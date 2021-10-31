Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Gardens From Scratch

by

From beloved commentor MomSense:

Thought I’d send some photos of our neighborhood garden. It started with the compost bins [bottom photo] and a few raised beds and expands a bit every season.

The garden is next to a fire lane between our neighborhood and another development. It went from an overlooked area to a happy place.

This was a leaf pile last summer and now it’s the start of a new flower/herb garden.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That is a very cute scarecrow. Does it really scare off crows, though?

      ETA: Community/neighbourhood gardens are such a great idea on so many levels! MomSense, I hope you’ll continue to provide photos and stories of this one’s progress.

    4. 4.

      MomSense

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Ir keeps growing.  Past the raised beds is an overflow area.  I plant my pole beans there but it’s full of all kinds of things.  And then past that is a huge pumpkin patch.  The little flower bed is across the lane.  We are going to expand it and hopefully add bees next year.

    7. 7.

      MomSense

      @satby:

      Not so much red tape, but some convincing of the HOA.  We started with the compost bins.  Then we added four raised beds.  Then people asked to join and we kept adding more area.  We pay for the water and our own plants.
      The one thing they haven’t agreed to is keeping bees.  The man who started the garden is a beekeeper and he thinks we will get the OK to have bees for next summer.

    9. 9.

      Zinsky

      Very impressive! That must have been a huge amount of work – thank you for beautifying America! We are wrapping up our gardens here in Minnesota, as there has already been a hard frost, so not much to show but brown vines and dying hostas. Lovely gardens.

    10. 10.

      satby

      We’re heading into a full week of overnight frosts / freezes and daytime highs only in the 40°s, so now that the rain stopped I have just today to plant /mulch /clean up and generally batten things down for winter. Going to try to rig up a temporary green house for the two tomato plants with green tomatoes on them.

      Then, having done that, next week promises to be sunny and back in the mid to high fifties. Which is good, because the last hardy hibiscus (hibisci?) I ordered haven’t even been delivered yet.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      Having bees would be wonderful — not only for the valuable work they do (pollination), but also as a potential, if small, source of income. I’d buy raw honey from a community garden!

