Round and Round the Wurlitzer Goes, Where It Stops Nobody Knows

So I have read the postmortems on yesterday’s election, and reliably and predictably, they are as bad as you would expect. Biden is in trouble, Democrats didn’t listen, Democrats are out of touch. And I have to say, I don’t know what to do about it. It’s the same shit every election and I simply do not know how to counter a media amplified right wing puke funnel. I just don’t.

We like to tell ourselves that arc of history bends towards justice, at my age all I can say I have witnessed is the arc of history bending towards the same old fuckery but with new branding. It feels like the general public is willingly choosing to get dumber, more evil, and more openly racist, and LOVING EVERY FUCKING MINUTE OF IT. And I have no idea what to do about it. At all. This is how this election unfolded:

Scene: An openly hostile and coordinated crowd of agitators confronts school boards, leveling demands.

Mob: We are sick of you saying white people are bad and teaching Crucial Raisin Theory!!!

Board Members and Teachers: What?

Mob: We meant critical race theory!

Teacher: I don’t know what that is.

Mob: YES YOU DO AND STOP TEACHING IT WE WILL NOT BE IGNORED!

Teacher: I just teach basic history.

Mob: DO YOU TALK ABOUT THE NORTH AND THE SOUTH AND THE CIVIL WAR AND SAY SLAVERY AND THE HOLOCAUST WERE BAD?

Teacher: Well, yes.

Mob: SEE! CRUCIAL RAISIN THEORY.

***

Scene: The Local Nightly News

Bobblehead: In several counties across the state, concerned parents have gathered to peacefully address school boards and to discuss issues with the curriculum. Let’s go to Brandy, who dropped out of engineering, pre-med, english, and all her other classes to pursue a degree in journalism and has no training or specialty in anything, who is on the scene.

Brandy: Yes, thank you Bobblehead, I am here with Jimbob Angersmith, who works down at the Save-Alot and has dabbled in Republican politics via multiple engaged facebook groups, a school board member, and a teacher to share their thoughts:

JimBob: BRANDY WE KNOW WHERE THESE PEOPLE LIVE AND WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THEY STOP TEACHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY AND BRAINWASHING OUR KIDS THAT BEING WHITE IS BAD.

Board Member: We don’t teach critical race theory. I had to google it before the meeting.

JimBob: YES YOU DO AND WE WILL HUNT YOU DOWN.

Brandy: JimBob, what exactly is critical race theory?

JimBob: OH YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS AND THEY BETTER STOP TEACHING IT HERE LOOK AT THIS (shows clip of Tucker Carlson on his phone)

Brandy: What do you think Mr. School Board Member

Board Member: We don’t teach critical race theory we don’t even have the money to teach a lot of the stuff we should we’re short staffed and underpaid and our buildings are crumbling.

Brandy: And how about you, Mrs. Teacher:

Teacher: They tried to tear my mask off in the parking lot. Why do they all have guns? I’m afraid to go to the store.

Brandy: That’s the scene down here, Bobblehead, back to you.

Bobblehead: Great report Brandy, keep up the excellent work. Now to our panel of three guests from CPAC to explain why this is bad news for Democrats.

Every. Fucking. Election. The Republican ability to not only whip up some specious bullshit, but to get their entire party lockstep behind it and to then get the media to embrace it is simultaneously astounding and maddening, and again, I don’t know how to deal with it.

And now all the postmortems are as predictable as we all knew they would be:

Depending on what you read, we lost Virginia because Democrats are arrogant and out of touch, Biden is unpopular, this is Bernie and AOC’s fault for wanting too much in BBB, this is Manchinema’s fault for not letting the bills pass, and so on. Take your pick.

Again, I have no solutions or suggestions, because I simply do not know what to do. Just that I am frustrated and really over this happening every fucking election.

  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • Gretchen
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • ruemara
  • Skepticat
  • Urza
  • VFX Lurker

    2. 2.

      Gretchen

      My school board here in Kansas had two sensible normal incumbents challenged by two seemingly normal challengers. They just wanted parents to make the call on masks and vaccines, and claimed diversity is fine, just not “that” diversity program that is in place. The 1776 project (dark money backed organization) sent out flyers supporting them, and they were like, wait, I don’t know them! (That was supposed to be on the down-low!). The sensible incumbents beat the sneaky extremists by about 2-1. We are used to looking out for creationists trying to get on the school board, so we may be more skeptical of challengers.

    5. 5.

      VFX Lurker

      I can’t change the world, but I can push it in the right direction. I wrote my 3000th postcard to a voter yesterday. I was also able to donate to the Four Directions fundraiser on Monday. I wouldn’t have done either without this blog, so your blog is making a difference, too. ❤

    7. 7.

      RaflW

      I gather there were multiple attempted recall elections of school boards in Wisconsin this fall. Attempts to dislodge masking advocates who give a shit about kids safety, I should say. None of them were successful. Take the small wins and kinda like the thread below about RFS, work up from there.

      I’m still kinda bummed about the Minneapolis election. Not on the police ballot measure, as I thought that would lose. But because some really classic entrenched, cynical, Bill Clinton-era Dems held on, and our useless pretty boy mayor won re-elex and has expanded powers due to a different ballot Q.

      OTOH, the new Minneapolis Council will be our first ever majority-minority Council, so maybe there’s some small hope there.

    8. 8.

      Urza

      Need Democrats to keep voters engaged at more than just election time. The crazies are always frothing at the mouth ready to vote in off years. Big chunk of Democrats are soft for off years and don’t bother to show up because they don’t see how mayor or school board matter. We can’t keep people in a rage all the time, but there has to be some way to keep people engaged and looking forward to participate on election day.

    9. 9.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud:  Wait…we’re NOT storming the governor’s mansion? I put on tactical gear–you know, pants–for nothing? You damn hippies can’t insurrect your way out of a paper bag.

    11. 11.

      Cacti

      The three consistent themes of US politics in my adult life have been:

      1. There is no bottom of the barrel for the American right. They will do anything for power.

      2. They never pay any meaningful price for it.

      3. When in power, some Dems can always be counted on to sabotage Dem priorities.

    14. 14.

      Skepticat

      Just that I am frustrated and really over this happening every fucking election.

      Same. Discouraged and feeling helpless, but I’m too stubborn to just roll over. But I’m not sure at my age how long I’m willing even to try.

