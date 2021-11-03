Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One Nice Thing About The Election Results Tonight

Danica Roem won a third term as an out transsexual, which leads me to believe that if you deliver for your constituents, they don’t give a fuck what or who you are and won’t get wrapped up in bullshit like CRT or other nonsense. Remember, she ran on real things- roads, etc., and has delivered. Maybe Joe Manchin will learn from this. I doubt it, though.

I suppose another nice thing is that this happened today, when I have already been in a four week funk, and tonight have a splitting sinus headache that is pushing out my eyeballs and making me molars hurt and I am stressed about money, so I had planned to just sit in my chair and watch Apocalypse Now and eat cereal while grumping at Thurston.

I just want to retire and move off grid and live with my goats and cats and dogs and rescue pig.

    5. 5.

      waspuppet

      There’s only one possible lesson from Virginia. I mean, if even Terry McAuliffe couldn’t win, it’s just obvious that Democrats have to be even older, even whiter, even more conservative and do even less. I mean, that’s just math.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      frosty

      Looking forward to the stories about the goats and pig. Helpful hint: don’t assume the goat will mow your lawn for free. Lawnmowing sheep didn’t work out so well for Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SectionH

      A rescue pig? Goats? That seems to be news to more regular commenters too.

      Ok, take ’em all with you. In an emergency, you and the rest of the critters can eat the goats.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      won a third term as an out transsexual

      Nope. not gonna go there, just gonna let that sit.

      However, as to how that elephant got into my pajamas….

      :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cameron

      @John Cole: Y’all been spending too much time following Esther the Wonder Pig. And, damn, scout, I’m 70 and you sound like you could be my granddaddy.  Time to grow down, not up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      WaterGirl’s Four Directions thermometer has also gone from an already excellent $13,150 to $14,750 just this evening. An election day sharpens the mind.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I just want to retire and move off grid and live with my goats and cats and dogs and rescue pig.

      For some reason, this reminds me of the hog with the wooden leg.

      (Old joke: stranger asks about the hog with the wooden leg, and the farmer explains, telling three stories about how the hog saved a child from drowning; pulled one from in front of the plow, and broke down the door to rescue the family from fire. “I agree, I agree, that hog is a wonder, but that doesn’t explain the *WOODEN LEG*.” And, the punchline, “why man, you don’t eat a hog like *that* all at once!”)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Juju

      That’s nice news about Danica Roem. The Virginia election didn’t turn out the way I’d have preferred, but it’s not as bad as it could have been. The redistricting issue will be something to watch. You win some you lose some, but you shouldn’t give up, because if you do things certainly won’t get better. I say this after a hellish week, of a hellish few years. A favorite aunt died after a fall last week. My mother suffers from a dementia that affects her short term memory, and I’ve had to tell her again and again that her sister died. Today she remembered and I didn’t have to tell her again, which was nice. Sometimes you just have to deal with stuff and work and hope for the best.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Williams, whose salary google tells me is $6M/yr, is on my TV pretending to say he gets how your regular Joes feel about the rising price of gas.

      Not that he’s wrong, that gas prices are probably about 60% of what people mean when they say they’re worried about inflation and the economy. But his faux-populism, and he does it a lot, is so grating

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VOR

      My local school board had 4 open seats and 4 anti-CRT/anti-mask candidates, all from the heavily Republican area of the district. All 3 sane incumbents won and only 1 of the antis got a seat. Big sigh of relief, off year elections are always challenging. I drove around today and saw a lot of signs for the anti candidates so they had funding behind them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      I suppose another nice thing is that this happened today, when I have already been in a four week funk, and tonight have a splitting sinus headache that is pushing out my eyeballs and making me molars hurt and I am stressed about money.

      I can relate. I have been dogged by some medical issues and family business recently and have not paid close attention to political issues.

      Any electoral losses will be painful, but there are also some victories, and fighting on is the only real option.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RaflW

      @James E Powell: Via Forbes “During the first two years of his first term, [Dubya] Bush oversaw low and relatively stable gasoline prices. But prices were higher in his third year in office, and they continued to rise through his eighth year in office. Between his first and seventh year, the average annual price of gasoline doubled. No other president in modern history has overseen such a huge percentage rise in the price of gasoline.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Juju

      @James E Powell: Yes, I can think of a few times. When the economy crashed under Bush 2 and a lot of people didn’t have jobs, and when the pandemic hit and not many people were going anywhere.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      janesays

      If this were limited to the Virginia governor’s race, I’d chalk it up to just being CRT nonsense.

      Unfortunately, there’s a very real possibility we’re going to lose the NJ governor’s race as well, something nobody was predicting. It’s very clear that the crappy poll numbers for Biden and the Democrats are probably worth paying attention to, because whatever is driving them is going to get us steamrolled next year if we don’t get this shit figured out.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I just got done long argument were I trolled an anti-vaccer into losing her cool, just to see what this is really about.  People get upset, they stop with BS say what they really mean by accident.  The short of it;, her entire anti-vac argument was basically “look at me! Look at me!”.   When she finally lost her cool she started going on about herself and she completely forget about vaccines. So being an anti-vaccer is simply to get her attention. I here was thinking it was something the anti-vaccers were embarrassed about, into new age medicine or religion (like worshiping Nergal) or fear of needles. No, just  brats to get attention from the adults.  Bit disappointing really.

      I think it’s easy to underestimate the number of dumb as dirt horribly immature people in this country.   I can see why the Republicans loaded to gills with grifters can get them to vote for them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Josh was pointing out that Virginia is more tuned into DC politics than normal because it’s basically housing for government workers, so that’s were the Blob votes, all those fans of the Forever War and they are pissed about how dare the Democrats ended their wonderful Afghanistan adventure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @frosty: Goats are like deer; they browse (as opposed to grazing).  They’ll eat grass, but prefer dandelions and roses and oak leaves.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      The Dangerman

      For sinuses, hot and sour soup, the hotter and sourer the better. If you aren’t sweating and maybe tearing up, you’re doing it wrong.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ken B: Gas prices crashed last year because the demand crashed during the pandemic. The reason it’s spiking because the Oil Industry shut down a lot of refineries last year and then the recovery happened.  The freighter that blocked the Suez canal aggravated the situation. One of my conservative friends who works in the oil  was explaining the whole problem in the oil supply chain to me.

      This is stuff the MSM should be reporting on, if they could be bothered to do more than Cletus Safaris.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lurker

      good to hear you are watching such a cheerful optimistic movie…

       

      If you want a rescue pig, might as well make it a spider-pig.  There was this guy a while back who was going on about them, Homer something…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lurker

      @The Dangerman: pretty much every time I eat Japanese food the wasabi clears out my sinuses.  I always expect to use the restroom to blow my nose soon after I start eating Japanese food.

      Reply

