Checking In

I’m alive and still bunkered in Red COVID land, but I have a thought after last night’s extremely depressing election.

John doesn’t know what Manchin is up to, and I certainly can’t claim to know a lot, but here’s a guess: He was waiting for the election. He already saw that Biden’s polling didn’t look good, and now he has still more justification (in his mind) to do less, since he doesn’t want to be tied to the loser, Biden.

There is no more fair-weather friend of the Democratic party than a corporate-funded “centrist” like Manchin or Sinema.

Another data point: my little Rochester suburb is right on the knife edge between Democratic and Republican rule. In the last couple of elections, a hard-working group of (mostly female) Democrats were able to flip the town board. Last night, the town supervisor (R) won re-election (not a surprise) and the town board flipped back. The strategy they used was to run two good, young female candidates, and to remove any mention of party from their yard signs and other materials. Their yard signs were brown. It apparently worked. Not having Trump at the top of the ballot, and running away from the red brand, seems to be a winning strategy in this suburb, and I suppose it might have worked similarly in Virginia.

    1. 1.

      James E Powell

      John doesn’t know what Manchin is up to, and I certainly can’t claim to know a lot, but here’s a guess: He was waiting for the election.

      He wasn’t just waiting for the election, he was working hard against every Democrats in the election. He is an asshole.

    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      …corporate-funded “centrist”…

      We just haven’t met the dynamite duo’s asking price yet; as the old joke goes, we’ve proven what they are, now it’s just haggling over the price.

    4. 4.

      Urza

      The Normies are going to be Oblivious till the fascism hits them at home.  Pretending to not be the party of Trump without actually not being that party shouldn’t work if people bothered to pay even the slightest amount of attention.

    5. 5.

      Central Planning

      @mistermix: I think the “Keep Politics Out of Pittsford” messaging from the Rs worked, and the “your tax rate didn’t go up” (but the value of your house did so the amount of taxes you paid went up)

      I am very disheartened by the amount of Rs that Monroe County voted for too.

    7. 7.

      ruemara

      I dunno. Kinda seems like white people want to vote for Rs without admitting it openly. You’re an idiot if you vote republican because they’re not openly saying they’re republican, they just don’t really support anything too extremely left, like history.

    8. 8.

      Carol

      Republicans retook the city council in my Colorado town yesterday.  They had campaigned early and long with advertisements in our local 55+ community (3000 residents) news magazine.  Not a peep from the Democrats during this whole time.  I’m disgusted with the democrats, all of them, but especially the House progressive caucus and the two dinos. The progressives because of their delaying tactics and the dinos just because.  Biden needed a win.  The infrastructure bill should have been passed in the house as soon as it came from the Senate.

      And they had to run McAuliffe  _ again_ in Virginia who was past his  use-by date during his last term.  Where are the young Democratic Party candidates?  Are there really no new people in the party ready and willing to run.  If there are people willing, then I blame the lack of ready on the hoary- haired establishment for not promoting them.  I’m not sad.  I’m mad!  We’re watching self-mutilation here.

    9. 9.

      swiftfox

      In rural Virginia all of the R signs were red and the D signs were blue. The state House D rep won her district again.  McAuliffe was a terrible candidate to rerun.

    12. 12.

      Tony Gerace

      @ruemara: Yup.  I’m gonna guess that Stupid White Assholes is the major reason why that jackass Jack Ciattarelli is essentially tied with Phil Murphy in New Jersey.  I really hate the majority of white people in New Jersey (though I’m classified as “white” myself) — although in a lot of other states the percentage of white people that I’d hate would get even higher.  “New Jersey — The Lesser Among Evils” would be a good state motto.

    13. 13.

      Cameron

      @The Dangerman: Sinema may have a price, but I’m not sure Manchin does.  He’s going to drag this out until the end of the month, so it will get conflated with all the budget shit that has to get done in early December.  Then he quits and joins the Republicans; Rand Paul has already said they’d be happy to have him.

