Love everything about this. And the kid giving the thumbs up instead of that wincing photo we’ve been seeing for the last several months, that’s how a shot should feel! 🦮 https://t.co/zgKySyKLSB — GhostLeigh Giangreco 👻🎃 (@LeighGiangreco) November 4, 2021





Good news, *if* we can keep it:

good news for Biden < The percentage of Americans who now say the U.S. COVID-19 situation is improving has more than doubled between September and October.>https://t.co/Nb5MXZW46K — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 4, 2021

And yet:

The US #Covid death toll hit a horrific height today. Three quarters of a million people have died — more than the population of Seattle.

What to me is appalling, unconscionable, is that 75,000 of those people died in the past 45 days. When the country was awash with vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3sZRsyem1o — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 4, 2021

A theory, which is mine: I’m getting the strong impression that a lot of the people with the widest media following — many of whom weren’t thrilled about pandemic restrictions in the first place — are just bored with continued reminders the pandemic isn’t over yet. Most of them live in high-vaxx areas, they’ve been able to do their jobs from home / while distanced, and they’re tired of making sacrifices like not being able to travel freely around the globe, or paying more for imported groceries, or not being able to find a replacement housekeeper/nanny/landscaper who doesn’t ask for minimum wage and a SS filing. Why must they, personally, suffer because some immunocomprised oldies or a bunch of third-world poors are still sickening & dying?!?

This is not the first time we’ve seen this Hot Take, and I can only hope we don’t get a post-holidays super-Delta variant to burst their self-centered little bubbles (again)…

This is "following the science," which has pretty much told us about the levels of risk we'd face returning to normal. Adding "but unvaccinated ppl should…" is good advice, but that ship has sailed. Localities that overshoot CDC guidance are not helping. /2x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 3, 2021

Yes, many of us are SO OVER the pandemic… but most of us don’t believe the world revolves around *us*!

Lots of people are still dying from a largely preventable disease because they are ignoring public health guidance in favor of their political identity. That’s a real thing. https://t.co/UDZyfjjAQi — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 4, 2021

🔥Brace yourselves for a flood of anti-vax #disinformation targeting parents: “fringe groups have already begun pushing the kinds of videos that the modern anti-vaccine movement was built upon: intimate, unverified videos and testimonies of children with alleged vaccine injuries” https://t.co/9C4gQTKLOU — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) November 3, 2021

Parents with kids 5-11 are evenly split between whether they'll vaccinate "right away," "wait and see," or not at all. How big an effect the anti-vaccine crowd will have largely depends on the reach of the scare-mongering videos we expect to see more of. https://t.co/BsLwT2PLlw — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) November 3, 2021

Covid: New study finds more than 28M extra years of life were lost in 31 countries in 2020. With few exceptions, such as New Zealand & S. Korea, all others had excess deaths & higher rates in men than women. Worst rates were in Russia, Bulgaria & the US https://t.co/AIucvjk8zN pic.twitter.com/kbclRpTBP4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce COVID-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak, less than 100 days out from the open of the Beijing Winter Olympics https://t.co/f37jd12A4R pic.twitter.com/HzIzTGr41Z — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021

India celebrates Diwali under shadow of Covid-19 https://t.co/bx0fFjtQTL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 4, 2021

South Korea opened COVID-19 quarantine centers to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country's grueling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks https://t.co/ogXQnIR6fq pic.twitter.com/WSSJ2zWvnl — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021

japan is flexing https://t.co/5ih8Kj8kwR — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 4, 2021



American expat living in Singapore:

if you aren't obsessive about testing, the virus really does appear to fall off a cliff because no one is getting sick, or very sick, thanks to vaccination. and tbh that's not necessarily a bad thing, right? like a bug that doesn't make people sick isn't a big deal is it — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 4, 2021

⚡ Russia has reported a new pandemic record of 1,195 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours https://t.co/no867Wnu88 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 4, 2021

Russia’s vaccine disinformation has let down its own people https://t.co/rxrPVmLhKD — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) November 3, 2021

