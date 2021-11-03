Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

About Last Night…

I’ve made some progress on the Road to Normieville. There were no elections in our neck of the woods, so we watched the World Series last night like regular sportsball fans and didn’t see a single nanosecond of election coverage. Well, now I have seen it, and sweet tap-dancing Jeebus, I’m not sure what to make of it.

Looks like Murphy will win in a squeaker in New Jersey, and thank dog for that, but it wasn’t supposed to be this close. Did anyone see the upset in Buffalo coming? (Gov. Kathy Hochul, probably!) It’s not a loss for the party because the incumbent who looks like he’ll win via a write-in campaign was (and still is, I guess?) a Democrat before he lost the primary, but wowzers!

I am truly sorry for our Virginians who are now stuck with Gov. Trumpkin. Welcome to the club no one wants to join: Democrats governed by terrible Republicans. Also, keep an eye on your schools. Last night was a beta test for the strategy of running against imaginary white people problems in K-12 public education, but the GOP has already rolled it out everywhere. I think they’re following the Orbán playbook.

After imposing an ideological curriculum on elementary and secondary schools to support his nationalist agenda, Orbán subverted higher ed next. I don’t know what GOP governors are doing on that score in other red states, but DeSantis is following the script to the letter and has successfully cowed and co-opted my alma mater, the University of Florida, to its everlasting shame. Worse news dropped yesterday:

An effort by the University of Florida to deny professors the ability to testify in litigation against the state extends beyond the previously known political-science faculty members, whose restrictions were revealed in a court filing on Friday. Administrators denied requests from a fourth professor who had asked to participate in litigation supporting mask mandates against Florida in August, too, The Chronicle first reported Tuesday. He said he would not have been compensated for this participation.

The professor, the pediatrician Jeffrey L. Goldhagen, was asked to testify and serve as a declarant in litigation that followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order that forbade mask mandates in schools as the Delta variant of Covid-19 tore through the state. Goldhagen is chief of the division of community and societal pediatrics at the University of Florida‘s College of Medicine, in Jacksonville, and a professor in pediatric palliative care. Goldhagen said he would have spoken about why masks work and why children need protection from the virus…

“It’s not just me being denied the ability to testify,” [Goldhagen] said. “It’s about the role and responsibility of the university, it’s about truth, it’s about ethics, it’s about morality, it’s about the capacity of a single person or a small group of people to basically discount and dismantle the mission of a university.”

Like Trump when he was in power and Orbán now, DeSantis sees himself rather than citizens as “the state” and therefore feels entitled to personally control state resources, including experts at state universities. If this outrageous power play isn’t stopped, it won’t end well, not for the university and certainly not for Floridians. Watch for Governor Trumpkin to attempt the same in Virginia.

I won’t sugar coat it, friends: these are discouraging and scary times, especially for those of us in red states. I think it’s possible the national mood will brighten before next fall — so much that’s out of the government’s control is weighing us down, including the lingering pandemic, supply chain issues, etc. I hope the Democrats in Congress can pass some legislation that will help, plus hold the coup plotters accountable. If we can do that, and if we are prepared and vigilant, I think we can turn it around.

Open thread!

    17 Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      Accrediting agencies are all over the issue, however. If denied accreditation, a UF degree will be 1) worthless, 2) not supported by key federal grants, and 3) not recognized for post-graduate educational programs including law, medicine, etc. Which means that a UF education will become more expensive while being worth far less.
      U of Louisville went through this prior to Beshears and it shut up all the Republican appointees very quickly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      A good measure of just how Republican these off-year elections are is what happened with New York State last night, lost, of course, in all the news out of VA.

      They had five propositions on the ballot:

      1: Change redistricting in some important ways, especially removing supermajority requirements for maps to be accepted by the legislature. It was confusing though, covered several topics and was easy to propagandize against.

      2: Put a Right to Clean Air and Water in the state constitution.

      3: Same-day registration on election day.

      4: No-excuse absentee voting.

      5: Increased access to civil court for people, rising from $25K to $50K damages before it is taken out of the civil court system. Would let a lot more of the hoi polloi stay in civil court, which is far cheaper.

      The Republicans came out HARD against 1, 3, and 5. Even they wouldn’t take on 4, and 2 they ignored.

      ALL the election-related props failed. Even no-excuse absentee voting in a still raging pandemic!  Only 2 and 5 managed to pass, both non-election related.

      The republicans were out IN FORCE yesterday in New York and the Ds apparently stayed home. And as a result, our backward election system remains just as backward.   They won this round going away.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      I would much rather not see a campaign run on fear, but it seems to me that if HS level white women can be coerced into voting for fascists because of fear-mongering about CRT that the Dems could counter that by…

      The GOP is coming to regulate your uterus

      You’re voting for Fascism if you’re voting GOP

      Did you watch the 1/6/2021 attacks, who do you think those people were?