    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The Kos staff is arguing that Virginia was the exception last night, that most of the elections last night were for school boards and CRT fear mongering only worked in bring out the vote, in deep red  districts that were already going to vote Republican. Apparently some conservative PAC spent $250,000 to win a school board seat in a rural district in, Texas.

      Me thinks what the CRT fear mongering is really good at is get crazy old billionaires to make donations to Republican grifters.

    15. 15.

      James E Powell

      @swiftfox:

        McAuliffe was a terrible candidate to rerun.

      Everybody says this when we lose. Gore, Kerry, Clinton. All bad candidates. How could we be so stupid as to nominate them?

      Similarly, every Democratic senate candidate who lost was a bad candidate. We should have nominated . . . the person who lost the primary by 10 points? A person we cannot name but who must surely exist?

      We lost in Virginia because a slim majority of those who voted wanted an R, not a D.

    16. 16.

      Nelle

      Urbandale, Iowa flipped our city council to Democratic.  Took a ton of work for months from a lot of determined volunteers.  Two out of the three elected to school board were sane Democrats.  The other, part of the anti-masking brigade, I believe, had tremendous name recognition from previous television employment.

      The next town to the west, Waukee, had a rabid bunch of anti-masker parents.  They lost.  Next town the other direction, Johnston, was getting dark money plus former (is there such a thing?) Trump staffers for right wing, anti-mask candidates.  They won.  That’s the school district my granddaughters will be in, when they are old enough for school.  So far, they’ve had a great educational record but he was already thinking of transferring them as he was uneasy by the bland student population (he went to an elementary school with kids from 30 countries).

    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I very stupidly had the TV on when Chuck Todd was on the air this afternoon. I clicked him off, but unfortunately not in time to keep from hearing him proclaim that Virginia results were particularly disastrous and a total repudiation of Dems because “Virginia isn’t just a blue state — it’s a deep blue state.”

      Idjit.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Carol: It makes no sense to blame the Progressive Caucus for the impasse. The vast majority of the agenda Biden ran on is in the reconciliation bill, 96% of the party wants them both, and Biden has been publicly promoting a tandem strategy for months.

    19. 19.

      Hoodie

      Makes you wonder about the long-term wisdom of trying to attract suburban white voters.  The fuckers are fickle as hell and have the memory capacity of Dolly in Finding Nemo.   It really isn’t surprising given past history.  Fuckers’ whose families got uplifted by Social Security, Medicare, the GI Bill, VHA, etc., turn around and vote for Ronald Fucking Reagan because “black people want too many handouts.” Given the widening chasm between rich and poor and ongoing destruction of the middle class conducted by the GOP over the past 50 years, they’re marked for death anyway.  Passing BBB and the BIF is probably irrelevant because they’re myopically fixated on shit like global commodity gas prices, toilet paper shortages, and keeping their little Connors and Maddies from being raped by marauding bands of cross dressers and made to feel guilty by Critical Race Theorists.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      Makes you wonder about the long-term wisdom of trying to attract suburban white voters.

       
      How do you get to a majority without them?

      I personally would love for the Ds to focus solely on my vote, but I can’t in good conscience say it’s a good strategy.

    22. 22.

      Xantar

      Ever noticed how after the 2020 election the Republicans just regrouped and started attacking harder? They just never give up and neither can we. We’ve had a setback. This was always going to be a fight of decades. At age 37, I fully expect that this will be continuing on until I’m well past retirement. I’m really sorry to say that because I know many of you are much older than I am. We’re doing this for the kids (who mostly seem to be on the right side of things).

    23. 23.

      MattF

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I think the CRT-mongering brought out the core Red vote— Republicans are dead in the water without that. The trick for Republicans is to excite the core without alienating independents, and Youngkin managed to do just that.

      ETA: I don’t watch Fox, but I’ll wager that CRT is a very big deal there.

    25. 25.

      Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: Yeah, the Progressive Caucus is not exactly what I would call radical.  The stuff they’re advocating is pretty popular across the board — it’s not mandating CRT in every kindergarten class.  It’s actually kind of annoying that they call Manchin a “moderate.”  He’s a conservative and, worse, a corrupt opportunist.  He’s moderate only to the extent he’s not like foaming at the mouth Republicans.

