The January 6th committee is going to need a bigger boat…

The January 6th committee is going to need a bigger boat…

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The Washington Post published an in-depth report on the January 6th insurrection yesterday, Halloween, which is appropriate because the story is scary as hell. There are new facts in the reporting along with things we already knew, but for me, the real impact is the holistic view it provides of how the insurrection went down and the existential threat to democracy that continues to this day. Here’s an excerpt from editor Sally Buzbee’s letter that accompanies the piece:

Throughout much of this year, a team of 75 Washington Post journalists has been working to produce a definitive account of Jan. 6 — its causes, its costs and its aftermath. The result of that investigation, a three-part series being published today, makes clear that the violence that day was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event.

“The Attack: Before, During and After” lays out in striking detail the red flags that went unheeded in advance of Jan. 6, the consequences of Trump’s inaction as his supporters laid siege to the Capitol and the continuing threats to American democracy. It provides intimate accounts of why rioters joined the siege, the unsettling threats faced by local election officials around the country, and the pain and trauma that Capitol Police officers still suffer…

The series’s findings are based on interviews with more than 230 people and thousands of pages of court documents and internal law enforcement reports, along with hundreds of videos, photographs and audio recordings.

The Post also helpfully provided a summary of the main findings here.

One of my takeaways is that FBI Director Wray needs to be hauled before Congress again to explain, in light of these new facts, why his agency ignored so many blinking red lights. For example:

In addition to suggesting that the authorities who ignored warning signs need to explain why, the story suggests that a whole slew of Trump-affiliated people need to answer urgent questions under oath about their part in fomenting the insurrection. Some of them have been subpoenaed by the January 6th committee, and some have not, at least as far as we know.

That’s not necessarily news around here, but this reporting establishes the links with yarn-and-pushpin clarity, and for me at least, it reemphasizes the need to get answers before the participants have another opportunity to plot an authoritarian coup. If that means the DoJ must ask judges to fast-track decisions on releasing documents or enforcing subpoenas to foil the coup-plotters’ attempt to run out the clock, they should do so. It’s a matter of national security.

The piece highlights the coordinated activities of people like Federalist Society lawyer John Eastman, who provided a shoddy legal justification for the coup. It details the machinations of Trump hangers-on like Bannon and Giuliani and the activities of Trump and his family, sycophantic GOP lawmakers and donors, etc., all of whom lied about the election and otherwise exhorted the rioters, placing everything within the context of the violence committed by the rioters on the ground.

I came to the same conclusion Ms. Jay quoted above reached: it defies credulity to believe the “soft” coup organizers in suits were unaware of the “hard” coup participants’ plans. It’s not enough to lock up rando MAGAs and leave the soft coup plotters at liberty to hone their techniques; they should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted as appropriate. For example, as we know from a series of emails The Post obtained, Eastman upbraided a Pence staffer while Pence was in hiding during the melee, telling the aide the riot was Pence’s fault for not overturning the election. It’s time to compel Eastman’s sworn testimony.

Speaking of Eastman, can we take a moment to appreciate how thoroughly that crank beclowned the already clownish National Review when he used that publication as a mule to deliver his “coup plotter — who me?” demurral last month? Before The Post obtained the emails that reveal just how seriously Eastman took his own legal justification for subverting the 2020 election, Eastman told NR he [Eastman] should be regarded as a “white knight hero” for talking Trump down from his coup fantasies. Oopsie!

Anyhoo, The Post has done stellar work here, and the reporting should be required reading for everyone involved in trying to hold the Trump gang accountable. If The Post’s reporting lights a few fires under some asses in D.C., the newspaper will have eclipsed its own Watergate standard, IMO. Open thread!

  artem1s
  Baud
  Betty
  Betty Cracker
  Brantl
  Chief Oshkosh
  Citizen Alan
  Edmund Dantes
  Elizabelle
  Faithful Lurker
  germy
  H.E.Wolf
  Humdog
  Just Chuck
  Kay
  kindness
  Ksmiami
  laura
  Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  MagdaInBlack
  Matt McIrvin
  MattF
  Mike in NC
  Omnes Omnibus
  Other MJS
  polyorchnid octopunch
  Professor Bigfoot
  rikyrah
  Ruckus
  schrodingers_cat
  SiubhanDuinne
  UncleEbeneezer

    1. 1.

