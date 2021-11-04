On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
One of the things that I really enjoy is using my iPhone to shoot panoramic photos. I think that the photos give a good sense of the grander of the mountains.
Putting this particular post together has been a learning experience for me and for WaterGirl. The files on these photos are massive, and they caused no end of difficulty in downloading. I lost count of how many times I broke WP trying to download the photos. It turns out that 11.4MB files do not play well with WP. So here hare the photos in a much smaller format. Enjoy!
A pano taken just after dawn at Twin Lakes while on our way to climb Sunlight and Windom. The peaks in the sun on the right side of the photo are Eolus and North Eolus, with Sunlight and Windom on the right hand skyline. In between are a bunch of 13,000 ft tall peaks.
A pano from the summit of Sunlight, with Windom on the far right, and Eolus poking into the tiny cloud just to the right of center.
The next day we climbed Eolus and North Eolus. It is interesting to see the mountains from such different perspectives. The large peaks towards the left side are Turret Peak and Pigeon Peak, a pair of “Centennial” peaks in Colorado, meaning that they are amongst the 100 highest peaks in Colorado. There are 58 14ers, and an additional 42 13ers that make up the Centennials.
One last pano. I love the tiny lake (correct geologic term for the type of lake is a tarn) on the left, reflecting the intense blue of the sky.
