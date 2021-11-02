Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick Tock (Open Thread)

On Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC program yesterday, Frank Figliuzzi, former Assistant Director of the FBI, shared his thoughts on the missed signals documented in The Washington Post’s blockbuster report on the January 6th coup attempt:

We talked about the report a bit yesterday. Figliuzzi’s take is interesting because he knows the FBI. He says there’s a “willful blindness” in federal agencies about domestic terrorism, particularly seeing “white folks” as a threat. He’s right about that.

He says FBI Director Wray’s excuses for the missed signals have been 1) the FBI doesn’t investigate ideology but rather violence, and 2) it’s hard to tell real threats from “aspirational” babbling from online blowhards. Figliuzzi says the report makes those excuses look weak because all over the country, agency outposts were picking up operational plans from specific people — angry Trump supporters — and details on travel, weapons, how to breach security, etc. He’s right about that too.

Figliuzzi also points out that Republicans like Condoleezza Rice are full of shit when they urge us to “move on.” He notes that after 9/11, Congress turned all the agencies upside down in an attempt to make sure something like that couldn’t happen again. I think many of us would argue Congress overcorrected on 9/11 and caused more problems than it solved, but Figliuzzi is right again.

This Congress is trying to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again. They’ll need help, and time is running out:

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      2) it’s hard to tell real threats from “aspirational” babbling from online blowhards.

      Well, you know, it might be a little easier if you did something like… I dunno… some of the thing the initial I stands for in the department’s name?

    2. 2.

      different-church-lady

      This Congress is trying to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.

      Only slightly more than half of it. The other half is trying to ensure that it does.

    3. 3.

      Joe Falco

      Just like the one Republican who wrote that he was a ranking member of the 1/6 committee, other Republicans in 2022 will loudly lie that the committee is not supposed to investigate past the end of 2021. I hope the committee and the Justice Department get it right here and now because the seditious shit-weasels will make part of their 2022 campaign message that the Democrats are being vindictive, corrupt and power-hungry, everything that the Republican Party has been guilty of.

    Anyway

      Anyway

      Time to roll back some of the security theater at airports – especially the shoe removal. So pointless.

    Wvng

      Wvng

      I was really stunned by the before 1/6 reporting. That homeland security across the nation was “flashing red” and the FBI did nothing is just appalling.

    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      it’s hard to tell real threats from “aspirational” babbling from online blowhards.

      Just like you can’t joke to anyone about committing an act of violence against the president or say word one about bombs anywhere near an airport, we need to start treating online speech the same as any other form of speech. Let the courts sort out “aspirational babbling from online blowhards” from legit threats, because in truth there really is no difference. They’re all legit threats.

      Cleaning up the online discourse would be a HUGE indirect benefit from such treatment.

