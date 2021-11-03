Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So I Guess We are Going Ad Free (With Venting and Explanation)

So I Guess We are Going Ad Free (With Venting and Explanation)

by | 23 Comments

I called Watergirl at around 1pm on my way to run errands, and wanted to let her know that I had thought about it and finally just given up and was willing to go ad free starting the 15th, and that was when I had learned she had posted about it this morning. We had talked about it yesterday, and either through miscommunication or sensing weakness, Watergirl struck while the iron was hot (and I am glad she did).

At any rate, if you are unaware, Watergirl has been on Team No Ad for two years and not hesitant to make the switch or coax me into making the switch. I understand why- they’re ugly, irritate some people, and she thinks the website will function better without them. All of these are valid opinions, and given how much trust I have in her opinions on these matters, not things I dismissed lightly. She is also of the belief that the website can easily be user funded and there will never be liquidity issues.

I, on the other hand, am resistant for a variety of reasons. Obviously, my name is on the bill, so that is one reason. Another reason is that ads simply do not irritate me. I do not see them. I don’t notice them. I guess I just process information differently. I could read an entire NY Times Sunday Edition and then at gunpoint be asked to name an ad, and, well, that would be the end of me. A third reason is that I look at ads as free money, and especially love it when right wing causes advertise here. Fuck yes- spend your donor money on people who will not click on your shit. Less money for you to spend on other onerous stuff.

Additionally, I do not like being reliant on donations for a variety of reasons- first, I’d rather you spend your money on other shit, I don’t want bills I am on the hook paid for by the whims of others, what happens if traffic dies and donors piss off, what happens if people don’t have the spare money, on and on and on. There is also the fact that I absolutely hate asking for money. I wish I was independently wealthy and could just pay for everything and be done with it. This is not the case, though, although were I independently wealthy I would have fucked off into the woods with the pets and picked up some goats and pigs and hens and other critters and I’d leave the website to someone else and maybe posted once a month when I found some morels or something interesting happened around the house.

I’m rambling and this post has already left the tight form I had when I was mentally composing. I suppose there was also some just resistance from me on principle. I can not state how many times I have fielded emails or read complaints in the comments and run my fingers through my hair and just screamed one variation of the following:

JUST INSTALL A FUCKING ADBLOCKER

WHAT DO YOU THINK THIS IS BURGER KING FUCKING HAVE IT YOUR WAY

I’M FUCKING SORRY IN THE YEAR 2021 YOU ARE NOT HAVING AN OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE ON YOUR 2011 CHROMEBOOK OR 2013 KINDLE USING AIRPORT WIFI

ADS DON’T USE THAT MUCH FUCKING BANDWIDTH

WHY IS BALLOON JUICE THE ONLY WEBSITE ON THE INTERNET WHERE THESE THINGS HAPPEN

Like that reload bug. I simply can not replicate it. The designer for this website can not replicate it. The ad developers can not replicate it. The only time it happened for the designer was if he left a tab open for like an hour and then it refreshed. Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying these things don’t happen and you all are lying. It has happened to enough of you that something is going on, but I just don’t understand why we can not fix it or even figure out what is causing it.

I’ve had all these conversations with Watergirl, and she has consistently been on your side saying it is happening and we should go ad free and that we are not like other websites. And I am here to say, fine. I give up. I am raising the white flag. If you all want to pay for this, that’s how we will do it.

Balloon Juice is simultaneously a special place and a “special” place. We are not like other websites, that is for sure. Somehow we have cultivated an odd melange of anachronistic malcontents, cat ladies, artists and lawyers, grumpy codgers, foodies, hopeless romantics, animal lovers, ne’er-do-wells, people here just to not be fucked with, people here just to avoid other websites, pure of heart charitable do-gooders, mainstream Democrats, and my favorite group, do-gooders who secretly harbor murderous intent but know it is not socially acceptable to admit it but who will allude to it whenever possible. All that and more. And I do not say that in a disparaging way, because I fit into several of those groups.

