I am well aware that filmmaking is not parenting but filming takes up every second of your day, every cell of your brain, you aren’t sleeping or eating well.

      Rust never sleeps.

      //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SpaceUnit

      Seriously, how hard would it be to modify a gun so that it simply can’t fire a projectile?

      Go to a local track meet and ask to borrow their starting pistol.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      I am waiting anxiously for Branagh’s “Belfast.” My husband even wants to see it, and he doessn’t do theaters anymore.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      We watched a pretty mediocre Western on Netflix last night: “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba and some other talented actors. The buildings in the movie looked very much like the ones they keep showing from the set of “Rust”. I found an article in USA Today that confirmed they used the same set in New Mexico.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      @MagdaInBlack: Yea we are trying to figure it out. People thought she was going to gain weight but, even though she eats like mad, she hasn’t. She’s gaining confidence and I think the beach trip helped. When I take her out in the large fenced in space she likes to roll over and then take off running in circles around me! She does nip a bit when she gets excited so we have to be careful.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Is it wrong to ask why there are so many movies and shows with guns?

      It’s not wrong to ask, but the answer is pretty obvious.  Movies and shows aren’t about the typical, boring world most of us inhabit.  They’re about things that are more emotionally heightened, and that inevitably includes a lot of violence.  Maybe they shouldn’t be quite as gun-centric as they are, but it’s inevitable that guns are going to be important.

      ETA: To give a concrete example, Anton Chekhov famously talked about a gun as a plot element introduced early in the story being used by the end.  That wasn’t because late 19th Century Russia was teeming with guns; it’s because plays and other dramatic works inevitably deal with situation that are beyond what we normally encounter.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      I’m imagining the audit of Seven Bucks Productions.

      ASSETS:  Dwayne Johnson

      LIABILITIES: Like they matter. See ASSETS.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Dutch is one of the most qualified, sought after and cautions weapons masters in the business.

       

      The “Rust” motion picture tragedy in New Mexico was fully preventable if any one of countless precautions, which are standard practice in film production world wide, were taken.
      Studio Safety Blanks have been in use for more than a century in the entertainment industry. They are proven safe when handled properly, to this day. Film and TV production expends millions of blanks rounds without anybody actually dying. Blank-gunfire is a staple in the array of tools used to make movie magic.
      This was an unforeseeable, yet preventable chain of events, occurring in a near perfect storm of unreasonable working conditions, excessive production hours, inadequate time off for rest, under-staffing, inadequate budgeting, a crew walk off and replacement that morning, a hasty and overbearing Assistant Director, a brand new Armorer (doing double duty as a prop assist), both of whom had a recent record of firearm accidents on sets.  This was a volatile formula for a mishap and a total anomaly in the entertainment industry. Not a comparison for the day in and day out firearms safety measures practiced in the Entertainment Industry as a whole.
      -Dutch Merrick,
      Studio Armorer and Past President,
      I.A.T.S.E. Local 44 Hollywood Property Craftspersons.
      Reply
    26. 26.

      MagdaInBlack

      @raven: That picture of her on the beach is the one that got me wondering about the mix. The way her face scrunches when she “smiles.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nicole

      @Roger Moore:

      Movies and shows aren’t about the typical, boring world most of us inhabit.

      That makes me remember- years ago I read in a book on TV that in the late ’70s or early ’80s, real-life cops were asked which TV show featuring cops most accurately represented their job.  The overwhelming response was Barney Miller.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      oclib

      reminds me of the time I went to Navy boot camp in Orlando, Fl in `70. They gave us wooden rifles at the firing range and taught us positions for firing a rifle….never fired a live round. Guess they didn’t want to find out where a live round might land beyond the range….

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Nicole:

      One of the things I think Dragnet got right was presenting itself as a kind of composite of the whole LAPD.  The story always happened to Joe Friday, but he was understood to be a stand-in for the whole department.  I think most procedural shows should be understood in the same way.  We’re presented with the same characters every week, but that’s a dramatic convenience.  By having the same characters all the time, we can get to know and understand them and see they have lives beyond this week’s story in a way it would be harder to do if we had a new cast for each episode.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      The point, though, is that one might reasonably expect to see a gun and have it used as a weapon in a play, while this is not the expectation in real life.  That’s because a play (or movie/TV show/etc.) is supposed to represent the most eventful time in an unusually eventful life.  And this is a constant across cultures.  We don’t have lots of weapons in our media because we’re a uniquely violent culture; we have lots of weapons in our media because media is inherently much more violent than real life.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.