      MattF

      As was recently written (in a different context) the story of what happened on 1/6 is practically quilted out of red flags. The purported ‘deep state’ was paralyzed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m normally a pretty fast reader, but I’m going to be taking my time within, which I started yesterday. Thanks for front-paging this important piece of journalism, BC!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      The elite impunity that these beshitted clowns have enjoyed for their entire lives has to end.

      Your republic depends on it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Faithful Lurker

      I hesitate to mention, it because the last time I did the pushback drove me out of the comments for a while, but this is not news. Seth Abramson has been saying these exact same things with names, dates, etc. since the middle of January. Nobody believed him, or at least nobody in the village paid any attention. But congrats to the WaPo for naming names, finally.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      It’s so obvious to me that they fully intended to KILL Pence and Nancy Smash that day. I have no illusions otherwise. And, they should be dealt with accordingly.

      They gallows.

      They had pipe bombs.

      They weren’t going to a picnic.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      Paul Campos has basically concluded that we’re completely fucked and there’s nothing we can do to prevent Trump from being forcibly reinstalled as President in 2025, regardless of how anyone votes. I have to admit the whole business makes me feel exhausted and dismayed about conventional electoral politics and there’s a part of me that also thinks that’s the point of it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Just Chuck

      @rikyrah: TBF you couldn’t have hung a turkey on those obviously symbolic gallows without them falling down.  Explosives on the other hand … where the fuck are the terrorism charges?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Edmund Dantes

      2024 is going to be harrowing. And “just vote harder” won’t be enough to deal with it. We’ll see if anyone actually moves with any steps to actively and forcefully push back.

      Garland and Team I am sure getting their ducks perfectly in a row to make sure this is all taken care of.

      I won’t be holding my breath.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty

      I see no reason why a special prosecutor cannot be put in place immediately, one with real subpoena power and the ability to move faster on criminal charges. The House Commission is limited to sorting out the facts and requesting DOJ action.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @Faithful Lurker:

      It’s true. It’s been screaming lights and sirens for a long time. I wonder if that helps though- there seems to be real resistence to admitting it’s a real threat. It lets people take it in more slowly.

      It doesn’t mean you have to give up but it DOES mean that thinking we can somehow avoid facing it with the foolproof defense of Democrats remaining in the majority forever is probably not a real plan.

      That certainly would work but it’s a pretty flimsy safe harbor. If your argument is democracy dies if Republicans take power again then it’s already dead. They whole idea is it survives no matter who is in power. That’s the guarantee. What that is is a much LOWER standard. Accepting the lower standard is not the way to raise standards.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike in NC

      What I took away from reading “The Attack” was the profiles of so many 30-something losers who still live with their parents and can’t hold down a steady job. No doubt a certain number are mentally not all there, but were happy to grab their Trump banners and rally at the Capitol.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      It seems to me the issue is not so much the AG but the FBI. Surely we can replace law enforcement leadership if they don’t do the job. They’re supposed to be experts on threats. They missed one that was right under their fucking noses. How is this even mediocre police work? They did a bad job. Or what about our giant, bloated Homeland Security apparatus? Multi-BILLION dollar agency and they lavish more funding on them every year. They can’t manage to mitigate the threat of 300 Proud Boys and their congressional allies?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      Another nugget from The Post:

      One of the biggest efforts to come out of Sept. 11, 2001 — a national network of multi-agency intelligence centers — spotted a flood of Jan. 6 warnings, but federal agencies did not show much interest in its information.

      How much money have we poured down the Dept. of Homeland Security rathole over the past two decades? Wasn’t the entire point to ensure coordination across disparate agencies?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay: I completely agree. I am beginning to doubt that the deep state even exists!