So, as long as I feel that we can pass and maintain a threshold of funding that will pay the monthly bills, all ads are gone. When we need money to pay for random expenses (additional coding, purchasing apps, paying for email providers, etc.- shit piles up), we’ll rattle the cup.

But I am over stressing about this and over fighting what I feel is a rearguard action and just want the site to be able to exist in perpetuity.

I love you all, just some days more than others.

    23Comments

      Pamoya

      And John is the curmudgeon-in-chief! :D I’m excited that the site will be ad-free. :)

      (BTW I answer to the description of “cat lady”)

      matt

      Yeah, the ads don’t bug me either.
      I just don’t really see the big issue.

      I hope that this site doesn’t run into problems and suffer because of this decision – I’d think having the flexibility to just schedule some more ads if money becomes tight is a useful one to keep in your pocket.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Another reason is that ads simply do not irritate me. I do not see them. I don’t notice them. I guess I just process information differently

      me too, exception noted for the autoplays and those zergnet or whatever celebrity clickbait (You won’t BELIEVE who Lucille Ball’s granddaughter is sleeping with!), I don’t really care. But I was shocked at how much it looks like this site cost from WG’s post, so I made a larger donation than I usually do. Go ad-free, bank the $$ I sent for the next incoming bill. I don’t care.

      John Cole

      @matt:  I don’t think it will but if it does the ads will go back up. It’s not the end of the world. I’m just glad Watergirl finally pushed me in this direction so I can stop worrying about it.

      Eljai

      I love you too, Cole.  Even if you did just insult my 2013 kindle.  And if you want to spend all the revenue on bows for Lily or manicures for Steve, I’d still be proud to subscribe.  Prouder, actually.

      MazeDancer

      Raising money is easy. We can have an annual or semi-annual event. Balloon Juice Week. Complete with stickers.

      But for a week, we remind people time to pay for the lack of ads. And everyone gives what they can.

      WaterGirl is good at raising money. Ask Four Directions.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I agree with John on ads – they don’t bother me, and compared to the hell that is today’s average news site, B-J hardly has any ads.

      I contribute whenever John rattles the cup and I’ll continue to do that, and if folks want to contribute more to get rid of ads, that’s great.  But I won’t be contributing extra just to be rid of ads.  It just isn’t that big a deal to me.

      HeleninEire

      This is good, John. The ads don’t bother me at all but I’ve been way too lax in contributing. Not sure which malcontent category I belong to but for sure if this were my blog I would definitely be screaming that shit at my commenters too.

      gvg

      I don’t see most adds myself, thanks to my 4th grade teacher who taught us to ignore ads, however I do notice when things get buggy or slow for me. It’s pretty random on when I get impacted. Most times when people are complaining, I don’t have the issue, but sometimes I do.

      I am willing to pay. I’d like the paying to be a nice easy button with a simple process….Not in favor of patreon as it would be new to me. Probably ought to have choices, because people seem to have a wide range of preferences.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven: Aren’t we supposed to donate via Patreon? I have to remember how to set it up. I have two Patreon thingies, one to BillinGlendale, but I can’t remember how I got them started.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve been spending way too much time here since 2012 on a variety of devices, including old iPads and sundry phones, and only once have I experienced an ad issue (a really obnoxious autoplay ages ago). So I don’t get that either. But if you’re comfortable with the decision to go ad free, let’s do it. I guess you can always reintroduce ads if fundraising doesn’t work for whatever reason.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      You don’t have to donate via Patreon! You can use PayPal, Venmo or Zelle. And you don’t have to do a recurring donation. You can donate whatever is comfortable whenever it is convenient.

      Scout211

      The ads don’t bother ME either, but my older iPad is very bothered by the ads, apparently. And how the iPad acts (only on this site, by the way) bothers me a lot. I thought it was only my device until another commenter finally spoke up in frustration. There was a chorus of “me, too” from many commenters.

      So please understand that it’s not the ads themselves that are a bother, but how they affect the blog’s performance on many devices. I very much appreciate that this is being addressed. So thank you. 😊

      Reply

