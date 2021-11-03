Danica Roem won a third term as an out transsexual, which leads me to believe that if you deliver for your constituents, they don’t give a fuck what or who you are and won’t get wrapped up in bullshit like CRT or other nonsense. Remember, she ran on real things- roads, etc., and has delivered. Maybe Joe Manchin will learn from this. I doubt it, though.

I suppose another nice thing is that this happened today, when I have already been in a four week funk, and tonight have a splitting sinus headache that is pushing out my eyeballs and making me molars hurt and I am stressed about money, so I had planned to just sit in my chair and watch Apocalypse Now and eat cereal while grumping at Thurston.

I just want to retire and move off grid and live with my goats and cats and dogs and rescue pig.