      Kidding aside, yes, why can’t we just can the underperformers? Do FBI agents have wacko unions like some other LEOs? And even if that’s the case and it’s difficult to fire them, don’t we have stations that the bad apples can be sent to, ones where they may be as inept as they want, but cause less damage?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Humdog

      I go back and forth on how big business deals with impending democratic backsliding. They’ve enjoyed running everything for decades and they figured they had government sufficiently cowed to continue allowing them to grow ever larger and control more politicians. They beat back government efforts to level the playing field and have the last few unions under their boots. But they also saw how uncertain having an insane dummy declaring tariffs and casually floating abrogating our treasury commitments can be. A few billionaires may be funding the psychological warfare happening on social media, but do they really want to be like Putin’s Russia, where they can lose everything when the dude in charge wants their stuff?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brantl

      @Just Chuck:  TBF you couldn’t have hung a turkey on those obviously symbolic gallows without them falling down.

      What makes you think those clowns understand rudimentary carpentry & physics any better than they understand the Constitution?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      @Kay: I don’t think they missed it at all. Why should the D.C. FBI office be any less corrupt than the NYC office, the one that’s so in bed with the Russian Mob that they blackmailed James Comey (spit!) into sabotaging Hillary on the eve of the elections. The FBI at this point is the closest thing America has ever had to the Gestapo.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Because “Balloon Juice” can’t decide whether Balloon Juice is an organizing site or a politics site. If it’s an organizing site of course one would object to pessimistic chatter- it’s like going into a physical GOTV site and saying “I’d like to talk about the January 6th committee”. Excuse me?

      You’re not wrong, you’re just in the wrong place. But Betty’s POST is about January 6th, so in this instance the GOTV people would be in the wrong place to talk about GOTV.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      H.E.Wolf

      All here who are rightly concerned about the threats to our democratic republic, come on down to the previous thread and support Native Americans who are successfully getting out the Native vote in swing states.

      There’s a double (triple?) matching-funds grant going on. It’s a great chance to put our money where our mouths are. Figuratively speaking, of course. :)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I’m not talking about GOTV here.  I can oppose a political point of view in a “politics” post.  IMHO, the internet cynicism culture does more damage to our cause than the pace of congressional or DOJ investigations.  YMMV.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Citizen Alan:

      I think it’s wrong headed to believe that “the institution” can be protected without basing that on the work. It’s just the work. It’s an idea, not a thing or place or specific people. They can say anything they want about “the institution”. I’m looking at their work. If it doesn’t hold up the institution won’t either and that’s not a tragedy. It shouldn’t. Don’t prop it up. It has to stand without a romantic, idealized narrative.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Humdog: I wondered the same thing — especially early this year. But there hasn’t been anything near the level of pushback you’d expect if big business had collectively concluded that Putinism would harm their bottom line and resolved to fight it.

      Some made a show of defunding elected Republicans who voted against certifying the election, then quietly walked it back when it became clear to them Trump still owned the party. It seems like either they aren’t facing reality (a lot of that going around, to be fair), or they’ve decided to see which way the wind will blow rather than being an active participant.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Kay: “​You’re not wrong, you’re just in the wrong place. But Betty’s POST is about January 6th, so in this instance the GOTV people would be in the wrong place to talk about GOTV.” 

      You make a very good point! For me personally, I address my worries about the direness of the political situation by working on GOTV issues – but I can see that it could also register as annoyingly out-of-place.

      So for the annoyance and the out-of-place-ness, I apologize… especially as my GOTV comment posted directly after your comment about that very thing!​

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @Matt McIrvin:   Paul Campos also thought Colin Powell had not been vaccinated.

      Fuck Paul Campos.  Leave his shit over at LGM, please.  If we wanted to read it, we could be over there.  Thank you.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      rikyrah

      @Kay:

       

      these were WHITE people.

      We need to stop walking around this.

      Because, if they had seen thousands of Black people storming the Capitol…first of all, there would never have been any order to ‘Hold Fire’. It would have been OPEN FIRE, and dead bodies would have been all around the steps to the Capitol.

      Wouldn’t have taken 90 minutes for approval for the National Guard.

       

      Go home afterwards?

       

      Are you phucking kidding me? There would have been bus upon bus waiting to load them ALL ON THEM and take them to whatever jail they could find for them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Citizen Alan:

      The Institutions didn’t accept any responsibility for their inability to respond to Trump. Instead the public were told the fault was in them. The Institutions can’t fail, they can only be failed. It’s bad thinking. It won’t get us where we need to go. They have to think more deeply about what happened and how they responded. It isn’t good enough.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: Oddly, an important part of politics is organizing.  Also, an engaged population is necessary for democracy to survive. The primary way the population shows its engagement is by voting.  We have a weak democracy right now.  It, at the moment, is dependent on keeping the GOP out of office.  IMO it can be strengthened, but for that happen Democrats need to win elections.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Betty Cracker: I suspect they’ve hedged their bets and feel they are insulated enough financially they’ll be fine and make money no matter which way the wind blows. Whether that is true remains to be seen, but that’s what they believe.

      Eta: hedged their bets = bought enough politicians.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      I think about that with the school board meetings. Woo boy there would be a lot of black people arrested on disorderly if they were storming schools. All of a sudden we would find the petty crime sheet we misplaced.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Baud

      @rikyrah

      I agree. I think a lot of white people don’t know how to react to white people who engage in the type of behavior they have always told themselves black and brown people engage in.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      I’ve not had time to read the WaPost series yet.  I realize a lot of the points they make have been made elsewhere, previously.  But it is huge to have probably the United States’ best national newspaper come out with this, and name names.

      It should help move the conversation.  I am hoping that it is too big to bury.

      Parochially, I am hoping it might have reminded a few more Virginians to vote Democratic tomorrow.  Don’t reward this behavior.

      And:  that ridiculous fired police officer straight outta Rocky Mount, VA, is up for a bail hearing today.  He who purchased, what, 34 firearms while he was out on personal recognizance.

      I feel pretty sure that the judge read the WaPost series.  Avidly.  ;-)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m just going to let the spite that comforts and guides me fuel my actions….

      Reply
    47. 47.

      schrodingers_cat

      Just because one doesn’t write comments that belabor the obvious. Keep insisting  that they alone can understand the situation we are in.  Or write blog posts with five exclamation points does not mean that they don’t understand the precarious situation we are in.

      Also, in a real crisis having a cool head is more important than yelling at all and sundry

      Also saying that elections won’t matter and your vote doesn’t matter is voter suppression pure and simple.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Humdog

      @rikyrah: I thought Secret Service would have had snipers on top of the capitol given the number of protecteds inside. One or two shots from a sniper before the bike gates were overrun would maybe have stopped further storming. But no. I’d worry the SS could be compromised, but I don’t know enough to be certain

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      They’ll contest VA if it’s close so we’re about to get a preview. Which would be helpful, actually.

      It doesn’t “scare” me. I lost sleep during the months they were attempting to overturn but you get past that, because you have to if you don’t intend to give up and I don’t intend to give up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Humdog

      @Betty Cracker: It does seem like they have backed down. But then they have the ongoing lesson from evil governors of Texas and Florida, telling them what they can and cannot do regarding their employees.
      I am out looking to big biz for a savior, but I keep being surprised by people clearly acting against their own interests.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Humdog

      @UncleEbeneezer:
      BEFORE THE ATTACK
      Law enforcement officials did not respond with urgency to a cascade of warnings about violence on Jan. 6

      • Alerts were raised by local officials, FBI informants, social media companies, former national security officials, researchers, lawmakers and tipsters.
      • The FBI received numerous warnings about Jan. 6 but felt many of the threatening statements were “aspirational” and could not be pursued. In one tip on Dec. 20, a caller told the bureau that Trump supporters were making plans online for violence against lawmakers in Washington, including a threat against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). The agency concluded the information did not merit further investigation and closed the case within 48 hours.
      • One of the biggest efforts to come out of Sept. 11, 2001 — a national network of multi-agency intelligence centers — spotted a flood of Jan. 6 warnings, but federal agencies did not show much interest in its information.
      • The FBI limited its own understanding of how extremists were mobilizing when it switched its social media monitoring service on the last weekend of 2020.

      Pentagon leaders had acute fears about widespread violence, and some feared Trump could misuse the National Guard to remain in power

      • Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was left rattled by Trump’s firing of senior Pentagon officials just after the election and sought to put guardrails on deployment of the National Guard.
      • Then-acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller did not believe Trump would misuse the military but worried that far-right extremists could bait soldiers into “a Boston Massacre-type situation.” Their fears contributed to a fateful decision to keep soldiers away from the Capitol on Jan. 6.

      The Capitol Police was disorganized and unprepared

      • The U.S. Capitol Police had been tracking threatening social media posts for weeks but was hampered by poor communication and planning.
      • The department’s new head of intelligence concluded on Jan. 3 that Trump supporters had grown desperate to overturn the election and “Congress itself” would be the target. But then-Chief Steven Sund did not have that information when he initiated a last-minute request to bring in National Guard soldiers, one that was swiftly rejected.

      Trump’s election lies radicalized his supporters in real time

      • As the president exerted pressure on state officials, the Justice Department and his vice president to overturn the results, his public attacks on the vote mobilized his supporters to immediately plot violent acts — discussions that researchers watched unfold online.

      thee is more.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Humdog

      @Humdog:
      DURING THE ATTACK
      Escalating danger signs were in full view hours before the Capitol attack but did not trigger a stepped-up security response

      • Hundreds of Trump supporters clashed with police at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial on the morning of Jan. 6, some with shields and gas masks, presaging the violence to come.
      • D.C. homeland security employees spotted piles of backpacks left by rallygoers outside the area where the president would speak — a phenomenon the agency had warned a week earlier could be a sign of concealed weapons.

      Trump had direct warnings of the risks but stood by for 187 minutes before telling his supporters to go home

      • For more than three hours, the president resisted entreaties from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, other Republican lawmakers and numerous White House advisers to urge the mob to disperse, a delay that contributed to harrowing acts of violence.

      His allies pressured Pence to reject the election results even after the Capitol siege

      • John C. Eastman, an attorney advising Trump, emailed Pence’s lawyer as a shaken Congress was reconvening to argue that the vice president should still reject electors from Arizona and other states.
      • Earlier in the day, while the vice president, his family and aides were hiding from the rioters, Eastman emailed Pence’s lawyer to blame the violence on Pence’s refusal to block certification of Biden’s victory.

      The FBI was forced to improvise a plan to help take back control of the Capitol

      • After the breach, the bureau deployed three tactical teams that were positioned nearby, but they were small, specialized teams and did not bring overwhelming manpower.
      • As the riot escalated, acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen scrambled to keep up with the deluge of calls from senior government officials and desperate lawmakers.
      • Senior Justice Department officials were so uncertain of what was occurring based on chaotic television images that Rosen’s top deputy, Richard Donoghue, went to the Capitol in person to coordinate with lawmakers and law enforcement agencies.

      one more

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Humdog

      @Humdog:
      AFTER THE ATTACK
      Republican efforts to undermine the 2020 election restarted immediately after the Capitol attack

      • Eight days after the violence, state Republicans privately discussed their intention to force a review of ballots cast in Maricopa County, Ariz., setting in motion a chaotic process that further sowed doubt in the results and a wave of similar partisan investigations in other states.

      False election claims by Trump that spurred the Capitol attack have become a driving force in the Republican Party

      • Nearly a third of the 390 GOP candidates around the country who have expressed interest in running for statewide office this cycle have publicly supported a partisan audit of the 2020 vote, downplayed the Jan. 6 attack or directly questioned Biden’s victory.
      • They include 10 candidates running for secretary of state, a position with sway over elections in many states.

      Trump’s attacks have led to escalating threats of violence

      • Election officials in at least 17 states have collectively received hundreds of threats to their personal safety or their lives since Jan. 6, with a concentration in the six states where Trump has focused his attacks on the election results.
      • Ominous emails and calls have spiked immediately after the former president and his allies raised new claims.

      First responders are struggling with deep trauma

      • Those who tried to protect the Capitol are contending with serious physical injuries, nightmares and intense anxiety. “Normal is gone,” said one Capitol Police commander.

      last of their recap points. I hope this isn’t too much.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @H.E.Wolf: I am sorry, but it is all interrelated.   We know many of the things that need to be done to protect our democracy, but, as a practical matter, doing them requires Dems to win.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      @Kay:

      They missed one that was right under their fucking noses.

