Coal Is Dead and Manchin is Chasing a Corpse

Nice piece in CNN about the decline of coal and how humanity’s survival basically hinges on ending the use of fossil fuels, and this graphic was illuminating:

If coal use in America were a covid patient, it would have been on a ventilator the last ten years. It’s time to pull the plug, and everything Manchin does to delay it is just causing more pain for the people of West Virginia, who are going to stick to our old dead past and not get the training and infrastructure to move into future industries.

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      How perfect to discover that apparently Manchin rides around D.C. in a Maserati Levante suv.
      According to the sticker for his model, it contains 98% non-North American parts. It is assembled in Italy and Germany is the second leading parts contribution.

      Italy is lovely, but his vehicle choice doesn’t really help West Virginia miners* or other laborers/manufacturing. He’s just a run of the mill rich ahole, lookin out for number one. Dunno if the UAW or other labor unions contribute to him, but they should scorch him for this if they do.

      *TBF I don’t know if WVa mines coking coal for steelmaking.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JustRuss

      Manchin will be dead before coal will be, and that’s all that matters. If he gave a damn about West Virginians (the ones who aren’t millionaires I mean) he wouldn’t be stonewalling Build Back Better.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Joe Falco

      If Manchin was more like Robert Byrd, West Virginia could have all the money it needs to move on from coal in a negotiated deal, but sadly, that is not the case. Here in Georgia, we’re still waiting on the Vogtle Nuclear Plant to be finally completed after 10+ years and multiple delays while Georgia Power continues to bill its customers for it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Burnspbesq

      And it wasn’t the EPA or mine safety regulators that killed it. Electric utilities found that burning coal was less profitable than alternatives—mostly natural gas, but also wind and solar.

      Everybody loves the invisible hand until they get fisted by it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cermet

      As long as manchin is raking in the millions, he figures those West Virginians with black lung can just suck on lumps of coal. Besides him not giving a $hit about those poor people, he is a media darling and getting glamor shots in all the papers.

      As for nuclear, thanks to subs and other military nuke powered ships, the inexpensive and utterly safe fast neutron reactors that use molten salt (the uranium is a salt) where never really given a chance. these reactors can burn the hideously radioactive waste fuel from other reactors, extract energy and create low level waste. No need for million year storage and these plants cost a fraction of the current nuke plant costs to build. Stupid  that this new design (all of 1970’s!) was never given a chance but the military had their reactors and without their money, the big nuke companies wouldn’t build this new generation of reactors.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mart

      Arguing about Obama killed coal a hundred years ago I calmly explained that $/BTU killed coal – after fracking lowered the cost of natural gas. Watched a lot of sites convert boilers and bring in high pressure gas lines. All kinds of heavy metals and nasty liquid chemicals when burning coal. Plus all the transportation, crushing, limestone slurry, scrubbers, and hazardous waste disposal. Still, I would not be surprised to see them switch back to coal if gas spikes. Saw them flip flop fuels way back when.

      What Burnspberg said.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Don K

      @Burnspbesq:

      Hell. steamships converted from coal to oil eons ago. Railroads dumped steam locomotives all in a rush between the end of WWII and 1960. Homeowners went from coal heating to oil or gas. Coal has been on life support for quite a while now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cermet

      @Mart: Very expensive to ‘flip’ back to coal. It is likely that it will take a big spike to do that – considering natural gas fracking is only just getting a start in many parts of the world, natural gas supplies will be plentiful for a while yet – we have facilities to import it cheaply as well (currently used to export it.) So prices aren’t likely to get high all that fast.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Not having an American made car around just for appearances is so tone deaf.  The houseboat/yacht never really bothered me, but this is simple political malpractice.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dr. bloor

      everything Manchin does to delay it is just causing more pain for the people of West Virginia,

      Senator Manchin would like to know what, precisely, your point is here.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      Come on John.  Look at the income Manchin gets from coal every year.

      He’s just a typical pig only thinking of himself and maybe his kids too.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      While I don’t disagree that the people of WVa are getting screwed by Manchin’s antics (along with all the rest of us), I suspect his “I love coal” act is less IGMFY to his constituents and more that way too many people will turn on a politician who tries to improve their lives in a way that will require them to change, and embrace one who gives them lies about how they don’t have to and scapegoats to blame instead.

      I’m really feeling that after the latest election results. “Everything sucked during the pandemic, so let’s turn on the people who handled the inevitable pain competently and vote in the people who said our kids would have been in fine being in school and we shouldn’t have to care at all about how our actions affect anyone else!”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      Washington Post Headlines:

      Kyle Rittenhouse juror dismissed for joke about police shooting of Jacob Blake

      Justice Dept. sues to stop Texas’s voting restrictions

      House eyes vote on spending plan as soon as today, as moderates question costs (at least they didn’t say “breaking news!”)

      Analyst who was key to Steele dossier arrested as part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into FBI’s 2016 Russia investigation  (john Durham has drowned his own reputation in the toilet)

      Manhattan district attorney convenes new grand jury in Trump Organization case to weigh potential charges

      GOP ramps up challenges of Biden vaccine mandate (no surprise there!)

      Biden rejects paying $450,000 to migrant families separated at the border during Trump administration

      Earth’s lakes are warming at a feverish pace, with the Great Lakes leading the wa

      World doesn’t spend enough preparing for disasters, U.N. report says  (no surprise there

      Manchin has no more excuses. It’s time to fix the filibuster. (Jen Rubin)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      japa21

      @raven: I think this is third or fourth surgery on that same shoulder, each one worse than the one before. I’ve had to deal with one, and that was bad enough.  Just a little worried because he had hoped to connect here sometime today.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Hoodie

      @Mart: Once you shift away from coal, it tends to stay gone because a coal plant is a huge investment, much bigger than a gas turbine plant.  The only flip would be extending the lifetime of existing coal plants, which is what they’re considering for Four Corners.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Burnspbesq

      @WaterGirl:

      Nothing about the amazing racial makeup of the jury in the Ahmad Arbery case (defense used eight peremptory challenges to get rid of potential African-American jurors, ending up with eleven out of twelve white jurors), and the trial judge’s refusal to do anything about it?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dan B

      @RaflW: Coking steel is also about to decline since the Swedes have developed and are beginning to commercialize a renewable hydrogen system for steel.  There are other players as well.  Volvo and Mercedes are transitioning to this steel in a few years.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      Washington Post Headlines:

      Earth’s lakes are warming at a feverish pace, with the Great Lakes leading the way

      Great! And I see that Superior is doing a superior job of turning into a giant hot tub!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: The article itself is filled with conflicting information.  Some say that Biden just hasn’t been briefed on the numbers.  Then there’s the fussing about whether the DOJ is truly independent if Biden is making comments like that about what the DOJ has chosen to do.  More discussion that Biden ran on how awful Trump was to separate families so why is he turning his back on the families now.  I skimmed the whole article and i have no idea what’s true.  Success!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      I don’t have much faith in China doing the right thing until really, really late but fucking Australia has no fucking excuse to keep the shovels running 24/7-365 plus opening up a huge new field, because profits!

      You can fucking well find something fucking else for those fucking coal workers to do, Bruce!

      Reply

