Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The willow is too close to the house.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

What fresh hell is this?

Let there be snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The math demands it!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Wag – Chicago Basin 1/5

On The Road – Wag – Chicago Basin 1/5

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Welcome to Wag Week!

We will be in the Chicago Basin for the next five days, but in spite of the name, it’s not in Chicago, it’s in Colorado.  I’m excited!

Albatrossity and BillinGlendale will be back next week, as usual.

Wag

As many of you know, my wife and I are on a journey to climb all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000 ft high peaks.  I have posted previously about individual peaks in stand alone posts with OTR, however this summer we had a trip that deserves so much more.

We traveled to the San Juan Mountains to climb a set of four peaks in the Needle Mountains, an isolated range in the Weminuche Wilderness.  The Weminuche is the largest wilderness area in the Colorado, and is ¾ the size of Rhode Island.  The Wilderness is bisected by the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway, an historic railway that dates to 1982.  IT connects the mining town of Silverton to the town of Durango at the base of the San Juan Mountains.  The railway follows the Animas River through a rugged canyon in a trip that takes about four hours.  

All aboard!

About halfway through the canyon, the train makes a stop at a small siding at the former site of the town of Needleton.  The train drops climbers and backpackers off at a suspension bridge that provides access to Needle Creek and the spectacular Chicago Basin.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 7
Animas River CanyonJuly 25, 2021

While crossing the suspension bridge, we looked down and saw a rock stack on the edge of a small island in the river.  The stack is about 6 feet tall.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 6
Needle CreekJuly 25, 2021

The trail to the Chicago Basin is 6 miles long.  It is generally a gradually climbing smooth trail. typically with few obstacles.  Along the way are multiple waterfalls that make the climb go quickly.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 5
Chicago BasinJuly 25, 2021

That is, until you hit mile 4, and encounter a massive blowdown of trees.  The trees had been weakened or killed by a recent massive pine beetle infestation, and the tress blew down, blocking the trail for the last couple of miles in to the Basin, necessitating climbing over, scorching under, or hiking around the trees.  On our way out I counted about 175 trees blocking the trail.  The Forest Service sent a trail crew in a week after we were there.  The crew used double handed crosscut saws to clear the trail.  Being in the Wilderness, no motorized chain saws allowed.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 4
Chicago Basin, campsiteJuly 25, 2021

We set up camp next to Needle Creek, near to a series of beautiful waterfalls.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 3
Chicago Basin campsiteJuly 25, 2021

Another waterfall next to our campsite

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 2
Chicago BasinJuly 25, 2021

After setting up camp, we went to explore our route for the morning.  We were camped at about 10,600 feet altitude.  Camping is allowed up to a split in the trail at 111.200 feet.  The meadows were filled with wildflowers.  If you look in the background, you can see stands of Beetle killed pine trees.  The trail will require crosscut saw maintenance for years to come.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5 1
Chicago BasinJuly 25, 2021

More foliage and wildflowers.

On The Road - Wag - Chicago Basin 1/5
Chicago BasinJuly 25, 2021

As we climbed, we finally got a view of Sunlight and Windom, the two peaks that we were planning to climb the next morning.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • GeoWHayduke
  • JeanneT

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.