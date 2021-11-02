Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four Directions Fundraising Match: Native Vote – Arizona!

Four Directions Fundraising Match: Native Vote – Arizona!

136 Comments

This post is in: ,

On Thursday I let you all know that a FOUR DIRECTIONS donor was inspired by our fundraising for Four Directions in Georgia and will double-match up to $25,000 in Balloon Juice donations for Arizona – for a total of $75,000 – if we can raise up to $25,000 in November.

This is the same donor who was considering whether to match us for our $25k for Georgia, but that turned out not to be the right time for her.  But now it is!  She approached FOUR DIRECTIONS not wanting to match someone; she wanted to match us because she was so inspired by our efforts.

All the people who donated.  All the people who stepped up with generous offers to match.  All the enthusiasm.

We have commitments from FOUR DIRECTIONS:

– Everything we raise in this thermometer in November will go to ARIZONA
– The first match of the double-match will go to ARIZONA.  (up to $25,000)
– The second match of the double-match will go to whichever of these states needs it the most: GA, AZ, WI and NV.

Let’s see what we can do to help give the Native population the voice they deserve.  Shall we?

A voice in Mark Kelly’s senate race and whether we keep the senate.  A voice in a close governor’s race. A voice in their future.

Today is November 1st.

FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

Goal Thermometer

FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

Today I have even more good news!

Another Balloon Juice angel has stepped up to get us started with a bang – with the generous offer to write a $5,000 check to FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ  – if we raise the first $5,000 this week.

The first $50 of any donation to the thermometer will be matched as part of the $5,000 internal match.

Any donation amount will be matched as part of the external double-match.

To get your internal match, make the donation to this thermometer and then tell us the amount of you donation in the comments.

Trigger warning: MATH!  The math is explained in comment #1 below.

Update:  8 pm Eastern – $1,675 of the $5,000 BJ angel match money is still available!

Update: 9 am Eastern time on Tuesday:  $700 of the $5,000 BJ angel match money is still available!

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The math:

      If you donate $50 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $100.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $200, for a total of $300.  So your $50 turns into $300!

      If you donate $10 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $10 to that, for a total of $20.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $40, for a total of $60.  So your $10 turns into $60!

      If you donate $100 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $150.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $300, for a total of $450.  So your $100 turns into $450!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Woodrow/asim: Looks like you’ll be the first! if you come back and tell us how much you donated, you will get the internal match and the external double-match.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Z!:   Yes!   thank you.

      Your first $50 gets both matches and turns into $300.

      Your other $200 gets the external double-match, so she adds $400, for a total of $600.

      Add the $300 and the $600, and your $250 turns into $900.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      More Match Game:

      Last time I volunteered to match the first $1,000. That generated ~$2,000 in contributions, so my $1K turned into $3K. The outside donor matched it. Bottom line: My $1,000 turned into $6,000. I probably would have donated about $1K in dribs and drabs anyway without generating any of the other contributions. Moral of the story: If you think you can afford to be an angel, you should think seriously about it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      In for $50. Let’s  go, Juicers!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      I’m off to get a haircut, but I will start the spreadsheet for tracking when I return.

      Remember, to get the internal $5k match, please add your donation amount in the comments.

      Thanks to all who can donate or are thinking about donating!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      I tossed in $100, so let’s see: the first $50 turns into $300 between the internal and external matches, and the second $50 turns into $150 due to the external matches.

      So a $100 caterpillar metamorphoses into a $450 butterfly, do I have that right?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      J R in WV

      I’m in for another $250, on top of our regular monthly (much smaller) donation. Someone help do the math — is it now $500 plus another $500 from the four directions donor?

      eta:

      Take two: The $250 becomes $300 with the internal match, and then $600 with the external match? help…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MazeDancer

      In for $25. And thanks to generous matchers, especially BJ Angel.

      The big bang for a buck feels like how a contribution to 4D expands in its impact. Every dollar helps pay people to not just recruit new voters, but voters who will show up at the polls.

      4D brought in more voters than the Biden/Harris margin of victory in AZ last year. May their power continue.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      PAM Dirac

      @J R in WV:

       

      Take two: The $250 becomes $300 with the internal match, and then $600 with the external match? help…

      The $250 becomes $300 with the internal match which then is matched double from the external match which ADDS $600 for a total of $900. I told you this was fun.

       

      ETA: Although I am assuming the only the $250 will show up on the thermometer now.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      eachother

      For some reason, my post was #16 and went into consideration or whatever it is.  My info wasn’t on the Leave a Comment.  Still hadn’t posted 1/2 an hour later.  This is a repost.  Info has reappeared.  Hope the judicial review went well.  I was always innocent.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Almost Retired

      OK, I’m for $100.  Plus I added a 10% “tip.”  Do they match the tip as well?  Imagine the math implications…..

      Reply
    47. 47.

      H.E.Wolf

      Many thanks to WaterGirl for doing the math so that we don’t have to! :-)

      My enduring memory of the 2020 elections in AZ is of the members of the Navajo Nation who rode on horseback – often for long distances – to cast their votes.

      Native American voters in AZ won their state for President Biden. Increasing the power of the Native American voting bloc is money well spent. Wopila to Four Directions!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mo Salad

      Just sent the $50 for now. Will wait to see if further exponential matches get added throughout the month.

      order AB 208147407

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Another Balloon Juice angel has stepped up to get us started with a bang – with the generous offer to write a $5,000 check to FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ – if we raise the first $5,000 this week.

