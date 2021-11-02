Native American history is American history. This month we honor the gifts of our ancestors as we celebrate Indigenous knowledge, traditions, language and culture.
On behalf of @Interior, happy Native American Heritage Month, everyone! pic.twitter.com/PlQXNtEZ3N
— Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) November 1, 2021
Asked if the House will vote this week on the economic package, Nancy Pelosi responds, "That is our hope."
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) November 1, 2021
this def seems like another Biden "crisis"…… https://t.co/4BeAKzYBfp
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 1, 2021
President Biden on his approval rating: "The polls are going to go up and down…I didn't run to determine how well I'm going to do in the polls. I ran to make sure that I followed through on what I said I would do as president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/EiZW2otEQp
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 31, 2021
President Biden is unwinding Donald Trump’s energy and environmental policies, while forging his own.
The Post is chronicling every step. https://t.co/zQJBGHiIpq
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 1, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings