Youngkin has apparently won. Let the fighting begin.
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.– some obnoxious but amusing fucker
Dagaetch
Sucks for the people of Virginia, but it really sucks for all of us who will spend the next 3 months reading political reporters hot takes on why this is the end of the world for the Democratic party, and they should put Mitch McConnell back in charge or something. Gah.
RaflW
Not really snark to say that VA is going to be treated as good news for Joe Manchin.
JMG
Manchin will the Biden bill by lunchtime tomorrow.
Suzanne
I really think we have to just accept the idea that it’s done. Even when we win power, we can’t (won’t?) exercise it. So what’s the point of winning it?
Wyatt Salamanca
To John and everyone else:
Don’t let the bastards grind you down. I understand that history isn’t on our side, but we have to pull out all the stops to save the House and Senate from being taken over by the Rethuglican insurrectionists.
Mai Naem mobile
Fuck Manchin and fuck the Dems for not showing up and fuck the Dems for piss poor messaging. Oh, and fuck the media for making everything the Dems fault.
hrprogressive
The Countdown to Fascism is on.
The USA will cease to be a nominally free republic within 12-36 months, plus or minus.
I suggest preparing for that now.
JMG
Looks like Dems might lose New Jersey, too.
Omnes Omnibus
Okay, fuck it. I am out of here tonight.
Suzanne
@TeezySkeezy: I’m always going to vote, but I am essentially grieving the country. It’s never going to be functional, it’s not going to produce a good life for my kids, and I’m going to die in debt despite a lifetime of working.
Honus
Yeah, fuck it. I can’t believe people bought youngkins bullshit.
PsiFighter37
Shitty. Good thing my flight to LA is about to take off and I can go to sleep with no Internet access.
MomSense
Ugh. We need to go after the media more.
raven
Cheese eating surrender monkeys!!!!
prostratedragon
@hrprogressive:
“Prepare” how? Some might want to be ready to leave I guess, but I for one am not going anywhere, so I’m going to act like I’ve been aware of the possibility that Teezy describes just above you since the 60s (I have been) and chip in what meager resources and delicate spiritual balance I have toward working against that tide.
Jeffro
Within the next 24 hours…24 minutes…Glenn Youngkin’s going to take a stage somewhere, celebrate, and then thank Amanda ‘trump in heels’ Chase and other assorted GQP loons for helping drive the loon vote while he winked and nodded at the rubes.
He’ll also take a call from trumpov, congratulating him on his trumpov-endorsement-driven win, and for the rest of the week we’ll hear calls from trumpov world to ‘audit’ the 2020 VA results, of all the fucking stupid things. His Orangeness’ ego won’t be able to take that he lost by 10 points last year but Youngkin – his own ‘endorsee’! – managed to eke out a win tonight. Oh well, that’s their problem.
It would be tempting to keep up with tying trumpov to the Republicans in future elections, but – perhaps as we’ve seen tonight – there’s no point. Prosecute the hell out of trumpov, sure. But everyone knows the GQP is tied to him until further notice, and he is out of office. The question going forward is, “What are you going to do for us, Democrats?”
Lots of things involved in that, one of which is not wasting most of a year dicking around with holdouts in our own party. Call the vote on this whole BBB package and let’s get going…we have traitors to prosecute, hopefully some successes to promote, and refs to ‘work’ here. My god do we ever need to work the refs…
frosty
@Omnes Omnibus: Right there with you. Catch you all with OTR and the COVID news in the morning.
Jeffro
@Honus: yeah but did he really even have to bullshit? Neither the media nor his opponent called him out on much of anything.
Media: “gee, you seem nice”
McAuliffe: “hello Hitler clone”
Didn’t really get the job done. =)
Next time (obvs) we’ll know to work harder at getting someone – anyone – to get a straight answer out of “Slippery Glenn” or “Stealth Glenn”.
Let’s take the week off and come back at it on Monday, though. It’s not easy taking a dumb loss like this.
