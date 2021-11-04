Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Nov. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Nov. 3-4

by | 1 Comment

Good news, *if* we can keep it:

And yet:

A theory, which is mine: I’m getting the strong impression that a lot of the people with the widest media following — many of whom weren’t thrilled about pandemic restrictions in the first place — are just bored with continued reminders the pandemic isn’t over yet. Most of them live in high-vaxx areas, they’ve been able to do their jobs from home / while distanced, and they’re tired of making sacrifices like not being able to travel freely around the globe, or paying more for imported groceries, or not being able to find a replacement housekeeper/nanny/landscaper who doesn’t ask for minimum wage and a SS filing. Why must they, personally, suffer because some immunocomprised oldies or a bunch of third-world poors are still sickening & dying?!?

This is not the first time we’ve seen this Hot Take, and I can only hope we don’t get a post-holidays super-Delta variant to burst their self-centered little bubbles (again)…

Yes, many of us are SO OVER the pandemic… but most of us don’t believe the world revolves around *us*!

American expat living in Singapore:

Comparing mortality data with historical trends, FT analysis suggests Russia recorded 753,000 excess deaths during the pandemic to the end of September. That is second only to the US in absolute terms, and third after Peru and Bulgaria on a per capita basis.

One reason is that Putin has been reluctant to take responsibility for lockdowns. A shutdown in spring 2020 sent the economy into recession and dented his ratings before a referendum on constitutional changes that could extend his rule to 2036. The authorities held off reimposing tight restrictions for 18 months, despite a second wave last autumn, until the recent surge forced their hand. The Kremlin has been reluctant to spend money to help businesses and individuals through lockdowns or other controls…

After racing to develop the Sputnik-V vaccine, however, it is on vaccinations that Russia has really fallen down. Just 33 per cent of the population have had two doses. Levada, an independent pollster, this week found 45 per cent of people were “not ready” to get the jab.

Dubiousness about vaccines partly reflects a distrust of state authorities dating back to pre-Soviet times. Hesitancy towards jabs was already rife pre-pandemic, with measles cases rising. Rushing to roll out Sputnik jabs before large-scale clinical trials had been concluded further dented confidence. The authorities have struggled to counter a belief among Russians who have had Covid that natural immunity now makes vaccination unnecessary.

Yet the sham democracy and slavishly propagandistic media of the Putin era have only heightened distrust and a tendency to believe in conspiracies. Levada polling found 61 per cent of respondents agreed coronavirus was a “new form of biological weapon”. Anyone who thinks the virus is man-made is unlikely to see vaccines as an answer.

The criticism of foreign-made vaccines by Putin and state media, intended to boost Sputnik, instead convinced many Russians that if international products were not much good, their own version was surely worse. An EU report last month said a systematic disinformation campaign by Russian media to sow doubt about vaccines in the west, with materials on European websites in multiple languages including Russian, had backfired…

Most NYC theatre-kid ever!

