The Washington Post published an in-depth report on the January 6th insurrection yesterday, Halloween, which is appropriate because the story is scary as hell. There are new facts in the reporting along with things we already knew, but for me, the real impact is the holistic view it provides of how the insurrection went down and the existential threat to democracy that continues to this day. Here’s an excerpt from editor Sally Buzbee’s letter that accompanies the piece:

Throughout much of this year, a team of 75 Washington Post journalists has been working to produce a definitive account of Jan. 6 — its causes, its costs and its aftermath. The result of that investigation, a three-part series being published today, makes clear that the violence that day was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event. “The Attack: Before, During and After” lays out in striking detail the red flags that went unheeded in advance of Jan. 6, the consequences of Trump’s inaction as his supporters laid siege to the Capitol and the continuing threats to American democracy. It provides intimate accounts of why rioters joined the siege, the unsettling threats faced by local election officials around the country, and the pain and trauma that Capitol Police officers still suffer… The series’s findings are based on interviews with more than 230 people and thousands of pages of court documents and internal law enforcement reports, along with hundreds of videos, photographs and audio recordings.

The Post also helpfully provided a summary of the main findings here.

One of my takeaways is that FBI Director Wray needs to be hauled before Congress again to explain, in light of these new facts, why his agency ignored so many blinking red lights. For example:

Parler–a right-wing social media site–found the planning for January 6th so legally exposing that they informed the FBI about it. The posts were about killing politicians. They also described kamikaze tactics. The FBI did not act on the warning. https://t.co/JPAddBNmfi pic.twitter.com/gUJrwNU6q7 — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) October 31, 2021

In addition to suggesting that the authorities who ignored warning signs need to explain why, the story suggests that a whole slew of Trump-affiliated people need to answer urgent questions under oath about their part in fomenting the insurrection. Some of them have been subpoenaed by the January 6th committee, and some have not, at least as far as we know.

That’s not necessarily news around here, but this reporting establishes the links with yarn-and-pushpin clarity, and for me at least, it reemphasizes the need to get answers before the participants have another opportunity to plot an authoritarian coup. If that means the DoJ must ask judges to fast-track decisions on releasing documents or enforcing subpoenas to foil the coup-plotters’ attempt to run out the clock, they should do so. It’s a matter of national security.

The piece highlights the coordinated activities of people like Federalist Society lawyer John Eastman, who provided a shoddy legal justification for the coup. It details the machinations of Trump hangers-on like Bannon and Giuliani and the activities of Trump and his family, sycophantic GOP lawmakers and donors, etc., all of whom lied about the election and otherwise exhorted the rioters, placing everything within the context of the violence committed by the rioters on the ground.

I came to the same conclusion Ms. Jay quoted above reached: it defies credulity to believe the “soft” coup organizers in suits were unaware of the “hard” coup participants’ plans. It’s not enough to lock up rando MAGAs and leave the soft coup plotters at liberty to hone their techniques; they should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted as appropriate. For example, as we know from a series of emails The Post obtained, Eastman upbraided a Pence staffer while Pence was in hiding during the melee, telling the aide the riot was Pence’s fault for not overturning the election. It’s time to compel Eastman’s sworn testimony.

Speaking of Eastman, can we take a moment to appreciate how thoroughly that crank beclowned the already clownish National Review when he used that publication as a mule to deliver his “coup plotter — who me?” demurral last month? Before The Post obtained the emails that reveal just how seriously Eastman took his own legal justification for subverting the 2020 election, Eastman told NR he [Eastman] should be regarded as a “white knight hero” for talking Trump down from his coup fantasies. Oopsie!

Anyhoo, The Post has done stellar work here, and the reporting should be required reading for everyone involved in trying to hold the Trump gang accountable. If The Post’s reporting lights a few fires under some asses in D.C., the newspaper will have eclipsed its own Watergate standard, IMO. Open thread!