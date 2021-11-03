‘Vax’ is Oxford’s word of the year, as pandemic’s ‘Fauci ouchie’ and ‘inoculati’ enter the lexiconhttps://t.co/oD5vy0pKCT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 2, 2021





JUST IN: Vaccine advisers to the CDC have voted unanimously to recommend giving Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 https://t.co/rLoj5KEAJ0 — CNN (@CNN) November 2, 2021

Today, I endorsed ACIP’s recommendation that children 5-11 yrs old should be vaccinated against #COVID19 w/ Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. This expands vaccine recommendations to over 28M kids in US & now allows providers to begin vaccinating them. https://t.co/krsXbvsS2p https://t.co/xzgJTvOLWI — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 3, 2021

I very much appreciate and value that the ACIP deliberations are public and fully transparent, that each committee member publicly states her (or his) vote, & that the data, evidence & science behind their decisions are made explicit This is a very powerful slide https://t.co/OHQjE4E66B — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) November 2, 2021

The pandemic has claimed more American lives than the country sustained on battlefields during the first world war, second world war and Vietnam war, combined https://t.co/oChsPV017v — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 2, 2021

======

More provinces in China are fighting Covid than at any time since the deadly pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in 2019 https://t.co/2gqG2pDxpd — Bloomberg (@business) November 3, 2021



Of course, we’re still talking (two- and three-digit!) numbers most countries would happily claim:

The highly-infectious delta variant is hurtling across China despite the increasingly aggressive measures that local officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it. Local infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces in the country. More: https://t.co/mh4xzEvGdG pic.twitter.com/3zj3ERykPM — Bloomberg (@business) November 3, 2021

China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing ahead of next week’s Communist Party conclave https://t.co/mggrlMozgF pic.twitter.com/QCsqoGrJNc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

Dr. Zhong Nanshan, the public face of China's Covid control, says that it is costly to maintain the zero-tolerance policy, but the cost would be even higher when China opens up. He concludes: "The policy will be maintained for a long time." https://t.co/QxcN4WYDDZ pic.twitter.com/80eNYEbZCk — Yanzhong Huang (@YanzhongHuang) November 3, 2021

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week https://t.co/7jrCX6LxcL pic.twitter.com/pOk5fmgTzv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

Japan has now fully vaccinated 72.5% of the population with 77.6% on one shot. 190 million doses given in total. Next update will be on Thursday, as tomorrow is a national holiday. https://t.co/HI2bGxD9DA pic.twitter.com/J5ZMke0QSZ — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) November 2, 2021

South Korea said it would ramp up COVID-19 testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide https://t.co/gjWhtPX1cE pic.twitter.com/D6LkmZ7vEv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

Idlib, Syria

"Ambulance workers transfer up to 20 bodies/day for burial & work round-the-clock shuttling patients to #COVID19 wards. But elsewhere, life continues as if nothing were amiss.

“If this continues for another month, we will face total collapse.”https://t.co/Vhg4LD4SWX — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 2, 2021

Glass half full… feels like Putin’s government may finally have decided that ‘tough it out, it’ll be gone by (next) winter’ is an inadequate response? Hard cheese for the thousands of dead Russians — not to mention the Russian citizens who are now being whipsawed between lockdowns and prohibitions — but still an improvement, in a very Russian way…

⚡ Russia on Wednesday reported a new pandemic record of 1,189 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/OI9RSN0JRV — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 3, 2021

All 85 of Russia's regions will require digital passes showing proof of vaccination or recent recovery from coronavirus to enter public areas and events https://t.co/1FosobWd3L — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 2, 2021

Foreign tourists are canceling trips to Russia in droves over confusion surrounding digital coronavirus passes after current nationwide restrictions are lifted, the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) said https://t.co/hAgwtntbOw — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 3, 2021

#UPDATE The Netherlands is bringing back coronavirus measures including a requirement for face masks in many public spaces to combat a surge in cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said https://t.co/6E1TA3WTg0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 2, 2021

Study of #COVID19 deaths in Scotland finds, "Within the population of Scotland aged 65–79 years, the death rate per 10,000 person-years was 64·8 for unvaccinated individuals & 4·2 for fully vaccinated individuals."

That's 4.2 vax'ed, versus 64.8 no-vax.https://t.co/vfflssnUOu — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 2, 2021

Covid-19: Sage scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar steps down from role https://t.co/xYdNamUEor — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) November 2, 2021

“Throughout this crisis Sage has provided vital evidence, and independent, expert, transparent advice to support the UK response, often under huge pressure.”#COVID19 in UK https://t.co/IF9rq1CpjH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 2, 2021

Christmas may be difficult as COVID not over, England's deputy medical officer says https://t.co/Tba5cuJqy8 pic.twitter.com/Ou6PDrH5qq — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2021

Brazil's 7-day Covid death toll is at lowest since April 2020. Officials credit vaccination. Brazil has fully vaccinated >1/2 its population. The vaxxed share is even higher in large cities where vax rates are ~100% of adults, who've had at least 1 shot https://t.co/qgjotfZTWe pic.twitter.com/z0fcElfOAd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 2, 2021

======

CDC finds immunity from vaccines is more consistent than from infection, but both last at least six months https://t.co/dCrfm4aUu7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 2, 2021

Myocarditis linked to the Covid-19 vaccines is far less frequent and severe compared with that observed in patients with Covid, and it does not seem to cause lasting harm, one doctor said. https://t.co/NxbFO83jwS — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) November 2, 2021

Covid can alter the immune system. The virus reduces the number & competence of certain immune cells & causes the immune system to overreact w/ an aberrant inflammatory response, usually in moderate-severe disease, which occurs in 3–10% of the infected https://t.co/aXDnoqJuqh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 2, 2021

The extraordinary benefit of vaccination in pregnancyhttps://t.co/kyumbE2Rgi

NNV (number needed to vaccinate) is 10 to prevent a Covid infection. "The balance of risk favors COVID-19 vaccination… particularly to avoid severe maternal infection or preterm or caesarean birth." pic.twitter.com/lPBeuTgZeT — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 2, 2021

Do patients hold the answer to the mystery of #LongCovid? Listening to patients is paramount to understanding this novel condition that never existed until the pandemic circumnavigated the globe https://t.co/EqVjg35eIK pic.twitter.com/1KOsUsNWu0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 2, 2021

1st reported US transmission of Covid from a pet owner to 2 pets. In the Arizona case study, the pet owner, a cat & dog were infected w/ the identical strain of coronavirus: B.1.575, an early version of SARSCoV2. Details in the journal One Health https://t.co/Tc7teI7mR6 pic.twitter.com/ywahGSOqKH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2021

======

Inside the black market for fake vaccination cards https://t.co/mhDCPlVYSD — Salon (@Salon) November 2, 2021

Staten Island’s proudly pro-trash demographic:

Anti-vaccers on Staten Island block a sanitation truck tonight that is trying to leave the station to pick up trash. pic.twitter.com/i4mMpVILbQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2021