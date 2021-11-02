Put ’em here if you got ’em.
I am not of sound mind or body at the moment and will NOT be turning the tv on.
by John Cole| 6 Comments
This post is in: Politics
Put ’em here if you got ’em.
I am not of sound mind or body at the moment and will NOT be turning the tv on.
Elizabelle
I refuse to watch cable or TV stations. Is there a good, nonhysterical online source of news on Virginia election results?? National results?
Thank you
PS: Thank you, John, for the thread. Please FSM, let us have a good night.
Baud
Good luck, VA!
guachi
Josh Marshall made a list of election people on Twitter worth following for election results of all kinds. Just details and no spin. At least that is why Marshall included them. https://twitter.com/i/lists/706696973345107968
guachi
So far the early returns indicate a very close race for governor.
Anoniminous
5:15 p.m. — The McAuliffe campaign tells 10 On Your Side they’ve already surpassed voter turnout in democratic strongholds Fairfax and Prince William County compared with 2017. They’re tracking a very high turnout among Black voters in Newport News.
Encouraging
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings