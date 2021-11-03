On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Wag

After a good soaking in the previous afternoon’s thunderstorm and following a well earned early nigh to bed, we up and on the trail again at 4:30 AM the next morning to climb the next two peaks. Knowing the trail back to Twin Lakes, we made quick work of the initial climb up to the high basin, and just before reaching the lakes we split off on the trail to Eolus and North Eolus.