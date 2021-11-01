Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Life Cycle of A Trumpist Catchphrase

Do I think ‘LGB’ Pilot deserves to lose his job? No, but he has most certainly, and deliberately, earned himself some workplace consequences. Sometimes, you wanna be all edgy, and it turns out the edges are sharp enough to cut you. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

Southwest says it does not condone its employees sharing personal political opinions while working.

“One Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as a viewpoint for Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the airline’s statement said.

“Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable. Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness,” the airline said.

Of course, since Repubs are nothing if not traditionalists, they’ll be hawking this rich jest at each other until the heat death of the universe and/or the next New Hawt Catchphrase…

In summary: FUCK TRUMP. And confusion to his every supporter (which is pretty much their natural state).

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      That tweet referencing gaetz is gold. I have a book of faces hate follow who has friends who do nothing but share “Let’s go Brandon” memes.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gravenstone

      The correct response to “let’s go Brandon” is “fuck you and fuck your feelings, you fucking MAGAt”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      There’s a local restaurant owner that has “Let’s Go Brandon” on his digital reader board, as well as an ad for an anti-mask, anti-vaxx “it’s a personal choice” school board candidate.

      I agree that it’s incredibly childish and cowardly. Just say “fuck Biden”.

      I have to even wonder how many normal people would even get what it’s referring to. Like, it’s for some local athlete who’s gone to state finals, or something, I can imagine somebody thinking.

      I feel really bad for the Brandon guy who won that NASCAR race where this phrase came from. It’s like, how disrespectful to that driver who’s had a huge thing happen to his racing career and a crowd shouts, “Fuck Joe Biden” during a post-race interview. If I was him, I’d just feel like my victory was tainted by that. Even if it had been “Fuck Donald Trump”, I’d feel the same way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      Do I think ‘LGB’ Pilot deserves to lose his job?

      Political views aside, he just alienated a huge chunk of the customer base.  If I’m King of Southwest, he’s gone, deservedly so, and it’s not a particularly close call.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      Doesn’t even reach reach the level of ‘functioning sociopath’. These are people who, someday, may have an emotion.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NorthLeft12

      I am no expert on employment laws in the US, but if this is that pilot’s first incident of this type I don’t believe that firing is appropriate or even possible if he is a union member.

      I think some kind of public apology and what we used to call C & C (coaching and counseling) or retraining would cover this misjudgement. If this guy is a trump loving asshole he might just quit his job anyway because that’s what these dopes do.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ol'Froth

      Actually he SHOULD lose his job over it.  Bringing negative coverage upon your employer is a firable offense.  There are plenty of pilots flying puddle jumpers who’d love to move into the cockpit of a 737.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      VOR

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): My local school board has a slate of 4 candidates running on a unified anti-mask, anti-CRT platform. Three of them claim to be active in their church, the 4th is a cop. A friend says there is also a unified slate of anti-mask, anti-CRT candidates in her school district, all sponsored by the local mega-church. I’m wondering how wide-spread this is and who is funding it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Ol’Froth: I absolutely agree with you!

      Oh, and all your comments will go into moderation – where each one has to be manually approved – because WordPress doesn’t like apostrophes in nyms. :-)

      Some people substitute an asterisk, some might add a space in place of it, etc.  Totally up to you, but I wanted to let you know the score.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Dangerman

      Unless MAGAT Aiirlines is hiring, I hope the pilot understands all those hours of training and all that money expended just got sent down the shitter; most airlines won’t hire him to clean the heads.

      Asshole.

      ETA: Unless his copilots name was Brandon. Now, that would be kinda funny,

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Peale

      When I see “LGB Pilot” I think it’s an anti-trans, anti-non-binary conservative in the vein of Andrew Sullivan. Please don’t borrow those letters.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      A couple of decades ago I thought the Southwest culture was cool. Willing to walk up to the edges of rules to provide fast, frequent service on local hops, maybe even lightly bend them from time to time to get ya there.

      But the penny started to drop for me when I realized the interplay between Southwest and Boeing on the MAX disaster. SWA absolutely positively did not want to have to pay for “difference training” on a simulator for pilots to transition to the newest 737 model. Boeing as we now know, bent rules way past breaking to meet that demand.

      This pilot may be somewhat of an outlier in being dumb enough to speak his MAGA talk over the PA, but it reflects a ‘rules are for normies’ attitude that I have in middle age come to equate with risk taking that is more about cutting safety corners than cutting useless red tape. The pilots at SWA were particularly pushy about resisting the vaccine, too.

