COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Nov. 1-2

To stop local cases from turning into wider outbreaks, China has developed and continually refined its COVID-fighting arsenal — including mass testing, targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions – even when those anti-COVID measures occasionally disrupted local economies.

“The policy (in China) will remain for a long time,” Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory disease expert who helped formulate China’s COVID strategy in early 2020, told state media.

“How long it will last depends on the virus-control situation worldwide.”

In a major outbreak in July-August, China counted a total of over 1,200 local symptomatic infections. In the latest flare-up, mostly in northern China, some 538 local cases were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1…

China also requires weeks of quarantine for most travellers arriving from abroad.

In contrast, some Asia-Pacific countries are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travellers as they seek to secure a more normal footing for their economies and societies…

The successful containment of clusters and popular support for restricting international travel make it overwhelmingly likely that China will stick to its zero tolerance towards domestic cases for at least another year, Gavekal Dragonomics analyst Ernan Cui said in a note.

“Officials seem to believe that giving up on the zero-tolerance approach would just replace one set of problems with another,” wrote Cui…

The cost of treating COVID patients – on average 20,000 yuan each and sometimes over 1 million yuan for those critically ill – totalled 2.8 billion yuan ($438 million) as of end-June, all paid by the government, state television said in August.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website says 172 new cases yesterday.
      Deaths at 1439, up 4 from last week.
      Still only 69.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
      The breakdown of cases is pretty evenly spread across
      the age ranges of 0 to 59, followed by folks in their 60s.
      The 70s, 80s and 90s have relatively fewer cases.

      NYSDOH says 180 new cases yesterday.

      I’m not seeing signs of COVID slowdown here yet.

      Baud

      He also notes that it seems that Russia has passed the peak of ongoing #Covid wave

      Why wouldn’t Russia experience a winter wave?

      rikyrah

      My sister is House of Moderna. The Wal-Mart where she got her previous two shots won’t have any Extra until next week, due to strong demand. The appointments are already taken. No opportunity for walk-ins  this week. This makes me happy, because the clientele of that store is overwhelmingly African-American. My people are getting the shot👏🏿👏🏿

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece is spiking. Via Kathimerini English edition, 5449 new cases reported for the 24 hours ending Monday afternoon, a new record, significantly higher than the previous high of 4696 recorded on Saturday. 52 dead in that time span. Hospitals filling up. Positivity rate is at 6.59%.

      50-and-overs are eligible for boosters, and they’re talking about expanding that to under-50s. Meanwhile, I tried to get my records from my US-administered Pfizer shots entered into the Greek system and was basically thrown out of the Citizen Services office, with the receptionist telling me that they aren’t doing that (even though they’re set up to record first shots from abroad so they can administer second shots in-country). So unless I luck out and find a more helpful bureaucrat somewhere, I don’t know if or when I’ll be able to get a booster.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      My wife is Moderna, and just got the booster yesterday at CVS. Apparently I can get a booster too as she is a cancer patient and considered immune compromised.

      Fair Economist

      @Baud:This *is* Russia’s winter wave, and it’s extremely bad, so they’ll have a couple months to a year off before the next one.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 5,071 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,481,339 cases. It also reports 63 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,975 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.96.

      498 confirmed cases are in ICU, 207 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 5,372 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,385,432 patients recovered – 96.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Five new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,781 clusters. 404 clusters are currently active; 5,377 clusters are now inactive.

      5,056 new cases today are local infections. 15 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 108,031 doses of vaccine on 1st November: 9,216 first doses, 55,354 second doses, and 43,461 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 50,184,201 doses administered: 25,494,783 first doses, 24,508,552 second doses, and 351,114 booster doses. 78.0% of the population have received their first dose, while 75.0% are now fully vaccinated.

      MagdaInBlack

      Pretty disappointed I’m not glow in the dark from Luciferase, but I have a 3rd dose scheduled for November 19, so maybe that will do the trick.

