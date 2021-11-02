Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let there be snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Infrastructure week. at last.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I really should read my own blog.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: NFTs Are *Over*, Now

Late Night Open Thread: NFTs Are *Over*, Now

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Sure, they’ll still be utilized by billionaires and other global miscreants to launder money, but once the corporate powers at today’s Rolling Stone start promoting tie-ins, NFTs have become irredeemably bougie. No more ‘hip’ than the Make Mine Marvel! coin tokens I bought back in the early 1970s… except I seriously misdoubt these ‘edgelord’ gifs will survive fifty years to grace some future collectibles market.

‘membership cards to a decentralized community of madcaps’. Cringe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Peale
  • PJ
  • Poe Larity
  • scav
  • Wapiti
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      PJ

      Was cryptocurrency over when MTGOX was hacked? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? This con has a long long way to go before the last sucker is bilked.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Meh. It was bound to happen at some point.

      I get to pressure my doctor into doing paperwork for me tomorrow because I just had the most useless hospitalist when I was in hospital last week. It’s not going to be fun.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Am I the only one who knows nothing about this subject and could not care less about it?

      But for those who do know and care, rock on. Curmudgeon out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      There was some kind of live event for these clowns in NYC’s East Village today. No-one could explain to passers-by what they were there for, or what they were doing lining up around the block. Lots of Bored Ape Yacht Club sweatshirts though.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      Does this money-like-substitute-whatever also cause environmental damage like bitcoin mining?  If so, it just seems like a way for money pigs to make money and shit on the environment.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Peale

      Yeah. Finally got around to reading up on the metaverse today. I think my best explanation of why … well it’s kind of like how genxers adapted computer technology to bring to life their childhood. Could have solved other problems, but the effort and investment has been put into special effects movies so that frickin adults have to care about super heroes into their 50s. They wanted to reach beyond the limits that were placed on Hobbit cartoons and Spider-Man TV series.  The metaverse just seems like aging millennials attempting to supercharge second life and Wii Fit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Poe Larity

      I don’t know what any of this means and am damn proud of that, but it’s just more proof you folks don’t get it.

      Could I do a NFT of all the bitcoins I didn’t buy?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.