FelonyGovt
Kind of jealous of my “normie” husband and daughter, who while firmly on our side, have no idea there was an election for Virginia governor today. I’m going to need to tune out the news for a while.
Tony Gerace
Virginia was the heart of Treason in Defense of Slavery. The legacy continues. I guess I’ll find out soon exactly how stupid voters in my home state (Jersey) are.
senyordave
@CaseyL: Because you’re right: parts of the US will be uninhabitable, for various reasons, within the next 10 years.
States like AL, KY, OK, TN, MS, SC each have some areas you could live in, mostly tech areas, college towns and the like. Most of the rest would be extremely tough to live in if you weren’t a white Christian conservative.
raven
Dansby crushes one!
Mike E
Went local shopping and lucked into a phono preamp at some joint called Sam Ash, of all places, so now I can spin vinyl again… listening to Bonnie Raitt Sweet Forgiveness (and other dusty gems) play on my 30+ year old turntable.
Zelma
I am going to give up following politics for a while. The country is in a dark place and I can’t see a glimmer of light. Fear trumps hope; lies win over truth. I will never again say the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a mockery. Liberty and justice for all. What a lie.
mali muso
@Suzanne: We applied for Canadian residency through their skilled worker fast track and got approved. Would have started the relocation process last year if not for the pandemic putting everything on hold. Definitely going to try to get those plans restarted now. Like you, I’ve got a young one’s future to protect.
Tony Gerace
@Tony Gerace: Oh yeah. An awful lot of human beings are not much more intelligent than our ape ancestors. “Biden (who does not have de-facto control of the Senate) has FAILED to ‘bring the country together’. So let’s react by electing Republicans (less than 10 months after the January 6th attempted coup.” Not an intelligent species.
Damien
I never thought I’d say this, but it really does seem pointless. I’m exhausted and it doesn’t look like America is gonna get its shit together. I love what this country used to mean, and I really thought we were headed the right way.
But Ireland seems like a nice place to live.
Emerald
Republicans have figured out how to win elections in this country: appeal to racism. That’s really it. This is still a racist enough country that it will deliver for them almost every time.
senyordave
@Tony Gerace: Bad news is that right now the Republican is slightly ahead. Good news is that almost no votes have been counted from Essex and Passaic counties. The FTFNYT has a good website with updating results by county.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/11/02/us/elections/results-new-jersey.html
so it turns out that proud, overt, quiet-parts-loud racism is the perfect message Republicans have been looking for. Took 50 years, but they got there.
VeniceRiley
Never happier that I’m in California now and leaving the county soon. Because republicans are going to absolutely fuck the voter rolls and machine in Virginia, and pass one of those never mind wha the voters think we’ll send our own elector presidential laws. We will never win it again.
CaseyL
@Suzanne: Here in the US? My own state, Washington, is very very liberal – as long as you stay on the Western side of the Cascades. Vermont is GOP-Free; I think Connecticut is, too, and Delaware.
But as liberal and prosperous and thriving as those places are, they’re not going to escape the tidal wave of belligerent, ignorant, violent bigotry the country is embracing. If you have kids, go elsewhere: Portugal, Panama, Spain… some countries aren’t impossible to get into, but few of them are English-speaking (though English is widely spoken in most of the metropolitan areas).
There are YouTube videos on which countries are easiest to emigrate to. The only reason I’m not selling everything I own and heading out is – well, the first reason is my two kitties. The second reason is my age. But if I had kids, I’d be exploring every avenue to get out.
trollhattan
Well, fuck. Feel bad for the people of Virginia and remain dubious the former Confederacy will ever be free of these peckerwoods being in charge.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
from yesterday, but still relevant:
Taniel @Taniel
A reminder that Democrats won Louisiana & Kentucky in 2019, a year before Trump won them by 18% and 26%. Governor’s races are their own things: & they don’t need national stakes to matter immensely. The stakes for public policy in Virginia are pretty much huge enough.
