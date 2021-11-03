I’m seeing this tweet, from Milwaulkee, all over the political feeds I follow…

Asked why he was voting today, Michael Schuster unzipped his jacket. “Better to vote than to start shooting all you progressive guys,” he said. “It’s better to vote. I’m not a violent person.” pic.twitter.com/o5IvHRQyUo — Rory Linnane (@RoryLinnane) November 2, 2021

… but not so much the follow-up, from the same reporter:

The Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall effort has failed. Incumbents finished with over 58% of the votes. More than 11,600 ballots were cast. Incumbents thanked supporters while recall organizers promised to "keep fighting." https://t.co/KcylZ90GuR — Rory Linnane (@RoryLinnane) November 3, 2021

It’s an imperfect world, and the idiots / monsters are everywhere. But they don’t necessarily win — unless they can persuade us to give up!