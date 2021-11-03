Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Nov. 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Nov. 2-3

Of course, we’re still talking (two- and three-digit!) numbers most countries would happily claim:

Glass half full… feels like Putin’s government may finally have decided that ‘tough it out, it’ll be gone by (next) winter’ is an inadequate response? Hard cheese for the thousands of dead Russians — not to mention the Russian citizens who are now being whipsawed between lockdowns and prohibitions — but still an improvement, in a very Russian way…

Staten Island’s proudly pro-trash demographic:

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website didn’t have case figures yesterday, probably because it was Election Day.
      NYSDOH says 165 new cases yesterday. We don’t appear to have a handle on COVID yet around here. It also looks like Republicans did really well in yesterday’s local elections. Maybe the two things are related…maybe they aren’t.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 5,291 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,486,630 cases. It also reports 70 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 29,045 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.95.

      534 confirmed cases are in ICU, 214 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 4,947 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,390,379 patients recovered – 96.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Seven new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,788 clusters. 390 clusters are currently active; 5,398 clusters are now inactive.

      5,284 new cases today are local infections. Seven new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 122,142 doses of vaccine on 2nd November: 9,211 first doses, 56,438 second doses, and 56,493 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 50,306,343 doses administered: 25,504,743 first doses, 24,564,990 second doses, and 407,607 booster doses. 78.1% of the population have received their first dose, while 75.2% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 11/2 China reported 93 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 165 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (all at Dalaihob Township; all from screening of persons under centralized quarantine). 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 145 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • At Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, at Bayanhot. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township remains at Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Hohhot there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases remaining. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      At Xi’an in Shaanxi Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • At Wuzhong there currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.
      • Yinchuan reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts already under home quarantine since 10/18 & centralized quarantine since 10/31. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhongwei there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining

      Gansu Province reported 14 new domestic confirmed cases (11 mild & 3 moderate). There currently are 124 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), found via mass screening of residents in areas under movement control. There currently are 69 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jiayuguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Longnan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed case remaining.
      • Tianshui reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (10 mild & 3 moderate), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Hebei Province reported 14 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 34 active confirmed cases in the province.

      • Shijiazhuang reported 14 new domestic confirmed cases, 11 at Shenze Country (6 are traced close contacts & 5 from family clusters found via mass screening) & 3 at Jinzhou (all traced close contacts of cases reported by Xinji). There currently are 26 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 23 at Shenze County & 3 at Jinzhou. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xinji did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently 4 active confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Xingtai there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.
      • At Baoding there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.

      Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changsha there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (1 mild, 4 moderate, 2 serious & 4 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic, 4 mild & 5 moderate), 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/25 & 5 are members of a family cluster (1 had been traced as an F2 close contact & was placed under centralized from 10/22-27, but tested positive on 11/1 during follow up checks, the other members off family were placed under centralized quarantine on the same day). There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk. 1 community has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 communities are currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Chengdu reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The confirmed case had traveled through Yinchuan in Ningxia, Lanzhou in Gansu, Xi’an in Shaanxi & Chongqing from 10/8-10/27. The case developed dizziness & chills at Chongqing on 10/27, visited a fever clinic on the same day but tested negative. After returning to Chengdu on 10/28, the case developed fever & diarrhea & visited a fever clinic again, unclear if he was tested. His health code turned yellow (due to contact tracing and/or travel through Medium/High Risk areas) on 11/1 & was directed to get tested immediately, finally testing positive. The asymptomatic case is a traced close contact, 1st tested positive on 11/1.
      • At Zigong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 4 new domestic confirmed (2 mild & 2 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are close contacts of the domestic confirmed case reported by Chengdu in Sichuan, 1 of whom 1st tested positive after visiting a fever clinic on 11/1. It has been ~ 1 week since the the Chengdu case had left Chongqing, so expect low double digit cases in the city.

      (On 11/3, Changzhou in Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all close contacts of positive cases at Chongqing, will be reported in tomorrow’s data dump.)

      Qinghai Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xining reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/28. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases (3 mild, 2 moderate & 1 serious) in the city
      • At Haidong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      At Tianmen in Hubei Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate) in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 35 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 144 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Heihe reported 35 new domestic confirmed cases, all found among persons already under centralized or home quarantine. There currently are 140 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Aihui District. 1 residential compound has been elevated to High Risk. 15 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Harbin reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shangrao reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township is currently Medium Risk.
      • Jiujiang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both at Ruili, both via mass screening). 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu. (Zhengzhou reported 3 new domestic positive cases, found via regular surveillance screening, will be reported in tomorrow’s data dump.)

      Imported Cases    

      On 11/2, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 8 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Russia & 1 each from Mexico (via Frankfurt), Spain & Serbia (via Vienna); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Djibouti (via Dubai), Eritrea (via Dubai) & Thailand; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Australia, Guinea (via Dubai) & Tajikistan (via Dubai)
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province  – 1 confirmed case, coming from the UK, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Myanmar & Laos
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Russia; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Tanzania
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan 
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)

      Overall in China, 21 confirmed cases recovered (18 imported), 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (21 imported) & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases (3 imported), & 2,505 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1000 active confirmed cases in the country (377 imported), 37 in serious condition (2 imported), 384 active asymptomatic cases (335 imported), 5 suspect cases (all imported). 39,716 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 11/2, 2,285.954M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 6.512M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 11/3 Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from the US & the UK, all had been fully vaccinated).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Fair Economist

      I suspect what happened in Russia is that they realized, from looking at the real infection data they don’t release, that people keep dying in substantial numbers on repeat infection. A few hundred thousand dead Russians won’t bother Putin, but a few hundred thousand *every year* will be a problem. So he is forced to put the power of the State behind vaccination and public health measures.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      A big hip-hip-HOORAY! for the CDC authorizing the Pfizer vax for 5-11 year olds.  I know a number of parents of young children who comment here have been waiting for this day for a long time now.  I remember what it felt like when they authorized the vax for 12-15 year olds, which meant my son could be vaccinated, so I’ve got a pretty good idea of what they are feeling right now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      @YY_Sima Qian: Ouch, 93 new cases? I know it’s tiny compared to most places but it keeps going in the wrong direction.

      I wonder if a Zero COVID approach is even possible between Delta and vaccination. Delta is so contagious, yet vaccinated people are so often minimally symptomatic; add in the high false negative rate of the tests and it gets really hard to stop transmission because you just can’t identify enough of the infected.

      Is China using any mRNA vaccines yet?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      John S.

      Let’s play Media Meme of the Day Mad Libs!

      The stunning defeat in Virginia is proof that [the push for vaccinations] is harmful to the Democrats, and they should reconsider the course of action they are taking.

      Wow, it works for EVERYTHING!

      Reply