      Considering that we’ve already raised around 75% of it in less than the first two and a half hours, I’m not too worried! Pretty sure we can do this thing.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      wmd

      Donated $50 through through the thermometer.

      I’ll add them to my charitable giving at work – it gets matched – and most years there is a period when it is double matched by my employer.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:  I agree with you that we can absolutely meet the 5k threshold in a week.

      The math is a bit trickier than that. :-)

      I warned you that there would be math!  The match is only for the first $50 of each donation, and the match is for donations in the comments.  So at the moment we are at 1,765 in matchable donations.

      So we are 1/3 of the way there in less than 3 hours.  You guys rock.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Wakeshift

      $100 via thermometer in this post.

      So, that’s $50 toward the internal BJ match, IIUC.

      Happy to contribute as part of this excellent collection of jackals!

       

      Thanks especially to WaterGirl for tireless efforts out front and behind the scenes.

      resuming lurk mode

      Reply
    66. 66.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      In for $50 right now, $50 later in the week when my pension check comes in (I don’t want my balance to drop to where I have to pay bank charges)

      I’ll also try to get my husband to donate.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Reboot

      Added another $50. My thanks to WaterGirl, DougJ, those who are matching donations, and Four Directions for what they do!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      BCHS Class of 1980

      In for $100. I’ll leave it to others to figure out the internal, external and extra-dimensional matches.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Wolvesvalley

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)):

      Did they know we’d reach $5000 the first day?

      How about in less than 4 hours? I think we will hit $6,000 before 2 o’clock. I just put in $250 which brought the total to $5,885 (not yet shown on the thermometer). ETA That arithmetic was 5635 + 250 = 5885. But now the thermometer says $5,735 which means that we are within $15 of $6,000.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      WaterGirl

      @Alce_e_ardillo:

      Does the thermometer document the base donations or the donations + the matches?

      The thermometer documents only donations that go directly into the thermometer.

      Not all of that is matchable by the 5k balloon juice angel donor – that only matches up to $50 of a single donation that shows up in the comments.

      But all of it IS matchable by the external double-match person.

      I’m sure that cleared everything right up!  :-)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      JanieM

      $25 from me, despite how much I hate ActBlue and the way they try to make you think you can’t donate without creating an account. Among other things.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      la caterina

      I am trying to catch up because I did not send in the $1,000 I was supposed to send in July as an internal match.  I just put in $750 (which is close to my debit card max- it’s a small bank). I can put in another $750 tomorrow or should I break it up into smaller amts over several days???

      Reply
    83. 83.

      phdesmond

      i see we made the $5,000 mark!*

      ETA  *oops, i see it’s more complex than that.

      on another topic, the tip, i tip about half the time.  10% seems like a lot when you’re just handling money, not performing any tiring service.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Joy in FL

      I just donated $10 by clicking the thermometer.

      This is exciting and fun and I love getting to be part of making things better (even if it is a tiny bit).

      Thank you, internal and external matching donors : )

      Reply
    87. 87.

      VFX Lurker

      I just donated $100. If the Balloon-Juice angel matched me, that’s $200 internally that becomes $600 with the double-match.

      If I missed the angel boat, that’s $100 internally that becomes $300 with the double-match.

      Thank you for organizing this, WaterGirl! 🥳

      Reply
    89. 89.

      eachother

      Why’d the fields go blank?  I don’t know.

      Why’d I done everything wrong in response?  I don’t know.

      Why am I posting this?  A posting correction effort.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker: Almost!

      You are getting the BJ angel match AND the external double-match.

      BJ angel matches the first $50.  The external double-match doubles everything.

      So your $100 + $50 BJ angel match = $150, which is double-matched, adding $300, for a total of $450.00.

      Thank you so much.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      WaterGirl

      @SuzieC: Yes!  Every donation listed in the comments today got matching angel money up to $50.

      So you got $50 angel money.

      So that’s your $100 + $50 angel money = 150, which got double-matched by the external donor, so $300 there + $150 = 450.

      So your $100 donation turned into $450 thanks to our BJ angel and our double-match donor through Four Directions.

      We still have $2,000 of BJ angel money left to match donations.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Lurker Dan

      Late to the party as always due to work/life obligations. Added $100, will this be multiplied by today’s matchers?

      Edit: Per WaterGirl’s comments in the Monday evening open thread, yes it will. Thanks to angels matching these contributions!

      Reply
    121. 121.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I just donated $100 via the thermometer and hope this helps reach the $5K internal match. I wasn’t in a position to donate to the previous thermometer, so making it count this time!

      Reply
    124. 124.

      VFX Lurker

      @WaterGirl:

      Almost!

      You are getting the BJ angel match AND the external double-match.

      BJ angel matches the first $50.  The external double-match doubles everything.

      So your $100 + $50 BJ angel match = $150, which is double-matched, adding $300, for a total of $450.00.

      Thank you so much.

      Ah, thank you for the clarification! And thank you again for organizing this. 🥰❤👍

      Reply
    128. 128.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      My son paid me back some money he owed me for a vet bill last night, so I added another $50 to the kitty.

      Reply

