You guys are amazing!

We met the $5,000 Balloon Juice Angel Donor match! The check is literally in the mail. And we did it in about 27 hours. All of you did that! And thank you, Angel Donor! Balloon Juice is amazing.

Four Directions said they will call me as soon as they receive the check, and I’ll let all of you know as soon as they contact me.

I think it’s fair to say that the folks at FOUR DIRECTIONS are ecstatic! I will be talking with them in the next few days so that I can report back to you guys on what they were able to accomplish with the funds we raised for them in August. And hopefully we can learn a bit more about what they will be able to do with the funds we are raising right now for Arizona.

I’m so excited about what you all accomplished – Let’s hear it for the jackals!

Fun Facts:

The Balloon Juice Angel Donor matched up to $50 of any individual’s donations.

166 people donated 13,150 to get us to the $5,000 angel donor’s match amount.

$13,150 + $5,000 paper check = $18,150 raised in just 27 hours.

Commitments from FOUR DIRECTIONS:

– All donations up to a total of $25,000 will be double-matched by the external double-match lady.

– Everything we raise in this thermometer in November will go to ARIZONA

– The first match of the double-match will go to ARIZONA. (up to $25,000)

– The second match of the double-match will go to whichever of these states needs it the most: GA, AZ, WI and NV. It might be AZ, or it might be one of the other three.

And of course none of this would be possible without the external double-match person who is going to help spin our $25,000 into gold.