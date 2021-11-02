I missed my own deadline!

I knew the Pets of Balloon Juice calendar deadline was November 1, and I knew that yesterday was November 1. But November 1 was also the start of the Four Directions fundraising, and apparently I am unable to hold two November 1sts in my head at the same time because all day yesterday I kept thinking that the calendar deadline was “tomorrow”. Which is now today!

So everyone gets a one-day extension on letting us know if you want your pets to be in the calendar. Please let me know TODAY if you want your pets to be in the calendar.

Send email to watergirl at balloon-juice.com if you have haven’t already let me know you want your guys to be in the calendar. Include the names of your pets and your Balloon Juice screen name (nym).

LOST PETS! Please claim your pets below. If more than one person claims the same pet, we may have to get the BJ attorneys involved.

Please claim this handsome pup that has no name and no owner’s nym:

I don’t know this handsome basset’s name or his owners nym.

This is Oscar. We have 4 cats named Oscar in the calendar, and someone just uploaded this beautiful boy without a nym.

