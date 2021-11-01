I honestly don’t have the first fucking clue and apparently was wrong about him, too:

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Monday called on Democrats to slow down in their work to advance a $1.75 trillion plan to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate and tax laws, raising new doubts about the party’s timeline to advance a critical piece of President Biden’s economic agenda as soon as this week. Speaking to reporters, Manchin lamented some of the “social” spending in the still-forming package, the means by which Democrats have crafted it, and the potential that it could add to the deficit while spurring new inflation. He called for more time to evaluate its broader fiscal effects. “I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Manchin said. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents, but the entire country.” “I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward,” the senator added. “But I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country.”

I literally do not know what he wants or why he wants it. Everything he opposes will help West Virginia the same or more than any other state, and he opposes funding it by taxing billionaires even though he counts ZERO billionaires as constituents, so he is not doing this for what he thinks is best for West Virginia.

In addition, he claims to love bipartisanship, he is creating a situation where no one is ever going to negotiate with him again because he is proving to not be an honest broker. One man has whittle this bill in half, and he is still not satisfied and will do nothing to make it happen or state what he wants- just what he doesn’t want.

At this point I am left to wonder if he is being blackmailed, he is being paid off, has a personal grudge with Biden, or is in steep mental decline. One thing is for sure, I will never vote for him again, even in the off chance he runs again. There’s no point.