There is currently a large crowd of what appears to be QAnon believers at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas. A popular QAnon theory recently is that JFK Jr. of the Kennedy family will be making a big announcement at Dealey Plaza by the grassy knoll sometime tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8L0Lw09wH7 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

There’s a good chunk of our fellow Americans who just can’t cope with reality democracy…

This is shaping up to be amazing, they're honestly gathering to watch the prophecy be fulfilled just like the Millerites or the Dami Mission believers.https://t.co/fmB5IkwQxg — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) November 2, 2021

12 minutes until the big reveal pic.twitter.com/poTaNBS5gp — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

It's now past 12:29. At 12:29, the crowd recited the Pledge if Allegiance. No JFK Jr. yet. pic.twitter.com/CskJ5oAxNE — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

QAnon people in Dallas who have been waiting all morning for JFK Jr. to make his miraculous appearance are calling local reporters “Fake News.” pic.twitter.com/mjRZAUbblU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2021

i would have a hearty chuckle if these people weren’t a legitimate threat to the overall well-being of the nation. https://t.co/lYiLvIpunx — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) November 2, 2021

JFK Jr. and the other dead celebrities failed to show in Dallas. But the QAnon crew has moved on, and now believes they'll make an appearance at the Dallas Rolling Stones concert tonight. "Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!" says one. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 2, 2021

The JFK Jr. Q rally is over. Resurrection delayed due to rain. I've followed this for years, and it's jarring how pathetic this was. These people want all the dead celebrities from their childhoods back, so they pretended to see them in real life today. It's childlike coping. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 2, 2021

Around 4,600 distraught subscribers to QAnon influencer Negative48's Telegram channel are currently discussing why JFK Jr didn't show up in Dallas. "I'm sad for everybody. We now look like a bunch of liars. but let's keep the faith," says one, as another leads a gorup prayer. pic.twitter.com/8ZjbxaF8sq — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 2, 2021