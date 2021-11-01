Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

This really is a full service blog.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Everybody saw this coming.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Penance for Us All

Monday Morning Open Thread: Penance for Us All

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Monday Morning Open Thread 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
.

I’ll confess, I’m just a wee bit superstitious about the COP26 meeting coinciding with the traditional celebration of the beginning of winter. But then again, if we’re all gonna hunker down and live more simply, in hopes of surviving until a brighter spring…



Keeping it positive:

Also:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • emmyelle
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I caught the Today show today for the first time in a long while. Gone is the calm, matter of fact reporting of the Trump years. Everything is a crisis now and we’re all doomed. The tone is very excitable. The difference after a long absence was jarring.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      It’s ba-a-a-a-ack.

      Jim Bob Duggar, whose large family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has announced he’s running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

      Duggar, who previously served in the Arkansas House, announced Friday on the family’s Facebook page that he’s running for the district in northwest Arkansas that includes Springdale.
      [snip]
      This is Duggar’s second run for the district. In 2006, he was defeated in the Republican primary. Source

      Reply
    10. 10.

      emmyelle

      That’s the thing about those tests. You can test negative day after day after day and then, I dunno, something happens and you test positive! I mean, what does it all mean.

      You know, if we didn’t do so many tests we would not have so many cases.

      (Paraphrasing former President)

      *shrug emoji*

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

       

      💛🐝⚖️ Kenneth of House Pfizer™💉, 1st of His Name (@Needle_of_Arya) tweeted at 11:33 PM on Sun, Oct 31, 2021:
      The “F-ck your feelings” crowd from the Trump years now seems awfully protective of the feelings of little white kids, now that it’s time to teach people the actual history of this country. Funny how that works.
      (https://twitter.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1455030193207136261?t=WyF_UADApJ_DRR1nf9_lOQ&s=03)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

       

      💛🐝⚖️ Kenneth of House Pfizer™💉, 1st of His Name (@Needle_of_Arya) tweeted at 4:57 AM on Mon, Nov 01, 2021:
      We need to stop acting as if “pink voters,” mildly conservative voters who’d flipped from Trump to Biden, wouldn’t in the very next cycle begin to drift back towards the GOP as soon as low-key voting for white supremacy & patriarchy was acceptable at the state level again.
      (https://twitter.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1455111669324165126?t=RfwMppZc42e6jfY2-kJwAg&s=03)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @rikyrah: Mr DAW was just reading me some comment from the lawyer defending the Texas abortion law to the effect that if women didn’t want to be pregnant, they should stop having sex.

      It was clear he thought only single women have abortions, and it’s all those slutty slutty women who are at fault.

      Also clear he thinks women should have no choice because HE gets to decide.

      Also clear that he hates women. He may not know it, but he doe

      ETA: In case you can’t tell, for some reason, this guy really infuriated me.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      I wish the CDC would lower the eligibility age for the booster shot already. I’ve been so careful for 18 months and change, and I will be pissed if I get COVID after all that hassle.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Mr DAW was just reading me some comment from the lawyer defending the Texas abortion law to the effect that if women didn’t want to be pregnant, they should stop having sex.

      Because they’re coming for contraception next.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      It’s a day ending in “y”, so FTFNYT.

      Why do we have to do Jeremy Peters’ fuckin job for him, and why don’t we get paid for it?

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021

      tl;dr – Quotes unidentified obvious GQP operative pretending to be a Democratic voter.

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: So-called Dems voting Rep is catnip to horserace reporters. If there was a similarly huge, sustained wave of stories about Trump-Biden voters over the past year, I missed them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.