In Case You Missed It

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: 

A few things, in case you missed it:

Pets of Balloon Juice calendar deadlines:

If you missed last night’s deadline, you can still get your pets in!   Just send me email with your nym and pet names to start the process.

And the deadline for actually getting pics in is Friday at MIDNIGHT.  By which I mean that as long as they are in my mailbox when I get up on Saturday, you’re good.

Balloon Juice has decided to go ad-free, as long as we can get the donations to cover the money the ads were bringing in.  Details in the threads linked below.

My post.

John’s rant.

So many peeps setting up recurring donations and/or contributing to the safety net is much appreciated!

One of our Balloon Juice peeps has offered $10 matching donations toward the monthly or “safety net” fund, up to a total of $500.  So if you’re up for that, let us know in the comments here so we’ll know when it hits $500.  Angels everywhere, it seems!  Thank you lowtechcyclist!

Just to be crystal clear, though, in case it isn’t already…

No one has to donate in order to continue reading/commenting as you have always done.  Just give if you are inclined to give and if you can afford it.

No one is expected to give or will be looked at askance if you don’t.

Finally, no one should be eating ramen noodles just so they can contribute to Balloon Juice.  (Unless you love ramen noodles!)

What’s going on with you guys today?

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      frosty

      What’s going on? It’s sunny and cold, so I guess I’ll mow the lawn one last time. I wanted to put down Weed and Feed so I’m not the one spreading weeds into the neighbors’ yards, but I think it might be too late in the season. We’ve had one night at 30 degrees but it goes back up to the 60s next week. I read conflicting advice whether it’s a waste of money or it might work.

    3. 3.

      frosty

      I left this in a dead thread for Betty Cracker, but in the spirit of “in case you missed it” here it is again:

      …dreaming about starting an ecotourism enterprise in my yard by building a yurt for birdwatchers who are into “glamping.

      Where do I sign up???!!!

    5. 5.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: Surface water, mostly, is the issue. I spent almost 35 years as a stormwater / watershed planner so I’m aware of it: Don’t put it down just before it rains and washes off downstream. Don’t use too much. And especially, don’t put it near Ms F’s pond with the goldfish.

      Runoff from our yard goes to the street, down an alley, to a small infiltration area in a recreation field at the head of a creek/river that flows to the Susquehanna. Nitrates will dissolve and be mobile, phosphorus binds to sediment and won’t get to the creek. I suspect the 2-4-D will also dissolve but I don’t know if it’s mobile. I’ll have to research that.

    8. 8.

      Wolvesvalley

      I just sent a more-than-$10-contribution to the safety net fund.

      And guess what, I have the visual tab for this comment! For the first time since I don’t know when.

    9. 9.

      HeleninEire

      I just scheduled my Shingles vaccine for tomorrow after work. Hoping that if I have any side effects they will be gone by the time I go to work on Monday. It’s not like I have a life, so I can spend the weekend in bed if I need to. I may do that anyway!

    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      What up today?

      Seattle weather has reverted to normal: today is very rainy, as the past few days were, and because it is rainy with a heavy cloud cover, the temperatures are mild.  Mild enough to have the sliding glass door to the balcony open, which the kitties appreciate.  They can at least sit by the door and scowl at the rain, while still getting fresh air!

      Heavy rain is an excellent excuse to do what I’ve gotten very good at doing over the past 18 months:  Nothing.

      (Not quite true.  I am WFH today, and it’s been a lively morning with a lot of emails.)

    15. 15.

      Kent

      I just paid about $35 for two orders of chicken ramen takeout from our local ramen shop so I”m not sure eating ramen is necessarily a money saver!   My kids don’t get the reference to ramen being cheap food.  For them it is take-out food like sushi or pizza.

    16. 16.

      Wolvesvalley

      @WaterGirl:  But I didn’t get the visual tab when I tried to reply to HeleninEire, and I didn’t get it when I opened my previous comment to edit it. But I now have it again in this reply to you.¯\_(ツ)_/¯​  ETA And when I edit a comment in text mode, it won’t update (unless it works this time).​ ETA again — well, it did work this time.

    17. 17.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      My son gave me anOTHER $60 he owed me, so I’m gonna donate $30. And I think I’ll make homemade ramen for dinner, since you suggested it.  B~)

    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: Heh.  Take them to a supermarket and show them the Cheap Ramen aisle.

      (I need to get some proper ramen some time.  For me, it has always been stigmatized as “starving student food” and I’ve never had the real thing.)

    20. 20.

      Wolvesvalley

      @HeleninEire: ​
        I had a mild reaction to the first Shingrix shot, but a much stronger reaction to the second one (tooth-chattering chills, for example). But both were short (24 hours max), and greatly preferable to having shingles.

    23. 23.

      brendancalling

      I’ll try to pony up some cash. As for what’s going on…

      Today I’m a Spanish and French teacher. Good thing I can speak both languages (the former quite well, the latter not as much). I love working with high school kids, even when they’re annoying.

      I’m fucking tired of the media viz-a-viz Biden, and wrote about my wish they’d fuck off.

      We had our first real frost here:I woke up to 29 degree weather this morning. Yuk.

      Teaching a bass lesson tonight, which will probably go badly. But, I taught 3 young women how to do the Texas two-step Tuesday night, and that went very well. I told them to bring their boyfriends next week, because men should learn how to dance.

      And that’s about it.

    28. 28.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: ​No visual tab for me, but I occasionally get it at random. Who knows?​
      ETA: This is what I wanted to say but I don’t know how to make it. Instead I copied it from WolvesValley above.
      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯​​

    29. 29.

      ALurkSupreme

      Wet, gloomy day here in the land of Raven.   Trying to get all my project work done so I can clear my desk before heading to NYC and Boston next week.

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @glc: Looks like you can do recurring payments with Google Pay and Apple Pay.

      I’ll check with Cole and see if he’s willing to add those now that we are ad-free.

      Rule #1: Never make it hard for someone to send you money!  :-)

