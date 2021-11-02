Please show proof of sanity!

(Bramhall NY Daily News) pic.twitter.com/V1QoIt97fu — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2021





Before kids ages 5-11 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a few steps remain:

• A special advisory panel to the CDC will consider detailed recommendations on Tuesday.

• CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order. https://t.co/cubNjRYciW — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

A White House official says the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine program is set to be "at full strength" next week https://t.co/LIERp471Eg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 2, 2021

November begins with fewer than 50,000 Americans in the hospital with COVID for the first time since July. https://t.co/aWd6lggpgd — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 1, 2021

NEW: OSHA has finished developing a rule that compels companies with 100+ employees to require vaccines or regular testing. It also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. The rule will go into effect in days. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 1, 2021

======

While the official estimate suggests ~5+ million people have died of Covid globally, @IHME_UW calculates the estimate at ~12 million by accounting for excess mortality. https://t.co/vLZ5GhdtMr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 1, 2021

Our modeling of excess deaths suggests the true toll is closer to 17m https://t.co/DngsJU1zi7 https://t.co/goOERDLL0X — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) November 1, 2021

Not quite sure how Bloomberg/Johns Hopkins are doing their tallying, but if I had to guess it would be severe undercounting in Asia and Africa https://t.co/DngsJU1zi7 pic.twitter.com/38etxQNsez — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) November 1, 2021

At 5 million, the recorded death toll from COVID-19 is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. The staggering figure is likely an undercount due to limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention. https://t.co/aXpOzlPTmx — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

China won't give up on its zero-tolerance COVID policy soon – experts https://t.co/313QF7niN8 pic.twitter.com/jiIQMiHYDy — Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2021

… To stop local cases from turning into wider outbreaks, China has developed and continually refined its COVID-fighting arsenal — including mass testing, targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions – even when those anti-COVID measures occasionally disrupted local economies. “The policy (in China) will remain for a long time,” Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory disease expert who helped formulate China’s COVID strategy in early 2020, told state media. “How long it will last depends on the virus-control situation worldwide.” In a major outbreak in July-August, China counted a total of over 1,200 local symptomatic infections. In the latest flare-up, mostly in northern China, some 538 local cases were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1… China also requires weeks of quarantine for most travellers arriving from abroad. In contrast, some Asia-Pacific countries are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travellers as they seek to secure a more normal footing for their economies and societies… The successful containment of clusters and popular support for restricting international travel make it overwhelmingly likely that China will stick to its zero tolerance towards domestic cases for at least another year, Gavekal Dragonomics analyst Ernan Cui said in a note. “Officials seem to believe that giving up on the zero-tolerance approach would just replace one set of problems with another,” wrote Cui… The cost of treating COVID patients – on average 20,000 yuan each and sometimes over 1 million yuan for those critically ill – totalled 2.8 billion yuan ($438 million) as of end-June, all paid by the government, state television said in August.

Indonesia authorises Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11 https://t.co/UgT2ANhMUP pic.twitter.com/jr0CGSMJuD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

Thailand opened its gates to fully vaccinated tourists, welcoming the first wave of visitors in 18 months who will not have to quarantine in a hotel https://t.co/sQR5b4SwIR pic.twitter.com/6AmyRWmso7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

⚡ Russia has confirmed 39,008 Covid-19 infections and a new pandemic record of 1,178 deaths https://t.co/LBJYnLIz56 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 2, 2021

The equivalent in US deaths would be over 300,000; i.e. around a tenth of a percent of the entire national population dying in one month. The actual worst US month was Jan 2021, with 95K, and that was winter and before vaccines. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 1, 2021

Russian authorities said Monday that doctors were under "extraordinary" strain due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe's worst-hit country, with Moscow shuttered during a nationwide holiday to curb infectionshttps://t.co/Lb4S0ZDhEL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 2, 2021

Uganda’s schools have been largely shut for more than 77 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, the longest disruption in the world, the UN says. With no virtual learning to speak of, education advocates worry about a lost generation of learners. ​https://t.co/vho9nII5cu — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

The Biden administration’s decision to let vaccinated people enter the U.S. by land for nonessential travel starting next week has many Canadians packing up their campers and making reservations at their favorite vacation condos and mobile home parks. https://t.co/IX2ZDXdxbI — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

======

Our kids have suffered enough because of covid-19, @DrLeanaWen writes. "Having the vaccine available for all school-aged children will safeguard their health and allow them to return to their pre-pandemic lives." https://t.co/gGAjO5iBYA — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) October 28, 2021

Mild Covid is not linked to long-term cardiac damage, according to a prospective study that shows no evidence of myocarditis. Research was conducted by Dr. James Moon of St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London & published in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging https://t.co/toyY8UyiQV pic.twitter.com/aXfUNV2kUB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 1, 2021

======

Would love to see research in 15-20 years on whose kids were more likely to hate their parents, those who got their kids vaccinated, or those who refused to get their kids vaccinated. https://t.co/XmY52C3nvj — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 29, 2021

It genuinely sucks that these guys are lying https://t.co/KkvLBkg06g — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 30, 2021

About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York has more than 300,000 city employees. https://t.co/v2sVOnrEWq — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

A full 34,966 New York police officers opted to get vaccinated. Here’s the story of the 34 who did not. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 1, 2021

Even the NY Post has to report the actual numbers:https://t.co/AL4aMzoAwm — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 1, 2021

One month apart. pic.twitter.com/LmtZmqMFkV — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 1, 2021