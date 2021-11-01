Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Everybody saw this coming.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I really should read my own blog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Four Directions Fundraising Match: Native Vote – Arizona!

Four Directions Fundraising Match: Native Vote – Arizona!

On Thursday I let you all know that a FOUR DIRECTIONS donor was inspired by our fundraising for Four Directions in Georgia and will double-match up to $25,000 in Balloon Juice donations for Arizona – for a total of $75,000 – if we can raise up to $25,000 in November.

This is the same donor who was considering whether to match us for our $25k for Georgia, but that turned out not to be the right time for her.  But now it is!  She approached FOUR DIRECTIONS not wanting to match someone; she wanted to match us because she was so inspired by our efforts.

All the people who donated.  All the people who stepped up with generous offers to match.  All the enthusiasm.

We have commitments from FOUR DIRECTIONS:

– Everything we raise in this thermometer in November will go to ARIZONA
– The first match of the double-match will go to ARIZONA.  (up to $25,000)
– The second match of the double-match will go to whichever of these states needs it the most: GA, AZ, WI and NV.

Let’s see what we can do to help give the Native population the voice they deserve.  Shall we?

A voice in Mark Kelly’s senate race and whether we keep the senate.  A voice in a close governor’s race.  A voice in their future.

Today is November 1st.

FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

Goal Thermometer

FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ

Today I have even more good news!

Another Balloon Juice angel has stepped up to get us started with a bang – with the generous offer to write a $5,000 check to FOUR DIRECTIONS – AZ  – if we raise the first $5,000 this week.

The first $50 of any donation to the thermometer will be matched as part of the $5,000 internal match.

Any donation amount will be matched as part of the external double-match.

To get your internal match, make the donation to this thermometer and then tell us the amount of you donation in the comments.

Trigger warning: MATH!  The math is explained in comment #1 below.

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The math:

      If you donate $50 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $50 to that, for a total of $100.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $200, for a total of $300.  So your $50 turns into $300!

      If you donate $10 through THIS thermometer:  Our Balloon Juice angel adds $10 to that, for a total of $20.  Which the FOUR DIRECTION donor double-matches, adding $40, for a total of $60.  So your $10 turns into $60!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Woodrow/asim: Looks like you’ll be the first! if you come back and tell us how much you donated, you will get the internal match and the external double-match.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Z!:   Yes!   thank you.

      Your first $50 gets both matches and turns into $300.

      Your other $200 gets the external double-match, so she adds $400, for a total of $600.

      Add the $300 and the $600, and your $250 turns into $900.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      More Match Game:

      Last time I volunteered to match the first $1,000. That generated ~$2,000 in contributions, so my $1K turned into $3K. The outside donor matched it. Bottom line: My $1,000 turned into $6,000. I probably would have donated about $1K in dribs and drabs anyway without generating any of the other contributions. Moral of the story: If you think you can afford to be an angel, you should think seriously about it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      In for $50. Let’s  go, Juicers!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      I’m off to get a haircut, but I will start the spreadsheet for tracking when I return.

      Remember, to get the internal $5k match, please add your donation amount in the comments.

      Thanks to all who can donate or are thinking about donating!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      I tossed in $100, so let’s see: the first $50 turns into $300 between the internal and external matches, and the second $50 turns into $150 due to the external matches.

      So a $100 caterpillar metamorphoses into a $450 butterfly, do I have that right?

      Reply