      I would much rather not see elections turned into bloodsport, but in THIS media environment where the media says “both sides” are the same, then we need to see more effective messaging on our positives and/or more truth-telling when it comes to our opponents.

      for fuck’s sake, hit back and defend yourselves….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      One statistic that caught my eye this morning:  Dumbkin won 75% of the non-college educated (I think White) vote.  He, too, loves the poorly-educated.  Also, I am completely over Steve Kornacki.  His schtick has grown old with me, and by the time I finally turned the channel, I was ready to throttle him with his own khakis.

      No more politics for me today.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Gotta say I wasn’t expecting the Orbán reference, but it’s apposite and I, for one, appreciate it.

      In other news, it is a gorgeous late fall day here, crisp and clear, so I’m going in the woods with the dog.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nelle

      How much do you think Manchin and Sinema’s antics have hurt the Dems nationally? Between them and the media slamming Dems and never even asking R’s hard questions (why don’t you support voting rights?  What is wrong with lead-free water for children? Why can’t we get failing bridges fixed before they collapse and kill people?  Why are the wealthiest people and corporations not being taxed on the infrastructure that allows them to thrive? Ad infinitum), isn’t the general picture that Dems can’t govern the main picture out there now

      I don’t think the media are both siding anymore.   Thimb is firmly down on Biden now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      My town had non partisan races and every incumbent lost.   The mood appears to be vote the bums out.   Democrats have to show they can govern, and tout their policy victories proudly.  Their fights have to be behind closed doors, and someone should tell Manchin that it’s not necessary to comment everyday.   His words are causing bitterness.

      just my two cents.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @piratedan: NC Steve has a great Twitter thread on that theme that starts here:

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      Thanks for this post, Betty. I think I agree; on my good days (or good moments, considering how brittle my emotions are right now) I definitely agree.

      I also remember how Senator Scott Brown signaled the end of Obama’s presidency in its first year.

      Except not so much. Sometimes a shot across the bow helps rally the good guys. May it be so this time.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      I hope the Democrats in Congress can pass some legislation that will help,

      I don’t think anything other than voting rights legislation will matter that can help Democrats in 2022.

      The difference between success and failure is often just what your expectations are going in. Even a $175 bn/year BBB bill won’t placate many Dem voters. More was expected to be done.

      plus hold the coup plotters accountable.

      Courts /justice system won’t or can’t move fast enough for this to matter for the 2022 election.

      Looks like Murphy will win in a squeaker in New Jersey, and thank dog for that, but it wasn’t supposed to be this close

      How the fuck would we know how close the NJ election should’ve been? Everyone seems to have forgotten about NJ’s election and very little polling was done.

      One interesting tactic Murphy’s opponent, Jack Citeralli, used in recent campaign ads was to link Murphy with Biden. The ad started with “Biden’s a failed President, Murphy’s a failed governor…”.

      Interesting that a Republican candidate in NJ feels Biden’s beaten up enough that he’d be a drag on his Democratic opponent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      I admit I don’t know what to do about it. The rural margins that keep going up will kill Dems, and not just in red or swing states. You can only juice turnout so much to counteract that. Eventually you’ll reach a point where you need consistently huge turnout in urban areas just to be competitive.

      The discussion has to go past turnout. It just isn’t going to work. It would be fine if the rural margins weren’t growing – and was fine for 30 years – but they are.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      @ArchTeryx:

      The republicans were out IN FORCE yesterday in New York and the Ds apparently stayed home. And as a result, our backward election system remains just as backward. They won this round going away.

      It’s increasingly difficult to argue against the old canard that we are a Center Right nation when our electorate repeatedly drives the point home in elections.​​ We are who we elect.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @ArchTeryx: The minority-supported election-related propositions in my town (Haverhill, MA) won by large margins. To be fair they are easy to understand, and highly sub-ideal in their own right: basically, advocating going to district-based City Council and School Committee elections, from having everyone be elected at large (which tends to produce an all-white Council in a city that is anything but).

      I suspect the changes might benefit some Republicans as much as they increase black and Latino representation, and we could see them getting abused through gerrymandering games. I might have preferred an alternative voting system to allow for minority-bloc candidates that is less geographic. But there are some Republicans on the City Council now anyway. The thing I like about it is just that it would mean we don’t have a vote for 9 City Council members and 3 School Committee seats every couple of years–the sheer cognitive load of researching the many candidates in a situation where local media are kind of anemic is, I think, an effective vote suppressor. You’d vote for your district rep and a small number of at-large seats. One thing to watch out for will be that it’ll involve expanding the School Committee and I could see astroturf-supported wingnuts taking that as an opportunity.

      The questions are non-binding so it might not actually result in a change. But there’s clearly a consensus for a change.

      Reply

