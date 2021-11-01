Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hi My Name Is John And I Am From West Virginia And No I Don’t Know What the Fuck Manchin Is Thinking

I honestly don’t have the first fucking clue and apparently was wrong about him, too:

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Monday called on Democrats to slow down in their work to advance a $1.75 trillion plan to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate and tax laws, raising new doubts about the party’s timeline to advance a critical piece of President Biden’s economic agenda as soon as this week.

Speaking to reporters, Manchin lamented some of the “social” spending in the still-forming package, the means by which Democrats have crafted it, and the potential that it could add to the deficit while spurring new inflation. He called for more time to evaluate its broader fiscal effects.

“I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Manchin said. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents, but the entire country.”

“I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward,” the senator added. “But I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country.”

I literally do not know what he wants or why he wants it. Everything he opposes will help West Virginia the same or more than any other state, and he opposes funding it by taxing billionaires even though he counts ZERO billionaires as constituents, so he is not doing this for what he thinks is best for West Virginia.

In addition, he claims to love bipartisanship, he is creating a situation where no one is ever going to negotiate with him again because he is proving to not be an honest broker. One man has whittle this bill in half, and he is still not satisfied and will do nothing to make it happen or state what he wants- just what he doesn’t want.

At this point I am left to wonder if he is being blackmailed, he is being paid off, has a personal grudge with Biden, or is in steep mental decline. One thing is for sure, I will never vote for him again, even in the off chance he runs again. There’s no point.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      Whatever the reason, he’s now negotiating in bad faith. How Schumer gets around this is beyond me, but I wish (not optimistic enough to hope) his fellow Senate Dems started playing real hardball with him. Cut him out of everything.

      And sink his fucking boat.

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      He really doesn’t want the BBB, but he does want the infrastructure bill.  He is trying everything he can to get one but not the other.  I think that he wants infrastructure badly enough that he will eventually give in on BBB.  Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the progressives just need to keep holding firm on tying the two together.

    6. 6.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Joe Manchin doesn’t need to be paid off. He’s doing it for his own interests. His daughter’s big Mylan job and his financial interest in fossil fuels. He’s also running out the clock. He’s doing the job of the Republicans. Manchin can go fuck himself with several rusty implements.

    8. 8.

      John Cole

      @Mai Naem mobile: His daughter doesn’t work for mylan she negotiated the sale of the company and got a 20 million + payout when she quit. The new owners quickly announced they were moving out of WV and left a thousand people in morgantown unemployed.

    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      What bewilders me, is that the House CPC is not negotiating in any sort of rational way.  If they really want to make Manchin & Sinema come to an agreement, they need to prove to them that not doing so will be costly.  So they should be revisiting the BIF and removing things that S&M want — e.g., all the money for “clean coal” and other bullshit.  Turn the public-private-partnership giveaways I heard about, into straight public funding, no giveaways to developers.  Make it plain that if S&M won’t negotiate in good faith, they’re going to get shafted.

    14. 14.

      Major Major Major Major

      I too thought Manchin was just whittling things down, but yeah sorta looks like he’s trying to kill it, eh?

      @Chetan Murthy:

      So they should be revisiting the BIF and removing things that S&M want — e.g., all the money for “clean coal” and other bullshit. Turn the public-private-partnership giveaways I heard about, into straight public funding, no giveaways to developers. Make it plain that if S&M won’t negotiate in good faith, they’re going to get shafted.

      That would be a hilarious show of bad faith since we all know Republicans in the senate will not agree to these changes. The ink on the BIF is dry.

    15. 15.

      kindness

      We’re with you John. We have no idea what Manchin/Sinema want other than to pass the infrastructure bill and to pass no BBB bill. Really that is what they both want. And both of them are pissed they have to work for the votes they want and the one’s they don’t.

      What ever founding Father thought up the Senate as an institution needs to have their bones dug up and sent to Guantanamo.

    18. 18.

      Butter Emails

      You know, the coal industry is in bad financial shape and heavily dependent on government subsidies and probably also on some government contracts. I’m at the point that if I were Biden, I’d issue an executive order cancelling all that shit because “Emergency Powers” and then do everything possible to drag out the legal battle and payments. Oh. I’d also temporarily ban coal exports because “supply chain priorities, American energy security, and other malarkey”. Could probably delay stuff enough to kill a good chunk of the industry and get nearly every West Virginia Coal miner furloughed.

    21. 21.

      jimmiraybob

      I’m gonna go with, “he is being paid off.” He and Cinemon are doing the work of the entire Republican Party.He’s probably negotiating committee assignments for when he switches parties.​​

    22. 22.

      cain

      The GOP must be enjoying the fuck out of this. I fucking hate these goddam slim margins.

      Let’s try to get more democrats that isn’t an asshole like Machin and Sinema

    24. 24.

      Starfish

      @Baud: This is a very elaborate test to see if John Cole will stay sober? I am not sure that it is very ethical or would get past the Institutional Review Board though.

    25. 25.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Spanky:

      I wish (not optimistic enough to hope) his fellow Senate Dems started playing real hardball with him. Cut him out of everything.

      Manchin chairs Energy & Natural Resources, and serves on Appropriations, Veterans’ Affairs, and Armed Services. I agree with you. I wish Schumer and Durbin would threaten to yank his committee assignments unless he comes to Jesus right smartish. Enough. This nonsense has been going on for months.

    27. 27.

      Wapiti

      @Chetan Murthy: Until he totally renegs, they need to treat him as if he deserves respect. They can’t burn the bridge too early – that would give the two malcontents an excuse to totally reneg, and those malcontents want that excuse.