      Did they miss it?

      Or skip right over it?

      They are fancy cops and as we all know, not all cops are the nice, clean, non-racist, law abiding, honest, forthright, upstanding citizens, democracy loving bastions of right and wrong, that they want us to believe.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      kindness

      Republicans have created a hoard of zombies living in their own mind’s world.  They tell the zombies they need to overthrow elections and kill us but expect the media and Democrats to be too polite to point this out.  They were right about the media part sadly.

      The folks funding this all know these are lies but are trying to buy their own government, ours, for themselves.  All too close to fascism for me.  Those who fund it all are the one’s we need to out and be wary of.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kay

      @Humdog:

      As the president exerted pressure on state officials, the Justice Department and his vice president to overturn the results,

      This is the real threat. The mob were scary and shocking and probably individually dangerous, but they are the least important part.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Hot Take – we fucked up by winning the Cold War.  When a motivated ideological opponent was capable of showing the less developed portions of the world what a shitshow we were internally, we were much rivaled to act better.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      germy

      Anecdotal, but I know many people of all ages who in 2015 called themselves “apolitical” (rarely voted, didn’t think it was worth the effort, didn’t pay attention, Hillary will obviously win, etc.) and nowadays they’re extremely politically engaged.

      I don’t think there’s any turning back.Young people are voting in record numbers.  They’re standing in long lines in neighborhoods where the GOP has tried to reduce turnout.

      The RW wackos are being poked and motivated by CRT and vaccine mandates, but we outnumber them.  I’m optimistic for election day, and for 2022 and beyond.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      @Humdog:   The Secret Service is/was compromised.

      Recall that President-Elect Biden insisted on selecting his own agents.  Agents he trusted.

      A lot of housecleaning needed.  In numerous agencies.  Particularly those associated with law enforcement.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Betty Cracker

      @H.E.Wolf: It’s an open thread, so it’s all good! :)

      FWIW, I agree with Kay’s general point that some folks seem confused about what this blog is for, i.e., a hub for organization vs. a place to discuss politics (and pets, food, TV, film, etc.). Personally, I think it’s all of those things and don’t see any inherent conflict in being multipurpose. But I know that’s not a universally shared view because I see (and have been on the receiving end of) scoldy comments about negative content, some justified, some not so much.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kay

      @Ruckus:

      During that period, Chris Hayes kept asking why there was no statement from law enforcement- it was and is bizarre. It was like they were waiting to see how it turned out. It’s just a standard part of an event like that, and they were just…waiting like the rest of us.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      artem1s

      Now more than ever I am grateful that Nancy Smash insisted on holding the second impeachment trial despite knowing it wouldn’t result in keeping TFG from running again. It likely means the insurrection won’t just go down the memory hole and was necessary to set up these hearings – I expect there is a chance the full Mueller report may finally be released too – which goes back to the first impeachment hearings. I don’t see these as isolated actions by the House – they seem to be a setting up for appointing a full blown prosecutor.

      There will be plenty of time to nail Garland to a cross when he doesn’t produce enough kangaroo court convictions around 1/6 to satisfy the DeFarge brigade on Twitter. There is a bigger, more important picture to keep in mind.  It’s important to recognize and acknowledge that there have been many pieces to the Olympian task of dragging the 5-6 year long conspiracy by the alt-right out into the daylight – including two impeachment hearings.  The conspiracy to insight violence and coordination with Alt Right organizations on behalf of TFG goes back a ways. They are all pieces of a bigger picture that could take a decade to reveal and prosecute.

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/us/charlottesville-unite-the-right-rally-civil-trial/index.html

      I for one am not going to be satisfied just to see a couple of small fish like Gym Jordan thrown under the bus the way Scooter Libbey took the blame (and pardon) so Cheney or Rove wouldn’t have to testify.  Someone has been astroturf funding TFG and the plan to put a White authoritarian government in place going back at least until the GQP convention in 2016.

      Reply

