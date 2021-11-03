Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Elsewhere…

(Almost as shocking as her gender, and race: Wu is a ‘Boston immigrant’ — she moved ‘here’ to go to Harvard, and never left — while her (Tunisian/Polish) opponent was born & has spent her entire career here. Even Boston is getting less parochial!)

Hounsell, having been promoted from Politico to the NYTimes, knows his jerb:

Kidding / not kidding…

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      If Biden hadn’t withdrawn from Afghanistan the media wouldn’t have spent five months tearing down Democrat approval ratings as a conscious act of revenge for taking away their war and McAuliffe would have squeaked through a win in Virginia

      I think there i a lot to this. A lot of Blob lives in North VA too.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I think there i a lot to this. A lot of Blob lives in North VA too.

      I don’t watch TV, and I don’t read a newspaper regularly.  (Plenty of other ways to get one’s news nowadays.)  But even to me, it seemed that the media started going after Biden over everything after that.

      And this was after never changing the tone of their Afghanistan coverage after the problems of the first few days had long since been resolved, and the airlift had become a major success story that they refused to acknowledge.

      OzarkHillbilly

      How’s about dem Braves?

      NotMax

      Almost buried in the rush of election coverage.

      Democrat Alvin Bragg was elected Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, making him the first Black person to lead one of the country’s highest-profile prosecutor’s offices.

      Bragg will inherit the criminal investigation into the business empire of former President Donald Trump, a probe initiated in 2018 under the current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who is retiring. Source

      BTW, Adams won in all NYC boroughs in the mayoral election except (surprise, surprise) Staten Island.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: BTW, Adams won in all NYC boroughs in the mayoral election except (surprise, surprise) Staten Island.

      ‘Staten Island got nuthin’ against colored people.  We just hate vegans.’

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @lowtechcyclist: The press also seems to have gone full doom and gloom stuff, going by my mother who can’t stay away from the news.  My dad makes jokes about not being able to make up his mind about what to be afraid about today.

      The press is probably less pissed about Afghanistan and that Trump is there to scare everyone to the TV.

      lowtechcyclist

      It was not Pramila Jayapal who held a petulant press conference yesterday threatening to tank the entire agenda after weeks of sitting back and being given 90% of the changes she wants in the bill. It was Joe Manchin who did that.

      I shudder to think of the coverage the media would have hit her with if she’d had a press conference like that.  They’d have all but ended her political career.

      It would be really nice to have an actual liberal media.  I’d settle for even one newspaper in a city big enough to support major-league sports, someplace to link to when the rest of the nets and big papers cover things in their usual way.

      Just one place that didn’t do bothsidesing, wasn’t biased towards moderates and conservatives, didn’t have preconceived notions about wars being good and deficits being bad, that reported on what the two parties were actually trying to do rather than being drama critics, that might interview people coming out of Black churches along with white people in Midwestern diners and interview former restaurant workers as well as restaurant owners, covering Covid from the perspective of those of us who are fed up at the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers more than from the perspective of the antis, covering climate change as an existential threat rather than an ‘environmental issue’ of concern only to granola-heads, the list goes on.

      We don’t need a lefty version of Fox News, we don’t even need a lefty version of the FTFNYT.  Just honesty and a willingness to report what’s actually out there.

      narya

      I know I’m supposed to be wailing and gnashing my teeth or something, but instead I’m gonna make a pot of tea, get ready for work, and steadfastly ignore the news. I almost ran 5 miles yesterday (4.98, to be exact) and nearly 18 total this week so far, my mom’s PT is helping her neck (more compressed vertebrae were giving her lots of pain), and my boss is starting to recognize just how toxic someone is. Sure, the world’s on fire and one of our political parties is chasing fascism; I can’t fix that today. Maybe tomorrow, though!

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s not just the withdrawl, it’s the focus on the BBB plan, which is not under POTUS control and is, as a result, stuck in a constant “maybe we have a deal, oops nope we don’t” fail loop.

      Biden needs to focus on what he can control as POTUS and point out those successes. Like, look at all the good judges I’m appointing, look at the stock market at an all time high, people are going back to work and have money in their pockets. Look at how free and plentiful the vaccines against Covid are and how the rates are coming down. Look at how we have vaccines for 5 and up. Just talk that good stuff up and let Pelosi try to wrangle the cats in Congress behind closed doors with any behind closed doors assists you need to provide, but keep it out of the media spotlight as much as possible until they actually have a deal.

      japa21

      @lowtechcyclist:  The Chicago Sun Times is about as close as they come. They do carry a couple syndicated conservative columnists like S. E. Cupp, but most of the home town columnists are pretty liberal.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @narya: Thank you for saying what I meant only saying it better.

      Life goes on. I’ll take a walk with Mr DAW, read my new library book, try to create a better plot for the book that’s gone horribly wrong, eat well, go to bed early. Tomorrow will feel better.

      Another Scott

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Who can blame them after all those shopping malls were attacked in the Virginia suburbs??!

      :-\

      When I’m richer than Bezos the first thing I’m going to do is set up a modern media empire to fight disinformation and promote actually important real news.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: And this was after never changing the tone of their Afghanistan coverage after the problems of the first few days had long since been resolved, and the airlift had become a major success story that they refused to acknowledge.

      This is true, they STILL talk about the guy who fell off the outside of the airplane on that first day. It’s almost always the very first thing they mention when they talk about the evacuation. Instead of asking “What on Earth was that man trying to do? Did he think he was going to get on the plane that way?” or wondering why he didn’t just wait for the next plane, they use it to illustrate how awful the whole situation was. I noticed this too, that after the Afghanistan withdrawal they suddenly had the knives out for Biden. I’m sure that affected the VA election some.