7:08 PM · Nov 1, 2021
See also Doug Jones in 2017 and every other statewide race in Alabama. Candidates matter, as to events we can neither predict nor control, as I think Ramsay McDonald observed
HalfAssedHomesteader
If McAuliffe loses, Manchin and Sinema cost us VA.
The Dangerman
Things looking up in the baseball world. Braves looking good to win (Cheaters go down), don’t have to listen to that awful tomahawk chop bullshit.
Mike E
Speaking of Dusty, sorry man… Atlanta Baseball Team got their groove when it counted and nobody else could keep up with them.
Morzer
It’s an open question as to whether Manchin or Trump is happier at the Virginia result. Democrats apparently have learned nothing from the last 4 years. If you want nice things, you have to turn out and vote for them, whether it’s an off year or not. If there’s a glimmer of bitter consolation, it’s the collapse of the De Santis boomlet. Trump is definitely going to run in 2024 unless obesity and clogged arteries intervene.
James E Powell
Very disappointed, not surprised. The energy in the electorate is all Trump’s Dolchstosslegende; the energy in the press/media is all “Democrats fail!”
As I mentioned a day or so ago, there are quite a few infuriated right-wingers and quite a few very stupid people.
Everyone is free to dish out their angry takes at everyone who is to blame, but don’t dwell on it. We have an election one year from now that we absolutely have to win.
topclimber
As the ex-capital of the Confederacy goes at this particular moment, so goes the nation in 2022 and beyond. Do I have your take right?
Czar Chasm
Sorry, but where are you seeing this? As of now (just a hair shy of 10 pm), I see no media outlet calling it yet for Youngkin.
Don’t give up yet…
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I mean, I’m not betting the farm that Tim Ryan will take Ohio, but I don’t think either Mandel or Vance can pull off the “friendly neighbor in a fleece quarter-zip” like Youngkin did. And Val Demmings has a hard slog, but I’m putting my money behind the Harley-riding ex-police chief taking on the underwhelming little man who’s barely crawled out of trump’s lap.
and Dems are doing well in New Hampshire tonight.
Eolirin
@VeniceRiley: They don’t have the state senate, they aren’t passing shit. Not for a while yet.
SiubhanDuinne
Thank you.
James E Powell
Don’t think I’ve seen your nym before. I really like it.
JMG
It is foolish and futile to try and predict what will happen in elections 12 months from now. There is such a thing as events that will take place between now and then.
Jeffro
trumpov already out with a statement congratulating Youngkin on his win, due to his endorsement.
hey…he’s all yours, GQP…we’ll just be over here, trying our best to get the ‘refs’ to pay attention for once ;)
Tony Gerace
@Emerald: The right pissed and moaned about that uppity “1619 Project” article a couple of years ago, but the main point of the article — that slavery was/is the central feature of U.S. History/the U.S. now — was exactly right. There are an awful lot of white Americans who will eagerly support any white person who uses the right ooga-booga rhetoric about scary non-white subhumans. Really a fucked-up shithole of a country.
You win some and you lose some. I am an American by choice so I am not going anywhere. Chin up. And democracy is not done unless we all give up. Losing one election != fall of democracy
I don’t do doom and gloom or I told you so dance when Dems lose.
TheTruffle
@Wyatt Salamanca: Since when is history on anyone’s side?
JWR
Is the VA race still too close to call? NBC:
McAuliffe’s campaign said officials in Fairfax County — Virginia’s most populous, by far — told them results would be delayed, though it’s unclear by how long. Democratic-leaning Fairfax is bigger than the next three largest counties in the commonwealth combined, so it will be difficult to get a complete picture of the race without it.
And TFG is questioning the results, or lack thereof, from Fairfax County, because OF COURSE he is. (C’mon, Fairfax! Win one for the not-a-Gipper!)
Tazj
@FelonyGovt: I need to take that advice, to stay away from much of the news coverage. I tend to become too hyped up myself over negative situations that I have no control over.
