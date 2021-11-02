Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Did It – the $5,000 Angel Donor Check Is In the Mail – No, Really! (Four Directions)

You guys are amazing!

We met the $5,000 Balloon Juice Angel Donor match!  The check is literally in the mail.  And we did it in about 27 hours.  All of you did that!   And thank you, Angel Donor!  Balloon Juice is amazing.

Four Directions said they will call me as soon as they receive the check, and I’ll let all of you know as soon as they contact me.

I think it’s fair to say that the folks at FOUR DIRECTIONS are ecstatic!  I will be talking with them in the next few days so that I can report back to you guys on what they were able to accomplish with the funds we raised for them in August.  And hopefully we can learn a bit more about what they will be able to do with the funds we are raising right now for Arizona.

I’m so excited about what you all accomplished – Let’s hear it for the jackals!

Fun Facts:

The Balloon Juice Angel Donor matched up to $50 of any individual’s donations.

166 people donated 13,150 to get us to the $5,000 angel donor’s match amount.

$13,150 + $5,000 paper check = $18,150 raised in just 27 hours.

Commitments from FOUR DIRECTIONS:

– All donations up to a total of $25,000 will be double-matched by the external double-match lady.

– Everything we raise in this thermometer in November will go to ARIZONA

– The first match of the double-match will go to ARIZONA.  (up to $25,000)

– The second match of the double-match will go to whichever of these states needs it the most: GA, AZ, WI and NV.  It might be AZ, or it might be one of the other three.

And of course none of this would be possible without the external double-match person who is going to help spin our $25,000 into gold.

    14Comments

      piratedan

      who knew so many of us had such lucrative couch cushions?  Awesome that we reached and surpassed our local angel, now lets put on a show for the out of town guest?

      MazeDancer

      Wonderfully done!

      But if we’re at 18+ and the thermometer is at 13+ there is a lag. Because we have another 7K we can raise that gets matched at 4D. But 12K worth of room on the Act Blue thermometer.

      So, 5K worth of contributions won’t get matched?

      We could adjust the thermometer. Or not.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is nothing short of miraculous! Sometimes I’m just very fucking proud to be able to call myself a Jackal.

      Woodrow/asim

      Awesome! And I just voted here to help keep our City Council in Democratic hands, in the land of Bob Jones University :)

      Elizabelle

      Proud of you, WaterGirl and generous jackals.  WTG, y’all.

      RaflW

      Oops, a little late to the party, but glad my couch could cough up for the ‘double match lady’ :)

      Also voted today in Minneapolis. Really worried that RCV won’t be enough to dislodge our deer-in-headlights pretty boy mayor. Worst case is possible, that he gets returned to office with more power (but no more guts to use said new authority).

      Also hoping for a miracle in Ward 7 where I live. Old school but cynical entrenched liberal who has $$$$$ from developers, against cool gay first gen American (who I know personally and think is awesome).

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:

      …glad my couch could cough up for the ‘double match lady’

      The generous donor wants to remain anonymous, so that’s my shorthand.Let’s hope she doesn’t mind!  :-

      Also, thanks for your donation!

