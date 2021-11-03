Seems like a good time to share this:

Good morning! Now and then I offer words of encouragement to people who fight depression and anxiety. Today I want to offer words of encouragement to their friends and loved ones who want to help them. I want to reassure you that you can make a difference. /1 — NotJFKJrHat (@Popehat) October 28, 2021

/2 Depression and anxiety are often cyclical; there are good times and bad times. It’s tough to know that someone you care about is having a bad time; it’s tough to know how you can help. Sometimes you feel helpless to do anything. You’re not helpless. /3 Recently three people in my life –family and friends — saw potentially stressful things going on (from Facebook or elsewhere) and just . . . checked in. Asked how I was. How I was dealing with it. If I needed anything. How I was handling it. It made a difference. /4 One very difficult element of serious anxiety and depression is a feeling of isolation and loneliness — that nobody else gets how you feel, that you’re utterly alone in misery. You’re not, of course, but depression lies. Checking in helps with that. /5 The simple act of checking in, with a light touch, helps pierce that feeling of isolation. It’s saying “I saw you were dealing with this, and I thought of you, and wondered how you were handling it. I remember you. I know what you’re fighting and I’m with you.”

/6 Use a light touch though. Not constantly. pic.twitter.com/77SUiLN3v3 — NotJFKJrHat (@Popehat) October 28, 2021