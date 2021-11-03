Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Run for Something Has Some Good News To Share (Open Thread)

Run for Something has some good news to share:

There’s more where that came from.  Click on over to that tweet and you’ll find dozens of Run for Something winners last night.  They don’t cover all 115 Run for Something winners (!) but there are lots more to see.

h/t Mousebumples

Totally open thread.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) tweeted at 5:49 PM on Wed, Nov 03, 2021:
      Breaking: Phil Murphy becomes the first Democratic Governor to get re-elected in New Jersey since 1977.
      👏 🎉
      (https://twitter.com/KimMangone/status/1456030891487154182?t=W-vRtwDeALSGO0yItbJVKQ&s=03)

      Not a Run For Something alum, I’m sure, but still good news.

      AP call per NPR – https://www.npr.org/2021/11/02/1050183040/new-jersey-governor-election-results-murphy-ciattarelli

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Hurtling through multiple looking glasses.

      What’s 14.545 inches across, weighs one ton (around 907kg or 2,000lbs), and just sold to a group of anonymous crypto investors for roughly $250,000? Why, it’s the biggest tungsten cube ever to be manufactured by Midwest Tungsten Service of Willowbrook, Illinois.

      Confused? Yes, that’s understandable. But consider this: tungsten cubes are one of the most popular memes in the world of cryptocurrency right now, a realm where value is defined as much by attention as anything tangible.… Source

      It may just be force of habit reportorial shorthand but tres ironic if the actual transaction was paid in greenbacks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      Thank you for that tweet string. The one about the black gay man getting elected in Bozeman of all places makes me wonder if the carpetbagger governor election last year was a fluke because of Dolt45. Also I should look up at what Montana did with their new district. Odds are it’s going to be purple at best. We might get a House seat here.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Evap

      Here in Atlanta, our corrupt ex-mayor Kasim Reed trying for a come-back didn’t even make the runoff.  Which is really good news and surprised me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      Thirty-five miles south in Akron. I try not to stick my nose into their weird politics  but I am excited and hopeful.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      tom

      Here in the Detroit area, three Arab-American Muslims were elected mayor in the suburbs of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      Things maybe awful near DC but out here in the boondocks not so bad. School boards. We actually want to educate the kids. Ours aren’t in private schools. These are our schools.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      @Elizabelle: one of the most random wishes / curses to bestow on sometime… “May you live in interesting times…”

      🤷‍♀️ I don’t mind boring, after the crazy few years we’ve had…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      Maybe an unpopular opinion around here but the SJW / online left crowd is more toxic than the B*rnie Bros ever were.

       

      Political poison, driving our voters away.  You can handwave away the issue all you want, people are experiencing them in real life for the first time and want nothing to do with them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @sab: Yeah, my three school board candidates won. (One had to be a Republican because we have some stupid minority-representation rule, but the least crazy Repub won.) Planning & Zoning, not so good. I had an independent candidate who I hoped would push out one of the Repubs, but no such luck. Our RWNJ former mayor got on. I’m sure he’ll do some mischief.

      Reply

