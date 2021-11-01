This also describes 99% of @GOP congress members — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2021

This lame little in-joke is just a way for them to pretend to be edgy without getting called into HR. Like if Ted Cruz's creepy smile were a catchphrase. The only proper response to this is to say, without euphemism, Fuck Trump. https://t.co/cNVm56aeuK — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 30, 2021

A Southwest Airlines pilot is now under an internal investigation after signing off from a flight using the phrase "Let's go, Brandon." Southwest says it does not condone its employees sharing personal political opinions while working. https://t.co/SqTyZtubj5 — NPR (@NPR) November 1, 2021



Do I think ‘LGB’ Pilot deserves to lose his job? No, but he has most certainly, and deliberately, earned himself some workplace consequences. Sometimes, you wanna be all edgy, and it turns out the edges are sharp enough to cut you. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

… Southwest says it does not condone its employees sharing personal political opinions while working. “One Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as a viewpoint for Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the airline’s statement said. “Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable. Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness,” the airline said.

Of course, since Repubs are nothing if not traditionalists, they’ll be hawking this rich jest at each other until the heat death of the universe and/or the next New Hawt Catchphrase…

MEDIA: “Some Republicans are doing a thing. To find out if that thing is OK, let’s ask a Republican strategist.” REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: “Yeah it’s cool. Get bent, losers.” MEDIA: “Well, there you have it.” — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 30, 2021

20 yrs from now they’ll still be churning out Trump Voter coverage; https://t.co/eH42VKHnyD — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 30, 2021

if you want to say fuck joe biden you can just say fuck joe biden. using a code phrase then running off giggling is so infantile i'm surprised matt gaetz hasn't tried to fuck it. — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) October 31, 2021

I mean it’s fine but a fascinating asymmetry in American politics is that many of the people saying this worked themselves into a lather of outrage about Sarah Huckabee Sanders being refused service at a random restaurant and drove multiple days of media coverage. https://t.co/nSWQm6M4mm — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 31, 2021

The "Let's go Brandon" thing doesn't offend me in the slightest, I just think it's childish and cowardly. The secret code for "Fuck Trump" was, is, and always will be "Fuck Trump." — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) November 1, 2021

In summary: FUCK TRUMP. And confusion to his every supporter (which is pretty much their natural state).