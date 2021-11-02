On Thursday I let you all know that a FOUR DIRECTIONS donor was inspired by our fundraising for Four Directions in Georgia and will double-match up to $25,000 in Balloon Juice donations for Arizona – for a total of $75,000 – if we can raise up to $25,000 in November.

This is the same donor who was considering whether to match us for our $25k for Georgia, but that turned out not to be the right time for her. But now it is! She approached FOUR DIRECTIONS not wanting to match someone; she wanted to match us because she was so inspired by our efforts.

All the people who donated. All the people who stepped up with generous offers to match. All the enthusiasm.

We have commitments from FOUR DIRECTIONS:

– Everything we raise in this thermometer in November will go to ARIZONA

– The first match of the double-match will go to ARIZONA. (up to $25,000)

– The second match of the double-match will go to whichever of these states needs it the most: GA, AZ, WI and NV.

Let’s see what we can do to help give the Native population the voice they deserve. Shall we?

A voice in Mark Kelly’s senate race and whether we keep the senate. A voice in a close governor’s race. A voice in their future.

Today is November 1st.

FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

Today I have even more good news!

Another Balloon Juice angel has stepped up to get us started with a bang – with the generous offer to write a $5,000 check to FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ – if we raise the first $5,000 this week.

The first $50 of any donation to the thermometer will be matched as part of the $5,000 internal match.

Any donation amount will be matched as part of the external double-match.

To get your internal match, make the donation to this thermometer and then tell us the amount of you donation in the comments.

Trigger warning: MATH! The math is explained in comment #1 below.

Update: 8 pm Eastern – $1,675 of the $5,000 BJ angel match money is still available!

Update: 9 am Eastern time on Tuesday: $700 of the $5,000 BJ angel match money is still available!