… Comparing mortality data with historical trends, FT analysis suggests Russia recorded 753,000 excess deaths during the pandemic to the end of September. That is second only to the US in absolute terms, and third after Peru and Bulgaria on a per capita basis. One reason is that Putin has been reluctant to take responsibility for lockdowns. A shutdown in spring 2020 sent the economy into recession and dented his ratings before a referendum on constitutional changes that could extend his rule to 2036. The authorities held off reimposing tight restrictions for 18 months, despite a second wave last autumn, until the recent surge forced their hand. The Kremlin has been reluctant to spend money to help businesses and individuals through lockdowns or other controls… After racing to develop the Sputnik-V vaccine, however, it is on vaccinations that Russia has really fallen down. Just 33 per cent of the population have had two doses. Levada, an independent pollster, this week found 45 per cent of people were “not ready” to get the jab. Dubiousness about vaccines partly reflects a distrust of state authorities dating back to pre-Soviet times. Hesitancy towards jabs was already rife pre-pandemic, with measles cases rising. Rushing to roll out Sputnik jabs before large-scale clinical trials had been concluded further dented confidence. The authorities have struggled to counter a belief among Russians who have had Covid that natural immunity now makes vaccination unnecessary. Yet the sham democracy and slavishly propagandistic media of the Putin era have only heightened distrust and a tendency to believe in conspiracies. Levada polling found 61 per cent of respondents agreed coronavirus was a “new form of biological weapon”. Anyone who thinks the virus is man-made is unlikely to see vaccines as an answer. The criticism of foreign-made vaccines by Putin and state media, intended to boost Sputnik, instead convinced many Russians that if international products were not much good, their own version was surely worse. An EU report last month said a systematic disinformation campaign by Russian media to sow doubt about vaccines in the west, with materials on European websites in multiple languages including Russian, had backfired…

German COVID-19 cases hit daily record as health ministers meet https://t.co/It0w62Dk3m pic.twitter.com/VaAXuBWSFd — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021

Britain, its hospitals and its COVID-19 strategy are under the microscope as the country enters the dangerous winter period while accounting for almost a tenth of the world's recorded new infections https://t.co/pw2cErGtC0 pic.twitter.com/CHdp8bOlXC — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021

African scientists are racing to test potential Covid drugs — but face major hurdles. Their hope is to repurpose drugs used for malaria & other diseases, but infrastructure & clinical trial recruitment challenges have stymied progress https://t.co/HVz4rXp2Ab — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2021

The WHO is urging Latin American countries to hold off on #BoosterShots because of scant vaccine availability in the global supply chain. Of course there are millions of unwanted U.S. doses that have been refused by anti-vaxxers. Can be shipped abroad? https://t.co/HpcesDpFQJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

Canadian employers shed unvaccinated workers, labor lawyers in demand https://t.co/GXqJEJu9K2 pic.twitter.com/llvoKO6ypC — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

The World Health Organization grants Covaxin — a Covid vax developed in India — emergency authorization. It's the 8th coronavirus vaccine to receive the global health agency’s green light https://t.co/IL4xHFaik8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

Israeli researchers have succeeded in identifying SARSCoV2 proteins that damage blood vessels. The team isolated 5 responsible for clot formation. "We see a very high incidence of vascular disease & blood clotting among Covid patients," said Dr. Ben Maoz https://t.co/eaWeKCeEOL pic.twitter.com/QG3Coe1nLn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

There was excitement about repurposing the antidepressant drug fluvoxamine as preclinical treatment for #COVID19.

Then people took a hard look at the data.https://t.co/H3B3rUPqBY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 3, 2021

… and that the ideology driving that destructive behavior may *benefit* politically because that party is not in power nationally. wild — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 4, 2021

Most NYC theatre-kid ever!

Nine-year-old Zia Bucci received her first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in New York City. What's the first thing she wants to do after being vaccinated? "I want to watch Hamilton on Broadway." She knows all the music.https://t.co/RhUTX9LvOA pic.twitter.com/5xMk4l0w05 — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) November 4, 2021

And yet is still a “reporter” https://t.co/wHlqwRqaX0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated. In August, he created the clear impression that he is. Throughout the preseason, he repeatedly violated protocol by not wearing a mask on the sidelines when not in uniform, presumably to bolster his ruse. https://t.co/QIFkgjq47Z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 3, 2021