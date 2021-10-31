From beloved commentor MomSense:
Thought I’d send some photos of our neighborhood garden. It started with the compost bins [bottom photo] and a few raised beds and expands a bit every season.
The garden is next to a fire lane between our neighborhood and another development. It went from an overlooked area to a happy place.
This was a leaf pile last summer and now it’s the start of a new flower/herb garden.
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
