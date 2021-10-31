Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy Halloween!

by | 11 Comments

If ever there were a year when most people would welcome a turning of the solar wheel — a new start — I do believe this would be the one…

    5. 5.

      germy

      parents of girls: my 5 year old dressed as a congresswoman for Halloween this year ❤️ she asked if she could do this for her costume because she wants to be a congresswoman one day

      parents of boys: Hes fortnite fish stick

      — r (@reaghhan) October 30, 2021

    6. 6.

      JMG

      As soon as I finish my second cup of coffee, I will make a jack o’ lantern. It’s a neighborhood sign your home is open for trick or treating. Last year there were no trick or treaters, alas.

      A sign of increasing age. Alice and I will forego our traditional Halloween meal of meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy. When our grown children were trick or treat age, she’d make this meal to stuff them so they wouldn’t go at all the candy as soon as they got home, allowing us time to appropriate, hide and ration their loot on subsequent days.

      Mini-Hershey bars will be our candy for those children who show up.

    7. 7.

      Nelle

      In Des Moines area, the tradition, begun in the 1930’s, is Beggars Night, which is on Oct. 30.  The kids are to tell a joke or riddle before getting candy.  It was a lovely, mild night.  Most of the jokes are groaners.  My favorite was “What is a cat’s favorite color?  Purrr-ple.”  My two year old granddaughter just yelled “Banana pants!!” And laughed hysterically.

    9. 9.

      germy

      When I was a kid, the night before Halloween was called “Cabbage Night” and it was the night for neighborhood mischief.

      I was somewhat relieved we had rain most of last night.  I don’t know what kids nowadays call the night before Halloween, but mischief sometimes happens.

    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      In the book, Frankenstein’s monster is not made of body parts sewn together.  He specifically refuses to describe how he creates life, although stitches are involved somehow.  The plot happens because when he succeeds, the monster is so hideously ugly that Frank throws it in the trash.  It does not take this rejection well.  Frank does not want to create another of these ugly things, especially a female that would allow more abominations to breed.

      Frankenstein is an asshole and a bad parent.  That the monster has exactly the same asshole personality and they hate each other is the moral lesson.

