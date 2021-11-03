If even I’m testy, I guess we could all use a break. No politics, please. That’s a please with a hard F bomb.

North Pond, nearly refilled

The rain has been pretty good to the nearest wildlife preserve and runoff pond. I managed to hurt my ribs trying to move the seat of the leg curl machine. Story of my fitness life. Injuries from lifting? Nope. Injuries from bumping into equipment or trying to adjust equipment? Tons. The upside is rediscovering the local greenbelt paths since rib injuries hurt, y’all! 0/10, would not recommend. But I would recommend talking a nice walk in your local green spaces. They’re ours, take advantage of them.





“Pumpkin” Cream Cheese & Chocolate Ganache Poptarts

It was another solo holiday at Chez Mara. But since I usually hang out with my friends at their house where we eat, give out candy and watch Nightmare Before Christmas, I decided to make them a dessert. That’s Honeynut Squash, because Pumpkin is for soup. Came out pretty good, had way too much leftover filling so I added an egg, poured it into a graham cracker crust and made a dense little cheesecake for my housemate. Kids are pretty polite, you know. They don’t grab a ton of candy. They take just enough and that’s it. Unfortunately, that means I got a lot of candy left. I set up a little Dia de Los Muertos to reflect on my mom and all those lost this year. Felt a little necessary.



Hime & Odo in their natural habitats

Obligatory cat pics. Proof of living their best lives. How was your Hallow’s?