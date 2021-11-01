Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Just a few bad apples.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let there be snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This fight is for everything.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Women: they get shit done

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Reality always wins in the end.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The revolution will be supervised.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,


======


Overpromise, under-deliver?

At 0.2% Singapore’s COVID-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.

“But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from COVID-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care,” he said. “We could have perhaps 2,000 deaths per year from COVID-19.”

The minister did not specify for how many years that estimate might apply. Singapore had 4,000 deaths per year due to influenza and other respiratory diseases pre-pandemic, he said.

More than 80% of Singapore’s 5.45 million population has been fully vaccinated and almost all its cases are asymptomatic or mild. About 95% of those who died in the last six months were older than 60 years and 72% of those who died were not fully vaccinated…

======

James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University of Nevada in Reno, and colleagues say controlling the disease requires people be both take preventive measures, such as wearing a mask, and be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19…

However, these “pro-social” actions may depend on people’s level of perceived invincibility, their data shows. The ties between invincibility and low desire to take action are particularly prominent in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, where there is greater focus on autonomy and individual freedoms, the researchers say.

Leonhardt says in an interview that they expected to find, and did find, that high levels of “perceived invincibility” matched with low levels of wanting to help prevent the spread of the disease and low levels of vaccination.

What they didn’t expect to find, he says, was that a sense of “collectivism” – the idea that your own health is dependent on the health of the community — made the difference in whether people with perceived invincibility were motivated to help prevent COVID-19 in themselves or others…

But ‘consequences’ aren’t supposed to happen to people like me!

======

Last year’s ‘call me a grandma-killer, but don’t you dare shut down in the face of a rampant pandemic’ knows her market:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • NeenerNeener
  • Rekster

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      Rekster

      I’m mostly a lurker, I read this blog daily but rarely ever comment.

      I would like to take this opportunity to express my since thanks to Anne Laurie for her absolutely stellar work in creating this COVID information daily. It is a fantastic work of service and has increased my knowledge by leaps and bounds.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.