    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I agree with you completely.  That said, I do question the viability going forward of promising to do big things and conditioning success and reelection on achieving all those things.  It’s a strategy that seems to disappoint more than it inspires.

    28. 28.

      eversor

      @Joe Falco:

      Because money.  The nasty issue is that all these well off suburbanites and urbanites, especially those in the media/consulting/services professions don’t want anyone in their wallets.  So the moment any program is proposed that group throws a fit and there is nothing the right can do that will be as bad as taxing them.

      The Democratic party knows that as well.   If they actually pass something truly transformational all those nice educated social liberals will freak the fuck out and say “oh hell yeah burn it the fuck down, I’m not paying for that” and thus it’s over.   So the cost of having any sort of social liberalism is feeding the working class and poor into the wood chipper.

      It’s the country we live in and it may suck but that is what it is.  Semachin just took the heat for a lot of other Democrats who didn’t want to say that.   And for that they are heroes of the party where it represents the upper middle class.

    29. 29.

      RaflW

      I’m curious what, if anything, can be read of the tea leaves of Lisa Murkowski apparently saying she’s for a Voting Rights bill today.

      Is she trying to out-maneuver Manchin somehow? She’s experienced enough to know that the Dem base is smarting coming off yesterday, and she can really burnish her moderate credentials with this (though she won’t be able to find nine GOP colleagues). Game-playing?

    30. 30.

      Carol

       @omnes omnibus #10 I am old and not physically able to get involved any longer. At the risk of being repetitive, there are several generations younger than me that should be doing the work today. But where are they?

    31. 31.

      RaflW

      @Carol: “Where are the young Democratic Party candidates?

      Mistermix may have better insight, but my armchair take is that the money machine is very much controlled by the old guard Dems. There are tales, some perhaps apocryphal, that potential campaign staff, ad buyers, consultants etc get black-balled by the big Democratic apparatuses if they go work for younger or ‘outsider’ challengers.

      I mean, look at Buffalo and how that unfolded.
      Here in Minneapolis, the moneyed-Dem old guard pulled out all the stops to keep the cop-favoring mayor and Council, and challenge first-term progressives who, it appears have at least partly been toppled.

      Technocratic incrementalist Dems of the Clintonian school have a ton of power for now. And it’s gonna fry us to a crisp in ’22 and probably ’24. I am not encouraged. Downright pessimistic.

      I think my strategy for the next three years is to significantly increase giving to grassroots orgs like Four Directions, Fair Vote, etc and stay the hell away from DNC, DCCC etc endorsees. Bah!

    32. 32.

      gene108

      White people are the overwhelming majority in most parts of this country. Sure, your town or county in California maybe majority minority, but most of the country’s population distribution is split on racial lines.

      For whatever reason, Republicans have found a winning formula for winning the majority of the white vote, especially the white male vote.

      As long as Republicans have the backing of the majority of white people, and white people make up the majority in most places, Democrats will continue to struggle winning consistently.

      I think Obama’s wins, in 2008 and 2012, showed a new coalition might be possible without needing to cater as much to white working class (male) votes,  but without Obama to pull it together, it doesn’t seem at all durable.

      I expect 2022 to make 2010 seem like a good year for Democrats.

      Republicans have found something with “CRT” that energizes their voters, peels of independent voters who might vote Dem, and have been helped tremendously by Manchin and Sinema derailing Biden’s agenda.

    33. 33.

      brendancalling

      As many of you know, I live in Vermont and generally dislike it. However, I am less than an hour from the Canadian border, and my son will be 18 in January. At that point, he can sponsor me in for citizenship.

      This option looks more attractive every day.

    34. 34.

      gene108

      @Tony Gerace:

      I’m gonna guess that Stupid White Assholes is the major reason why that jackass Jack Ciattarelli is essentially tied with Phil Murphy in New Jersey.

      That demographic got Christie elected twice, and kept him extremely popular until Bridgegate undid him.

