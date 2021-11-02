Manchin expands on his views. “I’m not for any expansion that has a trust fund that is insolvent,” he says of Medicare expansion. He says he never signed off on framework, didn’t throw Biden a curveball and says: “We should have waited.” Thinks tho they’ll get something done — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 2, 2021

Just can’t figure out why Manchin keeps dragging out this Build Back Better debate. pic.twitter.com/vNOf3bhcjX — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 1, 2021

Joe Manchin represents .5% of US population but seems determined to tank Democratic agenda supported by 70-80% of Americans & 96% of Congressional Dems — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 1, 2021

On CNN, Jayapal responds to Manchin: "We are ready pending some final negotiations" on immigration/Medicare Says she's "letting the president" handle Manchin — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 1, 2021

Asked Manchin about timing: “I just think it’s going to take quite a while. You’re talking about overhauling the entire tax code. That is tremendous. And there needs to be input…And we're not in a rush right now. The rush was trying to get everything” before Biden went overseas pic.twitter.com/qfTjbFit7j — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 2, 2021

Manchin’s gonna be standing alone on that redoubt, if he doesn’t get into gear:

#Schumer announces deal on prescription drug pricing, a key obstacle to mega-bill

Sen. Kyrsten #Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout, endorsed the agreement. — Marc Kaufman MD MS Fully Vaxed X 3 Pro Democracy! (@Marco73838565) November 2, 2021