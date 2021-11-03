Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Politics / Education / Wednesday Night Open Thread: Bad News / Good News

Wednesday Night Open Thread: Bad News / Good News

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , ,

I’m seeing this tweet, from Milwaulkee, all over the political feeds I follow…

… but not so much the follow-up, from the same reporter:

It’s an imperfect world, and the idiots / monsters are everywhere. But they don’t necessarily win — unless they can persuade us to give up!

