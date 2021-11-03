Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good News: Who Wants a Balloon Juice With No Ads At All?

Good News: Who Wants a Balloon Juice With No Ads At All?

The one good thing about the first hard frost is how beautiful my pink hair grass is even when most of the other plants have been killed by the frost.

We had a discouraging night in Virginia last night, but we get to talk about some good things today, too, and this is one of them:

Who wants Balloon Juice to be totally ad-free on all devices?

We can have that if we want it, but it will take your help.

The autoplay video ads – that most of us hated – that ate up the data plan on your phone – whose flickering caused eye issues for some of us – that messed up the site on mobile devices – that caused some of our friends to leave Balloon Juice – brought in $1,000 a month.  For the very first time, this blog really could pay for itself!

Without the video ads, the ads bring in almost nothing at all.

If you’re the guy whose name is on all the bills, ditching the video ad and losing $1,000 a month would have to feel a bit like jumping off a cliff with no net.

So here’s what it will take for me to feel good about having asked John Cole to do that:

– $1,000 in recurring donations every month to replace the ad revenue

– no subscriptions, just recurring donations every month from those who can afford it

– $6,000 in one-time donations now – that would sit in an account, unused, as a safety net, so that if for any reason recurring donations drop off or fall off completely, Cole won’t be left in a bind.  If something unexpected happened, that would give Cole time to figure out the next phase.  That should take the uncertainty out of the equation.

$1,000 IS: 100 10-dollar donations OR 20 50-dollar donations OR 50 20-dollar donations OR 200 5-dollar donations.

Not everyone can afford even $5 or $10 a month, but this is a community and those of us who can afford that can help make the site better for everyone.

I have been telling John for 2 years that we’re a community and we could easily self-fund in place of  ad money – am I right?  or am I wrong?

If you’re “in”, you can donate through PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or Pateron.

I will leave this post at or near the top for a day so that everyone gets a chance to weigh in with their thoughts.

Please chime in with your thoughts in the comments!

    2. 2.

      MattF

      I could do that. I currently use an ad blocker (and would continue to do so) and then make an occasional guilt-payment. So it would not really be different from what I already do.

    3. 3.

      Percysowner

      I would love an ad free site. I already give through Patreon and if you said that we were close to what we need to keep the site going, I would probably raise my donation to help get to the needed amount.

      For anyone who doesn’t use it, Patreon is a great way to make continuing donations from the subscriber side. I have several people I pay and it’s pretty seamless. I think Cole will have to pay some kind of fee to Patreon, so he will have to take that into account when setting his goal. But for anyone considering a recurring donation, Patreon is great.

      I run an ad blocker, hence why I donate each month, so I don’t experience a lot of the issues others have mentioned, but BOY can I tell when there is a problematic ad up, because embedded tweets take forever to load. So going ad free will not affect me personally in any big way, but will make coming here a little more pleasant, especially for things like the COVID posts, which always have a lot of tweets.

    4. 4.

      DougJ

      Hell, yes, we should do this. We are one of the most prolific fundraising sites in the liberal world (we do 15% of what Kos does, which is amazing). And now, with what WaterGirl is doing with Four Directions and others, we are also one of the most innovative.

      12K a year is less than 2% of what we raise on average in a year. Seems like a no-brainer to raise that and dump the ads.

    9. 9.

      Barbara

      I can start with a monthly of $10 but will increase if needed. Thanks.​

      ETA: I am unbothered by ads. Maybe I should be bothered, but I access the site via wifi so data consumption is not an issue.

    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      There are ads? I don’t see them. It can’t be that I have an ad-blocker installed, I’m too technically inept to manage that. Unless elves did it.

      There used to be clickbait thingies (“what happens if you stop wearing underwear?”) before the comments, I just scrolled past them.

      But I get that chasing ad revenue has been a losing game for blogs for a long time.

    12. 12.

      MattF

      For market price comparison, note that a typical streaming service is < $10/month or < $100/year. The catch, however, is that it goes up every year.

    13. 13.

      Kristine

      I’m already donating through Patreon, and can bump that up if needed.

      I also run an ad blocker, so I’ve never seen the video ads on my phone or laptop (when using Safari). But we raise a lot of money on this site—we fund pet rescues within hours along with political donations. Going ad free would be longer term investment, but doable.

    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      I will add that even though I was an art major, I know enough about statistics to know this thread is going to be a very unscientific sample.

      People who feel uncomfortable with this idea are not going to leave comments saying so. Plus, not everyone reads and comments in every thread.

      I am agnostic about this idea myself. Don’t feel I have enough information either way.

    19. 19.

      jeffreyw

      I’m in for whatever it will take. Is it possible to get a thermometer style thing dedicated to site fundraising? I generally hit a paypal button whenever there are money mentions due to ad blocker guilt.

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      For me, the best thing about no ads is that we should be able to fix any long-standing site issues, like there back arrow problem, which appears to be at least partially related to ads.

      When we take the ads out of the equation, everything should be fixable, and the site should run more smoothly.

    21. 21.

      Paul Reber

      We are currently a bit better off than we’ve been and I’m in to help.  Which of the platforms I can set up a recurring donation is the most “efficient” in terms of percentage overhead taken out?

      Relatedly, are any of the options any better at not likely leading me to getting a zillion follow-up messages from the platform begging for money for other causes?

      Thanks.

    22. 22.

      coyoteville

      As I run ad-free, I have donated $50 to Balloon Juice several times very occasionally in the past. I would be happy to regularize that donation. Would it be more useful to you all as a smaller monthly amount? Or annually?

      Keep up the good work.

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @coyoteville: Well, we’re looking at 2 things here.  An initial donation to get to the $6k to bank in case donations drop off, so Cole doesn’t get caught with unexpected donations.

      And we’re looking at the recurring donations of $1,000 to make up for the lost ad revenue.  it’s totally up to you, but you could donate your 50 bucks or whatever now to build the $6k safety fund.

    25. 25.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: So this wouldn’t be going to subscription like TPM? Just some patrons and everyone else free riding? I am okay with that. I don’t mind ads exept the autoplay ones.

