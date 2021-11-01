I wouldn't say it's disconcerting as much as it is way too on the nose https://t.co/Yc8NGGLChu — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) November 1, 2021





The Delta wave of Covid-19 cases is abating across most of the U.S. Health officials say boosting vaccination rates is key to maintaining that momentum. https://t.co/2jwkRXtnmC pic.twitter.com/u7nLVkOpKM — Newley Purnell (@newley) November 1, 2021

It's been even higher more recently: Since 6/30/21, the death rate in the reddest tenth is SIX TIMES higher than in the bluest tenth: https://t.co/RXx9N6B7tB pic.twitter.com/t1BJOwNdSX — Charles Ghoul-ba 👻 (@charles_gaba) October 31, 2021

You may have had the same experience but when I started making those a year or so and tried to get some media attention, the response that I got back was that it was essentially obscene to suggest that Republicans were killing themselves And there had to be a different reason… — Gregory Travis (@greg_travis) October 31, 2021

BREAKING: The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. https://t.co/GQxXDfwntr — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

Fireworks boomed as visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for COVID-19 test results, surrounded by healthcare workers in protective suits. The theme park suddenly locked down late Sunday after learning a recent visitor tested positive in another province. https://t.co/Axtm2VB23a — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told @Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington https://t.co/YExIAz4kP2 pic.twitter.com/bZyqRkWmV6 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward ‘living with COVID-19’ came into effect, with the easing of a range of curbs and the introduction of vaccine passports at high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars https://t.co/znWSGovKHM pic.twitter.com/Er8pQ6RAVv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists from over 60 nations https://t.co/MX0B3vuUbE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 1, 2021

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life, having surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates https://t.co/qDBHonO6RO pic.twitter.com/NdFIcyrTaD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021



Overpromise, under-deliver?

… At 0.2% Singapore’s COVID-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament. It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said. “But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from COVID-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care,” he said. “We could have perhaps 2,000 deaths per year from COVID-19.” The minister did not specify for how many years that estimate might apply. Singapore had 4,000 deaths per year due to influenza and other respiratory diseases pre-pandemic, he said. More than 80% of Singapore’s 5.45 million population has been fully vaccinated and almost all its cases are asymptomatic or mild. About 95% of those who died in the last six months were older than 60 years and 72% of those who died were not fully vaccinated…

Australia to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From Singapore https://t.co/yqy09zGXQa — Newley Purnell (@newley) November 1, 2021

As Australia's border opened for the first time in 20 months, Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, hugs and laughter. With vaccination rates up, Australia is relaxing some of strictest border controls anywhere during the virus pandemic. https://t.co/QndF2erVg9 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2021

New Zealand keeps pandemic curbs for another week in Auckland https://t.co/V8ELfgF4xG pic.twitter.com/vWUKAkTDwJ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

Russia’s excess death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic climbed to 723,000 even before the latest and most deadly wave of the virus took hold across the country, analysis of official government data showshttps://t.co/zP7f1Q54T0 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 1, 2021

“We are getting to the point where we will have to choose who gets the oxygen,” one doctor told @PjotrSauerhttps://t.co/8bqjVRiytn — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 31, 2021

Even as a new lockdown begins, Conspiracy theories and fatalism are hampering a faltering vaccination push, reports @felix_lighthttps://t.co/0onybyVjOY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 31, 2021

Moderna said it has been told that the FDA will require additional time to complete its assessment of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years https://t.co/YeShLFp7EO pic.twitter.com/rtE2cGNlVS — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

📌UK study: ~1 in 4 people who were infected & tested PCR positive for COVID19 did NOT go on to develop IgG antibodies. Particularly if they were asymptomatic & elderly. Want a sure way to develop antibodies against #SARSCoV2? Get vaccinated💉! Report: https://t.co/l03exSATVI pic.twitter.com/G5d4mdwgKV — Dr. Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) October 30, 2021

Why do some people feel they're invincible when it comes to Covid? The perception of invincibility may be undermining global efforts to reach herd immunity. The "invincibility factor" emerged in a survey of more than 200k people across 51 countries https://t.co/iMlwU9IdN0 pic.twitter.com/vgjvkFgj6w — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 31, 2021

… James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University of Nevada in Reno, and colleagues say controlling the disease requires people be both take preventive measures, such as wearing a mask, and be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19… However, these “pro-social” actions may depend on people’s level of perceived invincibility, their data shows. The ties between invincibility and low desire to take action are particularly prominent in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, where there is greater focus on autonomy and individual freedoms, the researchers say. Leonhardt says in an interview that they expected to find, and did find, that high levels of “perceived invincibility” matched with low levels of wanting to help prevent the spread of the disease and low levels of vaccination. What they didn’t expect to find, he says, was that a sense of “collectivism” – the idea that your own health is dependent on the health of the community — made the difference in whether people with perceived invincibility were motivated to help prevent COVID-19 in themselves or others…

But 'consequences' aren't supposed to happen to people like me!

This*wasn't* unexpected. Disabled people were TELLING y'all. This will have long term effects even in cases you think are "mild". This will lead to a wave of permanent disability. Did anyone listen? Of course not. No one listens to disabled people about disability. https://t.co/WFk0UKbPz8 — fun facts with lulu 🎃 (@FunFactsLulu) October 30, 2021

The @nytimes really just ignoring all of the doctors, nurses, virologists, and immunologists who’ve treated and studied Covid these past 21 months and absolutely CANNOT WAIT to get their 5-11 year olds vaccinated against Covid. There’s a lot of us out here. — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) October 31, 2021

No one is losing their job due to vaccine mandates. People are losing their job for refusing to vaccinate. And no, no sympathies. https://t.co/Tr2qWPiTGN — Spandan @ Reclaim the Fight ???? ?????? ???? (@reclaimthefight) October 31, 2021

A federal judge has denied a motion by 130 Chicago firefighters and other city employees to halt enforcement of the city's requirement that all its workers report whether they've received a COVID vaccination or risk being put on no-pay status. https://t.co/qzVN1HUy9l — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2021

2 Options to be precise: Get it or get out. https://t.co/afS0O10tCb — Dan Ryan (@_Dan_Ryan) November 1, 2021

“…because firefighters who often interact with the public, are refusing to get vaccinated…” https://t.co/r9re6lIzMl — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 31, 2021

The Post cover is a scare story about the list of firehouses that Malliotakis and other pols *said* were closed for now (pics 1-3) because of the vax mandate but the News visited several of those firehouses (pic 4) and found that they were open and operating, tho short-staffed. pic.twitter.com/HDO7Qve8AJ — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) October 31, 2021

Iowa cut extended unemployments benefits in the spring, reasoning that they were disouraging people from working and not needed even during the pandemic. Now they’re extending unemployment benefits to those who refuse vaccine mandates meant to bring an end to the pandemic https://t.co/uPA1zd9wTz — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 29, 2021

Last year's 'call me a grandma-killer, but don't you dare shut down in the face of a rampant pandemic' knows her market: