President Joe Biden wrapped up his visit to the #COP26 climate summit in Glasgow upbeat about what it has achieved so far https://t.co/NUCV27pwvU pic.twitter.com/hM5kSHzca6 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

.@POTUS: Climate change is not a hypothetical threat. It's already ravaging the world. It’s destroying people’s lives and livelihoods and doing it every single day, and that's why the time to act is now. pic.twitter.com/VK5WwJIFqQ — Department of State (@StateDept) November 3, 2021





Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office. https://t.co/sXzc0EzZjd — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 3, 2021



(Almost as shocking as her gender, and race: Wu is a ‘Boston immigrant’ — she moved ‘here’ to go to Harvard, and never left — while her (Tunisian/Polish) opponent was born & has spent her entire career here. Even Boston is getting less parochial!)

Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and critical race thoery lost their election bids. The defeats in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut came in races where masks, vaccines, race and history took center stage.https://t.co/UPALURQBAS — The Associated Press (@AP) November 3, 2021

Hed: Virginia Election Shows CRT Controversy is Key to GOP's Ambitions Dek: Please Look No Further Than That https://t.co/QHDsIoqZwO — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 3, 2021

Hounsell, having been promoted from Politico to the NYTimes, knows his jerb:

It was not Pramila Jayapal who held a petulant press conference yesterday threatening to tank the entire agenda after weeks of sitting back and being given 90% of the changes she wants in the bill. It was Joe Manchin who did that. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2021

Kidding / not kidding…