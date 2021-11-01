Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“But what about the lurkers?” 😉

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

No one could have predicted…

What fresh hell is this?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Everybody saw this coming.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Evening Open Thread

Monday Evening Open Thread

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

What a day. Oral argument on Texas SB 8 at the Supreme Court.  Last-day jitters about Virginia.  More crap from Manchin.  It’s exhausting.

I’m going to bed.  But first: one fun thing.  Benw made this awesome GIF of his kitty who will be in the pet calendar, but when I try to open it on my Mac, all I get is the still version which wants to open in Preview.

Here’s a photo of Tanga.  Is there another step with a GIF?  Does it have to be registered somewhere?

Monday Evening Open Thread

Totally open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • frosty
  • Major Major Major Major
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      You guys all rock, by the way.  74 people took advantage of the $5,000 match offered up by another Balloon Juice angel.

      There’s still $1,675 left of the $5k match money, so if you want to donate I’m not sure it gets any better than this.  (see details at #3)

      Goal Thermometer

      FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      If you donate $50 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $100.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $200, for a total of $300.  So your $50 turns into $300!

      If you donate $10 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $10 to that, for a total of $20.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $40, for a total of $60.  So your $10 turns into $60!

      If you donate $100 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $150.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $300, for a total of $450.  So your $100 turns into $450!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      I have GOT to stop reading anything with Manchin’s name in it. Cole sucked me in a half hour ago. Thank Dog for the two optimists among the commenters.

      Thanks for all your work and coordination with Four Directions WG!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: I am all Manchin-ed out.  It’s like the old joke about the guy who goes to the doctor and says it hurts when he bangs his head against the wall.  The doctor says he should stop doing that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.