At least some of the local politicians I voted for seem to be winning. There’s a long way to go until the 2022 elections, hopefully things will change for the better.
Dan B
As a gay man who grew up in an era in which I could be imprisoned followed by a successful era of liberation, followed by the plague, and then by marriage equality and some statewide protections it seems like we’re on the downward track because people are pushing back against change and for the status quo. There are many other factors especially that many people have no fear of suffering as democracy is eroded. They only notice the price of gas and their taxes. They’ve never actually had their freedom taken from them.
I feel we’ve allowed tech and the likes of Murdoch to fill the minds of many with tribal hatreds. That must be dealt with even if we go to far at times. The ship of state is leaking and on fire.
mrmoshpotato
Ugh. :(
Here’s some good news. :)
Here's something to celebrate. https://t.co/FJGFu2XrYJ— Hillary Warned Us About Democracy's Death (@HillaryWarnedUs) November 2, 2021
prostratedragon
Karen
It was all about the schools and Independents. CRT wasn’t even being taught. Well, Virginia will now be Texas and Florida and gutted like Kansas. Apparently that wasn’t enough to motivate them. Somehow they’d rather lose public schools than the take the chance of schools teaching that racism existed. I feel really bitter and it’s not even my state. I’m in MD and saw those ads every day. I’m glad they’re gone.
Next year is gonna really suck.
karen marie
Unfucking believable.
I cannot believe the people of Virginia are that fucking stupid but I guess I’ll have to.
Will
Assuming racism is the only reason Youngkin is winning shows how detached you are from the real world. Sure, there are racists that support him because he is the closest thing they will find to even being in the same building as far as values, but a great deal of the people that voted Youngkin do so for reasons as simple as taxes and small business regulation. Those are valid policy debates and aren’t end of the Republic issues.
Advocating moving to Europe? Are you for real? Have you ever stepped outside your bubble? Racism is worse in Europe than it is in the United States. Fear of outsiders and sending money to the continent were some of the key reasons douchebags voted for Brexit. France has been on the brink of electing its own Trump for several election cycles. Latin America is embroiled in racism, but instead of being white v black, it’s light shade of brown versus darker shade of brown. It’s not greener on the other side.
Dan B
@mrmoshpotato: The plaintiffs in the Social Security survivors benefits case had amazing history. The gay male couple had been together for 43 years! And the women had been together for decades plus the survivor had stopped working to care for an ill family member so her Social Security was far less. I wonder how Amy Coney would respond to these stories of devotion. We can imagine how several of the male justices would respond.
Morzer
@karen marie: It is depressing – but, it should also be said, that 11 out of the last 12 races in VA have seen the party in the White House lose the governorship. This set of results is squarely in line with whatever passes for the same old same old these days.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Taniel @Taniel 38m
On New Jersey: Governor Murphy is down 2% so far, but *40%* of the counted ballots so far are from Ocean & Monmouth, the two biggest counties Trump carried in 2020. Very little if anything from Dem bastions Essex, Hudson, Union.
about the only numbers guy talking about anything other than VA tonight
Taniel @Taniel11m
Larry Krasner has won a 2nd term as DA of Philadelphia. He’s been arguably the highest profile of the reform-minded DAs.
AP just called with Krasner up 73/27: Note the margin is very similar to his 2017 win; this comes after his large win (+28%) in the Democratic primary.
I don’t know much about Krasner, but that seems like good news
Sideshow Bob
@Will: Yeeeeeep. Which is why humanity is pretty much doomed. While we yell about skin pigmentation for the amusement of the upper class, the planet is sinking, the animals are dying, the resources are drying up…
God, I hate feeling like this. But I really don’t see a way out. Even something like a World War wouldn’t be the culture shifting thing it had been in the past because I can’t even be sure we’d fight for the good guys anymore.
Juju
I suspect that Virginia voters will remember why they voted Democratic the past few years once the new governor is in office and tries to ban abortion and turns down Medicaid and promotes voting restrictions.
