You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: On Living With Depression / Anxiety

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: On Living With Depression / Anxiety

Seems like a good time to share this:

/2 Depression and anxiety are often cyclical; there are good times and bad times. It’s tough to know that someone you care about is having a bad time; it’s tough to know how you can help. Sometimes you feel helpless to do anything.

You’re not helpless.

/3 Recently three people in my life –family and friends — saw potentially stressful things going on (from Facebook or elsewhere) and just . . . checked in. Asked how I was. How I was dealing with it. If I needed anything. How I was handling it.

It made a difference.

/4 One very difficult element of serious anxiety and depression is a feeling of isolation and loneliness — that nobody else gets how you feel, that you’re utterly alone in misery. You’re not, of course, but depression lies.

Checking in helps with that.

/5 The simple act of checking in, with a light touch, helps pierce that feeling of isolation. It’s saying “I saw you were dealing with this, and I thought of you, and wondered how you were handling it. I remember you. I know what you’re fighting and I’m with you.”

/7 This small thing can make a difference in the lives of people you care about, and support them in fighting depression and anxiety. I’m grateful for friends and family like that. You can be one.

/end

/8 /Addendum Sorry, that wasn’t the end after all. Some people have asked “how can I check in with a loved one without being overbearing and causing more stress?” It’s a fair question. Talking about how you feel can be painful during depression and anxiety….

/9 Here’s what works for me. I have a deal with loved ones: they can ask me, any time, how I am, 1 to 10, 10 being extreme crisis. And, even if I don’t want to talk, I give a number. Even checking in like that helps me, and it helps them by reassuring them about how I am.

/10 It’s helpful in that it encourages reflection and self-awareness without being overwhelming or a further stressor. Your mileage may vary.

      In the event politics are at the root of your depression, it was reported on my local NPR station that the candidates most loudly pimping CRT all lost their elections yesterday. For me, this is a small but bright ray of sunshine.  🌄

