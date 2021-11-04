The ads should all be gone as of about fifteen minutes ago.
On a side note, I need a password manager. Dashlane is causing crippling slowdowns in my browser. Need something compatible with mac and PC devices.
by John Cole| 20 Comments
Mousebumples
I use Dashlane but only have the app on my phone. I just login and check the password and type it in on my computer when I need it. More time consuming but it doesn’t kill Brave. 🤷♀️
Icedfire
I’ve used Norton Password Manager and been fully satisfied with it, but I only use android devices so I can’t speak to how well it works on iOS.
Fiona
We moved from LastPass to Bitwarden and are pretty happy with it.
joey5slice
Thanks for taking the plunge, Cole! We’ve got your back!
I have been happy with 1password. It integrates well with the iPhone and has a browser extension I use on my PC.
Xantar
@joey5slice: I will also endorse 1Password with the caveat that I’ve only ever used one other password manager so I don’t exactly have comprehensive knowledge of what’s out there.
worn
Most folks I know use lastpass, but for some reason the one I chose years ago is keepass. Never had an issue with it (other than not getting it to run on an ancient MacBook I use sporadically). Haven’t set it up for browser integration (cut n paste the credentials), so I can’t comment on that aspect of the app, but otherwise quite happy with it.
YellowDog
@joey5slice: I have used 1Password for years, on my Mac, iPhone, and iPad. I finally convinced my wife to use it on her PC, replacing that piece of paper in her desk drawer.
I had to change the URL for this post because content-blocking ad blocker blocked the entire post!
So if you were one of the 5-7 people who were in this post BEFORE I changed the URL, then this page won’t open anymore. You can go back to the previous post, refresh the page, and click the fly-out. Or you can go to the front page, refresh the page, and click on the post from there.
The post title didn’t change, just the URL.
Congratulations Diwali is after all a time for new beginnings.
I use BitWarden, and like it a lot: open source, they publish the results of their security audits, works cross-platform, etc
You do have to know a few things about how to install software.
sab
@YellowDog: Ha. I have a tiny spiral notebook in my drawer. It works fine.
Tommy D
SplashID. WEb or local storage, or even physical flash drive. All platforms. Not expensive.
Feathers
I’ve used LastPass at work and 1Password for personal and truly preferred 1Password. However, the work account allowed for me to access some shared passwords with my boss and that was so clunky that it may have turned me off the program. It may be OK for one person. 1Password is just a simpler program to use.
Ken
I use the PostIt(TM) password manager.
JustRuss
I use Lastpass. The free version gives you a choice of integrating with computer or mobile, if you want both you have to pay. I use the computer version, Chrome’s password manager is good enough for my phone.
We use Keepass at work, it’s fine but a bit clunky.
Since I just missed the last thread and this one is kinda open, I wanted to mention one thing from a tweet in the last post:
But a not insignificant minority remain fairly scared. That latter group is disproportionately Democratic.
I’m immediately suspicious of anyone who describes this attitude as “scared,” partly because of the wingnut braying about not “living in fear,” and partly general wtf.
No one I know who’s still masking and not comfortable being in enclosed spaces with possibly unvaccinated people is “scared.” We don’t want to catch a nasty disease that can kill or debilitate you and we’re willing to do some fairly easy things to prevent that.
But more important, we want the pandemic to actually end, not to just decide we’re going to live with it and let people we don’t know die because we can’t be bothered to take those simple measures. And that requires government not just giving up.
It’s infuriating to hear this not described as “it’s a big problem if Democrats carry out competent pandemic response and Republicans can win by demonizing the inconvenience.”
PT&S
I have long experience with KeePass on Windows and Android and it’s been good. There appears to be a modernized version KeePassXC that will do all the things, only more so. (If the browser integration in the new tool works as well as the Android integration in the legacy version, I’ll be quite pleased.)
Feathers
Be sure to do the free trials, because different managers work in different ways. You’ll probably find one fits your usage patterns better.
Mousebumples
@WaterGirl: refreshing worked fine for me. Idk. My brave browser is special maybe?
The Moar You Know
Last Pass works fine for me.
