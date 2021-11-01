Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Enrollment for the ACA is here

The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) individual health insurance markets started at midnight.

OEP is the time of the year when anyone can sign up for a policy for any reason. OEP is typically a limited time period in order to minimize adverse selection which can be thought of as people only buying insurance when they know that they have a huge medical expense coming up. The OEP period for almost the entire country runs from November 1, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Some states that run their own marketplaces may run their OEP longer.

If you are already enrolled, your insurer can roll your current choice to next year. However this is unlikely to be optimal for you. Premiums that you pay are likely to change and there might be better options available. Automatic re-enrollment is important but it could place people into objectively dominated plans.

Active choice reduces but does not eliminate the possibility of a bad decision being made.

Choosing insurance is hard. It is particularly hard this year as the subsidy system has changed, and the choice space is massive. Almost two thirds of the country that uses Healthcare.gov will see at least 50 choices. A third of the country that uses Healthcare.Gov will see at least 100 choices. Houston and Miami have 200+ choices.

Right now people who are looking for insurance have time. USE IT. Get help. Poke me in comments or e-mail me at my balloon-juice address. Find a navigator or a Certified Assistance Counselor. Brokers and agents, especially those who have either a fiduiciary relationship OR are seeking a long term relationship can be wonderful experts to help figure out what few plans are likely to hit your needs well enough. Accept that you are unlikely to get a perfect choice but that you can likely get a good enough choice most of the time.

Good luck!

