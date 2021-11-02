Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pet Calendar Last Call

Pet Calendar Last Call
Look at this handsome guy, Groucho.

Last call for letting us know you want any of your pets in the calendar this year.

All you have to do is let us know your NYM and pet names by MIDNIGHT on Wednesday, Nov 3.

You have until MIDNIGHT on Friday, Nov 5 to actually get the pictures in.

If you have just one or two pictures, or if you find the upload process intimidating, you can send your pics by email.

The nyms on the list below represent folks who had pets in the calendar but haven’t been in touch about the calendar this year.

alhutch
beckya57
BigJimSlade
Black_Onion
Butch Fries
C Nelson Reilly
cckids
celiadexter
Chas M
clay
Curtis
Dagaetch
DanielX
Darby’sMom
Di
Dr. Ogg
EveryDayIhaveTheBlues
Faithful Lurker
Frank W.
Glyph2112
Goku
InternetDragons
J. R. in WV
JAM
jame
Jerry
Jess
jimbales
John in ParkHill
Jude
KBS
Kent
Kev in France
Knittingbull
Lauryn11
lee
LibbysPerson
Luciamia
Luigi DaMan
Lymie
Manyakitty
Marianne M.
Michael D lurker
Middlelee
Mike F.
Mingobat
Noriko Aso
Peter & Raheleh
Peter P lurker
Peter P. lurker
Professor Purple
R-Jud
Redshift
Rich lurker
Rick
Robin
Rochelle
RoonieRoo
ryk
Scamp Dog
Sebastian
slipz
tanman
The Golux
The Red Pen
The Thin Black Duke
TomatoQueen
Unwieldy List
Victor
Watership
Wulf