      More good local news, the Nixa mayor won the recall election handily, 2,458 to 808. Keep in mind, under the crazy recall rules it only took 73 signatures to get the recall on the ballot (in a city of over 23,000 people! I cannot believe Nixa is that big now.). So evidently the citizens of Nixa who voted weren’t that upset about the mayor putting in a mask mandate for the city last year.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: I almost got to a Cards-Cubs game this year but had to cancel 4 days before when I realized that there was no way to get me to the game and my wife to work due to the tranny in her car going out.

      Sometimes life just refuses to cooperate.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: When Fox Sports became Bally they got in a dispute with youtube tv and Hulu and none of the games were available.  I didn’t even know who the 4 guys they picked up in Just were!

       

      In other news we had foam insulation done in the rental so now it’s sheetrock, trim, paint floor installation, cabinets the clawfoot. We hope for Dec1

      eta, oo, the surgery is today! Good luck brah!

      Starfish

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: They would have gone back to counting every drone strike in Afghanistan. Trump made that data private, so no one could measure how many civilians he was killing. That allowed them the entirely untrue narrative on foreign policy.

      Soprano2

      I have thoughts about the election, but I’m not ready to talk about it yet. Suffice it to say, all of this is a long game that never ends, and giving up isn’t really an option. It seems that some people believe that there should be a magical day when everything we want comes to pass and that it will stay that way forever, but that’s not the way the world works. It took women 75 years to win the vote; it took over 100 years for black people to get their civil rights written into law. The battle is never over, people. I live in Missouri, a state the the Democratic Party forgot, and still everything here is not terrible. The people voted to expand Medicare, and Republicans were finally forced to do it. The people keep fighting off right-to-work because they don’t want it. Good things happen even here!

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: I know, when I was a kid I think the population there was 2,000 – 3,000, and we thought of that as a big town! Springfield, Nixa, Ozark and Republic will all grow together within the next 10 years. It’s almost that way now!

      Woodrow/asim

      From a different website I frequent:

      Far too many will bombard you today with the vilest takes, disconnected takes, fact-less takes, and the objective will remain the same as it always been: Surrender, become apathetic, and let white supremacy rule and reign unchallenged. DON’T, Politicadoes. Don’t surrender. Keep fighting for all the beautiful diversity that make America so much better! Celebrate the wins, study the whys of the losses, be honest with each other, with yourselves, and keep moving onward. Have a very great Wednesday!

      The GOP are in the position they are in for many reasons. One is because of a willingness to appeal to the worst in us — and disguise it as virtue.

      But also because they really never, ever give up. They never see a single election as anything other than a stepping stone, good or bad. Some of that is they can afford (financially, emotionally, and otherwise) to take that approach; their actual shit is never on the line, save terrorism or major economic calamity.

      Therefore: We Democrats, and allied folx, cannot afford to hunker down. We have to swallow this, keep fighting for what’s right and take care of each other, put that oxygen mask on us, first and foremost.

      If they didn’t give up? If the dregs of Lost Causes and Jim Crow-ness still haunt our politics, today?

      If you can, you fight. Not for yourself — but because someone, somewhere, needs you. Is in more dire straits than you. Deserves better, today and every day.

      JMG

      The truth is that the decisive bloc of American voters consists of the perpetually dissatisfied. After all, McAuliffe’s loss was the 11th time in the last 12 Va. gubernatorial elections that the candidate of the incumbent President’s party lost. That goes back to 1973. Ronald Reagan won two landslides himself and saw his party thumped in the two midterms on his watch. The Dems would be a lot better off if they accepted they’ll probably lose the midterms and tried to do as much as they can while they have the chance. Of course, pols don’t think like at all, unfortunately.

      Off to France this evening. Reading the Bordeaux newspaper website for French practice. Their only article on our elections was about Eric Adams. Totally different perspective.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A Polish hospital has said that doctors and midwives did everything they could to save the lives of a pregnant woman and her foetus in a case that has put the spotlight on the country’s new stricter abortion law.

      The 30-year-old woman died of septic shock in her 22nd week of pregnancy. Doctors did not perform an abortion, even though her foetus was lacking amniotic fluid, according to a lawyer for the family.

      Reproductive rights activists say she is the first person to die as a result of a recent restriction of Poland’s abortion law.

      The woman, identified only as Izabela, died in September but her case was made public on Friday, triggering anger among some Poles and protests in Warsaw, Krakow and elsewhere on Monday evening. People lit candles for her in an evening vigil.

      They did everything… Except for the one thing that would have saved her.

      Matt McIrvin

      Local news: our moderate-Democrat mayor got reelected handily against his moderate-Republican challenger, the asshole-MAGA third guy having been knocked out in a preliminary round weeks ago.

      The progressive and minority insurgents I mostly voted for for School Committee and City Council didn’t win, which is no surprise, but the nonbinding ballot questions to change these at-large elections to a partial district model (which would probably help them a great deal) DID pass by large margins, which surprised me. While it’s not ideal, that would benefit minorities in the city and also have the effect of making the ballot far less confusing, since you’d only be voting for your district rep and a small number of at-large members.

      Another Scott

      History is not destiny, but it is important.

      With Nixon and presidents before him, the pattern shifts. But in the ~50 years since Nixon, a member of the sitting president’s party has won the VA Governorship only once. It was Terry McAuliffe in 2013, with less vote share than he likely got tonight.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2021

      Hang in there, everyone. We know that progress is never going to be easy.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