      Just the other day we paid a multiple of SWA’s fare to book a ticket on Delta for after Christmas. We can afford it, and it reflects our preference for a grown up, non-macho airline.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I have no idea if he is or not; when you get to the Cup and Xfinity Series levels, particularly within the last 10 years, you don’t say stuff that will offend your sponsors. Even if he was, I would think he wouldn’t want his victory (he’s a rookie or least someone with not many race wins under his belt) to be tainted by polarizing, crude political chants. Or at least I wouldn’t if I was in his position if it had been “Fuck Trump” instead

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @NorthLeft12:

      What I’d like to see is him with a month off with no pay. And have to undergo retraining and company policy review.

      He violated a company policy, according to the airline. He shouldn’t not suffer if they really want to control that sort of crap. And if he quits and tries to get another airline job, is anyone going to hire him?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Dangerman

      @dr. bloor:

      …and it’s not a particularly close call.

      Nope. This pilot has about a hundred million dollars in his hands. That lack of judgement should be instafire.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Captain C

      @dr. bloor: Or just give him red-eyes east and early A.M.’s going west, preferably one of those classic Southwestern 2- or 3-stop routes

      ETA:  Making sure that doing so does not actually become a danger to the passengers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Patricia Kayden

      The GOP literally has to hide the former president and leader of their party from the press because they know how toxic he is. That should be the biggest political story going into the election, but nahhh gotta do some more Dems in disarray coverage. https://t.co/TR64lRmqKj— Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) November 1, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nicole

      I’ve never flown Southwest, as they didn’t have a hub in NYC until relatively recently, and I’m certainly not going to fly them now, because, having seen what unhinged right-wingers can do, I wouldn’t feel safe on one of their aircrafts, knowing that they have openly right-winger pilots.  I’m not exaggerating.  Yes, I know anyone can blow their fuse and harm other people, but the fuses seem to be much shorter in right wingers and I really wouldn’t feel safe in a plane flown by someone espousing this stuff while doing a job where he has people’s lives in his hands.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @RaflW:

      I used to fly all over this country for work, on the road 4-6 days a week for almost 8 months a year. I avoided Southwest with a passion. The other airlines could be bad enough, I felt like luggage with Southwest. Now it would be conservative luggage. No thanks.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      tokyokie

      There’s a massive segment on the right these days for whom politics is just about being a tremendous asshole in public. No policies, no programs. It’s pure performative assholery.

      I agree with this sentiment, and I would add that the foundational teaching of the New Testament is the Golden Rule espoused in the Sermon on the Mount: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Funny how the performative assholes almost all consider themselves not merely Christians, but superior Christians.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Moar You Know

      Do I think ‘LGB’ Pilot deserves to lose his job?

      I do.  Pilots kid here.  If he’s breaking the rules about this (and they exist) then he’s breaking other rules.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      RaflW

      @Ol’Froth: Alas in the short term that isn’t quite correct. Airlines are scrambling to refill the ranks of pilots right now. A reasonable balance will return, but for now they are finding out that letting a bunch of senior pilots retire early was a hasty way to save money in 2020 only to risk money in 2021.

      And for all of us: Be aware that the inevitable weather issues around the holidays this year may mean noticeably worse airline service recovery after. When plans and crew get out of whack it can take days to reorient everything and get the needed crew rest, etc. There is very little ready reserve on the flight line.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      I should probably feel badly about how hard I laughed my ass off at the Gaetz tweet, but I don’t.

      Remember when Hillary called them deplorable and it was the worst thing a human has ever said about other humans in the history of humankind?

      Good times.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      it seems Andrew Sullivan has become much less prominent in recent years. It’s been a good thing

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Actually, there’s are several subtexts going on here. We’ve beaten to death some of them, but one not covered is how SWA pilots view themselves compared to pilots of other airlines. For instance, they brag that SWA has a higher percentage of former military pilots than other airlines. I have no idea if this is true, but they brag about this. Second, but related, their pilots apparently are more outraged about the vax mandate than pilots of other airlines. They tried to take credit for the recent SWA scheduling problems, murmuring that it was blue flu, and not a decade of mismanagement of resources, that caused all the cancellations a few weeks ago. Management, of course, love this because it let them off the hook for being incompetent.

      Also, SWA pilots especially hate UA pilots, and openly call them wussies for knuckling under to the Biden mandates. Before that, they also hated UA pilots because UA pilots make better use of their union, in general, and this had led to more women pilots making captain a long time ago. Boy, they really hate that.

      I have no idea what they think about American Airlines and Delta pilots.

      Bottom line: SWA pilots are proud to be misogynistic, hyperagressive assholes, and in an industry of assholes who are worse than surgeons in thinking that they are gods, that says a lot.

      PS: SWA pilots are also the loudest and proudest for having more pilots and co-pilots carrying sidearms than those of other airlines. Again, I have no idea if this is true, but they do brag about it.

      Reply