      Also, I think a lot of folks are tired of COVID restrictions, and don’t give a damn anymore about if they get sick or who they could infect.

      Edit: Murphy pushed a lot of necessary restrictions, so gets to be the bad guy for doing what was necessary.

    35. 35.

      MomSense

      @RaflW:

      Nope.  I’ll tell you what the problem is – Reagan. Gen X went gaga for him.  It was a nightmare going to high school with a bunch of obnoxious Reagan loving Alex P Keaton wannabes and it’s been a nightmare for the country.  Look at all the Gen X Republican members of Congress and how insufferable they are.  My generation was lost to Reagan.  Yes, there are some Gen X Democrats who are awesome, but enough of them.

    36. 36.

      guachi

      @gene108: Agreed. Voting is what matters. If older White conservative turnout is high, then the concerns of older White conservative voters is what matters.

    38. 38.

      Ben Cisco

      @brendancalling: Congrats.

      I’m black and have seen much of the rest of this planet. ain’t nowhere for me to run to, so I’m going to sack up and keep fighting like I have a bullseye on my back (which I have since birth).

      Your mileage may vary.

    39. 39.

      Madeleine

      @RaflW:

      “I think my strategy for the next three years is to significantly increase giving to grassroots orgs like Four Directions, Fair Vote, etc and stay the hell away from DNC, DCCC etc endorsees.”

      That’s certainly my plan.

    40. 40.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Ben Cisco: I call it a “grim determination to take as many of the bastards to Hell with me as I can.

      (of course, I’d prefer to win some fucking elections; but we have the history of Reconstruction to show us what we’re up against.)

    41. 41.

      Mike in NC

      It’s beyond tiresome to keep hearing from reporters that Manchin and Sinema are “moderates”. They are DINOs well paid by their corporate donors.

    43. 43.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Carol: But where are they?

      Most of my “younger” friends in Colorado are literally fighting daily, just to survive. They are sharp — one of them is a person I’d love to co-write a book with on business for creative folx, esp. dancers! But: she has a lot of life situations on top of running her jobs, and I lack time, myself.

      So there should be boots on the ground orgs trying to connect CO people into working coalitions. I’d assume that’s where the people who have time/capacity to work, as doing so; here’s one list I find, but it does seem…sparse.

      And that might be the key issue — there might not be a good, ongoing, ground game in CO connecting people. So there may be energy, esp. around campuses, but not the right level of engagement and management to be as visible as needed.

    45. 45.

      JPL

      At this point, I wish the house would just pass an extension on child care credits, pre K, and child care assistance and call it a win.   We are not going to get Manchin to more.   At least that way we have the transportation bill, and part of BBB.   He can run on the rest during the mid term.

    46. 46.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Xantar:

      We’re doing this for the kids (who mostly seem to be on the right side of things).

      It would be infinitely easier to do it for the kids if they would vote. They didn’t vote in my state (Colorado), the 18-24 year olds cast about 3% of the total votes.

      I know this is a perennial problem not just with youth but with Democrats as a whole in off year and midterm elections. I’ve grappled with it my whole life, trying to get friends and family to vote every election and they just don’t do it, no matter how easy it is (and my god, is it easy here).

    47. 47.

      Ben Cisco

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      we have the history of Reconstruction to show us what we’re up against

      Aborted in order to appease those who wouldn’t accept us as full citizens of the United States – then OR now.

      Lincoln had one thing right – “rule or ruin” indeed. And we have allies ready to run for the border, figuratively or literally.

      In the end, feels like we’re all we got.

    48. 48.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      That said, I do question the viability going forward of promising to do big things and conditioning success and reelection on achieving all those things. It’s a strategy that seems to disappoint more than it inspires.

      I think that’s a big problem, between expectations and delivering on them that dooms Democrats.

      But I think promising big things is needed to get people fired up enough to want to turnout, otherwise too many possible Dem voters will decide there’s no difference between the parties and stay at home. An alarmingly high number of people already think there’s no difference between the parties.

      I really don’t know what to do.