    29. 29.

      Simon Taverner

      @cain:

      Of course, we will try to get more democrats. But I think you know what the more likely outcome will be.  It’s hard not to be depressed about it.

    30. 30.

      Constance Reader

      We all know what Manchin wants:  he wants the cameras and microphones to continue following him wherever he goes and to continue being the pivot around which the entire government turns.  If ever he approves of and votes for a bill, the cameras and microphones and power move on to someone else.  He’s an attention whore. Period.

    33. 33.

      grumbles

      I think it is time to primary the fucker. And his little sparklepony, too.

      Until there is a cost for quite literally not supporting the party line, we will get more of the likes of them.

      I don’t want a top-down org, we’re not Republicans. But this habit of shitting on your team for the profit and amusement of them has to stop.

    34. 34.

      Simon Taverner

      “I can’t make out what the crowd is saying … no wait, they seem to be chanting ‘Let’s go Branchin!”

    35. 35.

      Starfish

      People keep saying that Sinema and Manchin are covering up for a larger group of Democrats. I want names, and I want all those other Democrats primaried.

    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      I see JM as a relatively wealthy guy, who has been a democrat for a long time so his history puts him on the left side of the aisle. However he’s looking at being unable to make the kind of money that he’s made in the coal business for a long time. He knows the show is going to go bust in the not too distant future, leaving him without that nice bonus (just a bit more than the $170K he gets as a senator) and his buddies in the Scrooge McDuck class are going to be pissed because they are very likely to have to pay a higher tax rate on their income and it doesn’t matter if they will still be wealthy as fuck, it won’t be as much, and they are used to being able to steal almost every damn dime, leaving only pennies for the riff raff.

      Or

      He’s just an asshole, it’s one or the other.

    39. 39.

      SpaceUnit

      @Constance Reader:

      I agree.  This is a guy who’s at a political dead end.  He probably saw himself as presidential material at some point (they all do), but realizes now that this is as important as he’s ever going to be.  He just wants to drag it out as long as he can. It’s pure ego.

    40. 40.

      wvng

      As Josh Marshall said a short while ago, Manchin pals around every weekend with a bunch of business people, some republican senators, probably all ALEC members.  They are the community he cares about anymore. I screamed at the radio today when the news about his little stunt came on, and I’m still fuming. The problem is if the Dems lose him they lose the majority; he knows that and knows they can only go so far in punishing him or he walks. He is [proving to be a bigger asshole than I could have imagined.

       

      And then there is Sinema, and who in the hell knows what she is up to.

      Reply
      bbleh

      @Constance Reader:  This.  He fancies himself a latter-day Robert Byrd, but he’s really just a dim poseur.  This is his moment to indulge his fantasy, and he’s milking it for all it’s worth.

      I doubt he’d switch parties, at least in the Senate.  I think he’d just retire, maybe run for Gov, or maybe play kingmaker.  He may imagine a commentator slot on some network, but I can’t imagine who’d hire him: he’s boring and evasive, he mumbles, and he’s not very bright

      He is, alas, way out of his depth.  Which is a shame for WV: he could have done a LOT for this state …

    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Starfish:

      People keep saying that Sinema and Manchin are covering up for a larger group of Democrats. I want names, and I want all those other Democrats primaried.

      energy and resources better used to elect Val Demmings and Tim Ryan, and keeping Raphael Warnock, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Mark Kelly in their seats, I think.

    43. 43.

      scav

      There’s a strong whiff of last thread’s politics is just about being a tremendous asshole in public hanging about the boy, along with the attention-hog 15-minutes of fame clinging.

    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @wvngAnd then there is Sinema, and who in the hell knows what she is up to.

      O’Bro Dan Pfeiffer called her a contrarian without a cause. The one time I’ve seen her push back against reports of her trolling was a story a couple of weeks ago that she wanted the climate package cut.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Starfish: People keep saying this, but that does not make it true. The  people I see saying this are lefties who want to use Manchin and Sinema to smear the entire party.

    55. 55.

      Bill Arnold

      Bold mine.
      “The only way to stop it since it can be done one party only, Larry, is Joe Manchin, Krysten Sinema, the two most important Democrats in the Senate, have the ability to kill the whole package, to dramatically reduce the size of it,” McConnell said. “I’m praying for them every night.

      Also, McConnell has been observed in a long conversation with Manchin.
      Manchin, McConnell huddle on Senate floor amid Biden spending battle (NYPost (sorry), Mark Moore, October 28, 2021)

      Political knives need to come out, IMO. (The wicked sharp kind, not butter knives.)
      (Once watched a dangerous friend friendly-wrestling with a person from (IIRC) West Virginia. Suddenly the wrestling stopped, with my friend’s utility knife at the other guy’s throat. That was genuinely instructive. And that story is true.)

    66. 66.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @grumbles: Calling your reps is something you can do now.  If the rest of the Dems hold to the strategy of passing both bills together but BBB first, it will help.  There isn’t much else we can do at the moment.

    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @grumbles: Joe Manchin does not fear a primary challenge. You’ll have to figure out another way to coerce or punish him. And you know what? I don’t think you can. No one else has.

    69. 69.

      wvng

      You can primary Manchin in WV, but you can’t field anyone else who can win as a Democrat statewide in WV anymore.  Manchin is the only one and without him we don’t have a Senate majority, at least for now.  I wish this wasn’t true. I wish a Jay Rockefeller could win a Senate seat again, but WV has fallen into a deep deep red sea and I don’t see how to pull us out.

