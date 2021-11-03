Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Information Warfare / Late Night Open Thread: Meanwhile, at Dealey Plaza…

Late Night Open Thread: Meanwhile, at Dealey Plaza…

There’s a good chunk of our fellow Americans who just can’t cope with reality democracy…

  Enhanced Voting Techniques
  Fair Economist
  JoyceH

    4Comments

    1.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Basically what I was saying earlier after getting into with it that anti vaccer, a lot of people with the minds of children in adult’s bodies.

      Reply
    2.

      Fair Economist

      Here’s my idea for a strategy to deal with the current political environment (including this kind of Q nonsense) – a “memetic strategy” to deal with a politics being driving by social media and MSM toadies. I was partially inspired by this link on fighting disinformation. A key point is that the counter has to be highly memorable – people are often willing to change their opinions based on provided information, but they tend to change back rapidly because we forget most of what we learn quickly.

      I want to focus on an issue that’s intensely memorable – bodily purity. Specifically, purity from COVID infection, which Republicans have been actively spreading by barring vaccine mandates, making vaccination difficult, barring simple public health measures, etc. First, I think we should shift to the derisory term “ReGermAgain” because that’s what they are doing and people need to associate Republican with bodily corruption.

      Second, we need repeated evocative messaging about how nasty COVID is. Not dry medical terminology but catchy animated graphics showing COVID viruses crawling around in the body (make it extra gross) causing blood lesions on body organs, filling lungs with blood and pus, ripping tissue apart, shinking testicles, putting lesions on ovaries, etc. Gross, vivid, and easy to understand. It needs to be understandable for young children, because where we’re really getting clobbered is among people who didn’t go to college and literally don’t read books ever.
      Third, anti-COVID measures need to be expressed as simple military-style metaphors. Masks are “armor for your lungs”. Vaccines “arm your immune system” (make the pun with the arm injection site – helps memory and thus belief). Air filters and surface sanitation are “search and destroy the enemy”.

      Finally, all Democrats should be running as defending Americans against “ReGermAgains”. “We’ll keep you safe”. “We’ll keep your children safe.” “We’ll keep infectious people at home”. “Don’t let ReGermAgains kill any more Americans.”

      Get it to the point that Republicans make people feel like their bodies crawling with virus; feel a cough coming on; feel their fever rising; and want to reach for their masks. Then we can win.
      I know some will say this is excessive; but you are wrong. This disinfo, with Republicans now the spearpoint, has killed more Americans than Hitler *and* that spearpoint is now a dire threat to American democracy. Extreme measures are a moral requirement now.

      Reply
    4.

      JoyceH

      @Fair Economist:  I’ve long thought that we need to treat anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers as DIRTY. Dirty, disease-riddled filth… brrrrrr, get away from me! You can tell they think of themselves as such bold freedom fighters and being treated as something disgusting to be shunned is a countermove. Because they’re not acting from reason but to feel and invoke a feeling. And if they’re looking for admiration but getting revulsion… It could work. All these earnest homilies about trying to understand their point of view certainly hasn’t.

      Reply

