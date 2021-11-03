I’m alive and still bunkered in Red COVID land, but I have a thought after last night’s extremely depressing election.

John doesn’t know what Manchin is up to, and I certainly can’t claim to know a lot, but here’s a guess: He was waiting for the election. He already saw that Biden’s polling didn’t look good, and now he has still more justification (in his mind) to do less, since he doesn’t want to be tied to the loser, Biden.

There is no more fair-weather friend of the Democratic party than a corporate-funded “centrist” like Manchin or Sinema.

Another data point: my little Rochester suburb is right on the knife edge between Democratic and Republican rule. In the last couple of elections, a hard-working group of (mostly female) Democrats were able to flip the town board. Last night, the town supervisor (R) won re-election (not a surprise) and the town board flipped back. The strategy they used was to run two good, young female candidates, and to remove any mention of party from their yard signs and other materials. Their yard signs were brown. It apparently worked. Not having Trump at the top of the ballot, and running away from the red brand, seems to be a winning strategy in this suburb, and I suppose it might have worked similarly in Virginia.