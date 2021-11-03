Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sun Still Comes Out – Respite Thread

If even I’m testy, I guess we could all use a break. No politics, please. That’s a please with a hard F bomb.

North Pond, nearly refilled

The rain has been pretty good to the nearest wildlife preserve and runoff pond. I managed to hurt my ribs trying to move the seat of the leg curl machine. Story of my fitness life. Injuries from lifting? Nope. Injuries from bumping into equipment or trying to adjust equipment? Tons. The upside is rediscovering the local greenbelt paths since rib injuries hurt, y’all! 0/10, would not recommend. But I would recommend talking a nice walk in your local green spaces. They’re ours, take advantage of them.

“Pumpkin” Cream Cheese & Chocolate Ganache Poptarts

It was another solo holiday at Chez Mara. But since I usually hang out with my friends at their house where we eat, give out candy and watch Nightmare Before Christmas, I decided to make them a dessert. That’s Honeynut Squash, because Pumpkin is for soup. Came out pretty good, had way too much leftover filling so I added an egg, poured it into a graham cracker crust and made a dense little cheesecake for my housemate. Kids are pretty polite, you know. They don’t grab a ton of candy. They take just enough and that’s it. Unfortunately, that means I got a lot of candy left. I set up a little Dia de Los Muertos to reflect on my mom and all those lost this year. Felt a little necessary.

Hime & Odo in their natural habitats

Obligatory cat pics. Proof of living their best lives. How was your Hallow’s?

      CaseyL

      A very solo holiday for me as well: I have had trick or treaters exactly once, in all the 23 years I’ve been in this house, and that was when I first moved in. So, 20+ years of no trick or treaters.

      As I do every year, I had a little bit of candy on hand, because the year I have none whatsoever is the year a few kids will show up. Somehow.

      Your kitties are gorgeous.

      Major Major Major Major

      Kitties!! What a couple of floofsters.

      I went as Waldo for Halloween, was fun. I very rarely dress up so this was a lot for me lol. https://twitter.com/tynanpants/status/1454296673912598530?s=21

      I also have a short story out in a magazine this month. I’ll do a post on it once it’s also available free on their website. I had to reread it to make sure it was good and I’m pleased to report it is! One of the other ones in that issue is a great read too.

      Another Scott

      Thank you for this.

      We had leftover candy too, but not as much as usual (thank goodness!).  Our pooch Ellie loves Halloween – she snuffles around on the walk, finding dropped candy.  I had to dig a Jolly Rancher lollypop our of her mouth yesterday…  ;-)

      You’ve been missed.  Post more often, please.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Yutsano

      I’m living on my parents’ horse ranch. The house is down a long driveway with trees and bushes to obfuscate the view. We didn’t have a kid the entire night. Well, unless you count my nephews. The candy is pretty much so Grandma can spoil them. And oh does she ever!

      EDIT: I am NOT going to post the obvious song. Nope. Not me. Nahgunnahappen.

      danielx

      Made about two gallons of chili, fire pit in the driveway, bunch of kids, hot chocolate with Calvados poured in it. What’s not to like?

      mrmoshpotato

      “Pumpkin” Cream Cheese & Chocolate Ganache Poptarts

      Mmmmmmmmmmmm

      I discovered a nature park on one of my walks earlier this year.

      It’s off of a major street here in Chicago, but if you’re far enough into the paved perimeter path, you can’t hear the traffic. It’s got a bunch of native (I think) grasses, a pond, ducks, geese, deer roam in sometimes. There are a few sitting areas on and off the pond shore.

      Good birding too. I’ve seen a guy there a few times with a long lens camera pointed at the trees.

      West Ridge Nature Park (Ardmore and Western)

      RaflW

      A friend a few miles from here said he had 100 trick or treaters! And he’s not the type to exaggerate. I guess he lives on the same block as one of the well known super-decorator houses. Also obviously a neighborhood that is popular with young families. It’s a sweet part of town.

      We did the scurrilous dark-house thing. Our little townhouse community is all retired people except for maybe two or three people (my partner being one of the working). The neighborhood is also older folks for the most part. And our shared driveway is tucked off the side of a not-busy street.

      If I bought candy, even stuff I like (which, admittedly, is a fairly broad range of tasty treats) I’d worry that I’d eat most of it. If my partner’s church was doing in-person stuff, we could always give the excess for their Sunday School program, but that’s more or less on hiatus too

      Next year, maybe we’ll give it a try – or go to a party. This wasn’t the year for us. S’okay.

      Jager

      Zero trick or treaters in our 55 plus community. I did give my 90-year-old neighbor Henry a Basil Hayden on the rocks after we met at the mailboxes. I love old Henry, he calls me “son”. My wife decorates for every holiday, Henry liked her hand-painted pumpkins and her ghost trio. Had a good discussion with our gardeners, they told me how they celebrated their ancestors on the ‘Day of the Dead. Ernesto even got a little teary after he told about his conversation with his grandma in Mexico. He and his partner are good people.

      mrmoshpotato

      Went to my parents’ for Halloween.  Fair amount of treat or treaters.

      We had Calypso shrimp and vegetable spring rolls for dinner, and watched Psycho on TCM.

      I stayed up and watched Cat People early in the morning.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Yutsano:

      You had a birthday a few days ago, and I failed to acknowledge it on the day. Hope it was a good one, with the coming year better than any that have preceded it!

      Comrade Colette

      Not a single trick or treater here for the second year in a row. There are lots of kids in my neighborhood and we used to get between a handful and a few dozen of the little miscreants, but now they go to the few fashionable neighborhoods that go all out on decorations and treats instead of staying local. I got candy, but stuck to kinds I like since I figure it will all eventually be stuck to me.

      Ruemara, that recipe sounds divine and I actually have on hand everything shown in the picture. I always stock up on TJ’s puff pastry when they have it for the holidays. I used it to make cheese and blueberry danishes this past weekend. Sorry about your mom. It’s hard.

      Yutsano

      @SiubhanDuinne: I managed to not be in the hospital for the second time* on my birthday so that was a plus. Not to mention I would have possibly been 45+ miles away in Walla Walla if they had accepted me. Was not meant to be. I got overruled in eating at the Filipino restaurant (we have a recovering puppy** who can’t be left alone at the house) so we got a whole mess of Chinese takeaway from our usual spot. I got an ice cream cake. Wasn’t bad at all.
      And thank you! I didn’t make too much of a fuss about it on here mostly on purpose. I did mention it in a thread or two but I didn’t really want too much attention.
      * First time was in 2005 when they were trying to get my immune system from attacking my spine. So. Many. Steroids.
      ** Poor pupper got run over. He had to be taken to the nearest vet school (which is also my alma mater) for surgery on his leg. Fortunately the way it broke it could be pinned back together rather neatly. But he needs to be restricted on his movement for four weeks after. My birthday was six days after his surgery.​

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Yutsano:

      Well, congratulations on not being hospitalised! I once had surgery on December 31, and even though I am not a fan of hate NY Eve, I felt surprisingly resentful at being incarcerated with tubes and bland food on a holiday.

      Poor puppeh. I hope his recovery is smooth, rapid, and complete.

