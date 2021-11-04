On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Wag

One of the things that I really enjoy is using my iPhone to shoot panoramic photos. I think that the photos give a good sense of the grander of the mountains.

Putting this particular post together has been a learning experience for me and for WaterGirl. The files on these photos are massive, and they caused no end of difficulty in downloading. I lost count of how many times I broke WP trying to download the photos. It turns out that 11.4MB files do not play well with WP. So here hare the photos in a much smaller format. Enjoy!