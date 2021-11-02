On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

In the last post I gave an introduction to the Chicago Basin, as well as the challenges in accessing the high mountains. Today I will introduce the high peaks that drew us to the Basin.

The Chicago Basin is home to four peaks over 14,000 feet in elevation, Sunlight, Windom, Eolus, and North Eolus. The four peaks are amongst the more challenging 14ers in Colorado, After visiting, I believe they are amongst the most beautiful. All four peaks have significant route finding challenges, and three of the four require Class 3 or Class 4 climbing.

In the US climbs are rated using a difficulty system developed in Yosemite National Park. The Yosemite Decimal System (YDS) begins with Class 1 hikes, which are easy trails that have minimal obstacles. They may have significant elevation gain, but here is no danger. Class 2 hikes are more rugged, and may occasionally require the use of your hands to stabilize yourself as you scramble over boulders, but there is little risk beyond the risk of a twisted ankle. Class 3 climbs begin to have significant risk. Terrain is steep and you must use hands to pull yourself up significant barriers. A fall risks serious injury, but the risk is manageable. Class 4 climbs are similar to Class 4, but involve significantly more exposure , and a fall would be fatal. Some parties might consider use of a rope. My last post detailing our climb of Capital Peak was a Class 4 climb. Finally, Class 5 climbs are serious climbs where most parties use a rope and place protection in the rock to catch a fall.

Our climbs the next morning included a Class 4 climb, Sunlight, and a difficult Class 2 climb of Windom. The forecast indicated a significant risk of thunderstorms after noon, so we decided to leave camp by 4:00 AM, with a goal to be back to timberline at 11,500 feet, by noon.