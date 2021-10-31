The windy ghost just reached out and touched Winnie. #Southie. pic.twitter.com/Zn5LjNPFFW — Eileen Murphy (@chipsy231) October 26, 2021

If ever there were a year when most people would welcome a turning of the solar wheel — a new start — I do believe this would be the one…

New pic of Elvira with her girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/Dj04jUgtzW — elvira reaction clips (@ElviraClips) October 27, 2021

Give them something good to eat: Animals at the Chester Zoo enjoy some Halloween treats. pic.twitter.com/NA9iTmuYpn — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 28, 2021

Ring-tailed lemurs are seen playing and eating Halloween treats out of jack-o'-lanterns at the Oregon Zoo pic.twitter.com/9igDK8I5FW — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021

The Monster: I want you to build me a mate. Victor Frankenstein: I don't think I'm comfortable with that. The Monster: i am 73% femurs, stolen skin and bicycle parts. is this is where you draw the line. are you serious. are you actually kidding me right now — The Ghost of NOOK (@nookBN) October 22, 2021