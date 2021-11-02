Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Stand Tall

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Stand Tall

    4. 4.

      eclare

      I continue to be impressed with the Secretary of the Interior.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:  CRT has the magical power to invalidate the highest of wage gains, the loftiest of stock markets, etc.

      As long as one American anywhere (particularly in a Midwestern diner, or a Loudoun County school board meeting) feels badly about our nation’s history, we can never be truly free. //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      Plenty of Rethuglican outrage on last night’s local Fox news over Biden’s paying damages to parents whose children were ripped away from them. Gaetz’s head was exploding!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @Spanky:

      He and Boebert joked about blowing up a government building.

      What would happen if Omar had attempted a joke like that?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      “What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them! We give you guns for a reason. Use them!”

      – Lindsey Graham, screaming at Capitol police on Jan. 6

      How did I miss this?

      I guess his popularity will slip among Ashli Babbitt fans.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eclare

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Very good piece.  For my first two years of college, I went to a fancy private school.  After those two years, with no clear idea what I wanted to major in, I transferred to a big in-state public university.  Best decision I ever made.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      How did I miss this?

      You missed it because he 180ed a day or two later, after his lord-and-master talked with him at Mar-a-Grifto..

      ETA: And you know that Graham-a Wormtongue will never turn on Serutan/TFG.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      John S.

      I wonder if the WaPo chronicled every step of TFG dismantling environmental policies (amongst other things), or if that is a feature they reserve for when a Democrat is in the White House.

      That’s a rhetorical thought.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      germy

      Quick story:

      My wife and I voted this morning.  We arrived 6:00 am.  No lines.

      We filled out our ballot, and then when I approached the optical scanner, a poll worker told me it was not operational.  They had lost the key.

      We waited about a half hour, holding our ballots.  They hunted everywhere for the key.  Finally I heard someone yell “I found it!”  They booted up the system, but the poll worker couldn’t get the machine to accept the code she had punched in.  She said it was because of her long fingernails.  Another poll worker entered the code, and the machine was finally on.

      It was very satisfying to feel the machine tug and take the ballot.  I feared we’d be there for hours.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cameron

      Not the most exciting Election Day here – only item on the ballot was a yes/no on extending some funding for Manatee County schools.  They actually have a pretty good system for voting here (including free public transit on Election Day).  What they do with the votes after they get them I don’t know, but I doubt there’s any skullduggery in a county in which Rs heavily outnumber Ds.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: we did a variation of this with kid #1: “here’s what Mom and I have saved for your 4 years of college…if you wanna go over that, you’ve gotta figure it out”

      (it helps that VA has many really good/great public colleges & universities!)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      germy

      @Baud:

      I think they planned to call someone if they couldn’t find the key.

      But then I heard one worker ask another “Did you call?” and she replied “No, should I?”

      If they hadn’t found the key we would have waited for someone from miles away to show up.  I’m glad they found it!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @germy: Thank goodness there weren’t a lot of people there yet.

      Your story makes me laugh at the image of election workers as wily subversives though. They’re just people doing the best they can with something they don’t do every day.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Child labor laws in some states may be weakened as US industries look to hire teens

      US employers are recruiting teenaged workers to solve their difficulties in hiring and retaining workers, and some Republicans and industry groups are pushing for looser child labor laws to allow those industries to put teens to work for longer hours.

      Businesses around the United States that have advertised hiring 14- and 15-year-olds through the pandemic’s “labor shortage” include several restaurants in Pennsylvania, a Pumpkin Patch in Liberty, Missouri, a Burger King in Ohio, and a McDonald’s in Oregon. Employers such as Chipotle have expanded recruiting efforts this year to target younger workers.

      American capitalism in a nutshell: “Some people are no longer allowing us to exploit them. Let’s replace them with children. They never complain, and if they do we can spank them.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Jeffro: Yeah, we felt lucky that our son could go to the University of Michigan just down the road. The most interesting line in that article was the one about the kid who wanted to go out of state somewhere for engineering (I think) when there was a school well-known for engineering right in the town he lived in.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      Btw I’m working the polls this morning, and the range of student voters’ attire has been quite something…everything from PJs to club attire.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      @Baud:

      The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday that the Biden administration is in talks to offer separated migrant parents and children around $450,000 per person. That would mean that if a parent and a child were separated at the border, together they would be eligible for a combined payment of $900,000.

      I don’t think they’ve worked out an exact amount yet.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      They were all elderly, and they were doing the best they could. I’m glad we had paper ballots to scan.

      I miss the old days of the handle and curtain.

      There was a line behind us when we finally fed the machine.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @germy: in his trump-lite mind, it’s “damages” b/c anyone getting near the border much less attempting to cross deserves every last bit of “damage” they have coming to them (and their family)

      ‘The cruelty is the point’, etc etc.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I haven’t read the article, but some “fancy” schools (e.g. Princeton) have financial aid policies that limit debt to a manageable amount. The difference is made up by scholarships from their more than substantial endowments. The problem comes with expensive private schools–looking at Boston University on behalf of my sister– who do not provide this kind of financial support, loading the students with ridiculous debt. Such institutions make a great case for public universities, and thankfully my sister transferred and got a comparable education at a state school. She still had to pay off her ridiculous debt for the year at BU of course.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:
      @eclare:
      I was in some local university (SUNY Binghamton) classes when I was in High School. I applied to a few fancy schools for college and got accepted….

      My Dad was smart and he said, “Look, college is expensive and you don’t want tons of debt, so why don’t you take two years at SUNY B and then go to one of the costly schools for your last two years — I’ll help pay for that.” But he was smart — not for suggesting the split — but for knowing college is way more a social event than a pure education experience. Of course I found my people at the local U. and was happy and did well. I ended up with only 1k in debt….

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: But all I see on FB is complaining about high gas prices and high prices for food in the store. Unfortunately, those are the things that affect people in their day-to-day lives. If you didn’t get a raise, and you don’t have stocks, this is what you know is happening with the economy.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      New Deal democrat

      @Baud:

      Basic behavioral Econ: being angry about something taken away is a much stronger motivator than being thankful for something received. It’s why the party out of power typically does better in off-year elections.

      That being said, the State Democrats in VA really did deliver on most of their platform, but have failed to drive that home.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JWR

      Here’s hoping Anonymous Senator is right about this. From CNN, (my bold.):

      One Democratic senator, who asked for anonymity to discuss internal caucus deliberations, says the fundamental challenge in this negotiation is that Manchin (if not necessarily Sinema) would probably prefer not to pass any reconciliation bill at all. It’s “nonsense,” the senator said, for Manchin to claim, as he did Monday, that no one “wants to compromise” with him given that the bill’s cost was cut in half largely to meet his objections.

      But Manchin, the senator added, feels that he’s compromised plenty already because “he’d say ‘I’m at zero’ ” — meaning he would be content passing no reconciliation bill at all. “I believe him if he says, … ‘I’d rather go home to West Virginia and say I’m not passing anything,’ ” the senator added. In private or public, when it comes to the reconciliation bill, Manchin “never says anything positive about it. He doesn’t like it … but apparently he’s decided he doesn’t want to destroy the Biden presidency, which I’m grateful for.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @New Deal democrat:

      That being said, the State Democrats in VA really did deliver on most of their platform, but have failed to drive that home.

       
      Or maybe everything we think about politics is wrong and voters don’t care about what you have delivered for them. If so, then even if we pass the infrastructure and BBB bills, we won’t see much political benefit from it.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: The most interesting line in that article was the one about the kid who wanted to go out of state somewhere for engineering (I think) when there was a school well-known for engineering right in the town he lived in.

      Maybe he wanted to get away from his parents. I had four friends who went to the local state university and lived at home for their first two years of college. I went to a private college here, and moved to the dorm. I was counting the minutes until I could move away from home – my mother was in a black pit of depression, and she was trying to pull me down in it with her, which is not attractive when you’re an 18-year-old. I also think my college experience was more enriched than my friends was, because for the first year they all hung out together and took the same classes together, while I had to learn to make new friends from other places. We grew up in a small town where everyone was the same – white, Christian, mostly conservative. The first time I actually met a Jewish person was when I was a freshman in college! There is more to college than the classes IMHO.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Soprano2: Agreed. I felt like I’d died and gone to heaven when I went AWAY to college. First, no longer in a, shall we say, disordered home environment, and second, with lots of interesting smart people who liked reading and learning and stuff. My fancy private college, which I totally lucked into, saved my life. Literally.

      Waves to Steve in WTF.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Soprano2

      @Butter Emails!!!: No, they all say it’s because Biden shut down that pipeline (the one that never even carried any oil!) and can’t manage the economy (never mind that out of the other side of their mouth they say they worship the free market). It’s dumb, I always push back and say “No, it’s the free market. Demand is way up so the price is up. Hopefully, this will bring more production online and make the price go down”. No one likes capitalism or the free market when it means they have to pay more for stuff. I think a lot of people really thought their wages could go up two or three dollars an hour but prices would stay the same. At the pub we’re paying twice what we paid for a case of gloves before Covid, and a lot of food items are significantly higher than they were a year ago. We’re probably going to do new menus again in January or February – we have to, we can’t absorb the higher prices forever. Have you heard all the headlines about how this might be “THE MOST EXPENSIVE THANKSGIVING EVER!”? *sigh* This was inevitable, it would have happened if TFG had won the election, but you can’t convince them of that. They think he would have made everything perfect!

      Reply

