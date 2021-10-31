Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Tax the Billionaires, for They Are Hot Garbage

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Tax the Billionaires, for They Are Hot Garbage

51 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I don’t think Willard Romney is even a billionaire — just a hundred-millionaire carrying water for his (fiscal) betters:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      HinTN

      Fuck ’em

      With tumbrels!

      Two greats of the b-j lexicon.

      Leto

      @Peale: like burns said, it’s a cult. Idk, maybe he’ll pull a Jimbo Jones and fly all his cult members to Mars… not free of course. Indentured servitude for 60-70 years, but you know… Mars!

      smith

      Hillary got it wrong — the real deplorables are our oligarchs. They know that by propping up fascists in the GQP they will hasten both the end of a democratic form of government here and the end of the earth’s ability to support human life everywhere. Yet they do it anyway. For what? So they won’t have to pay taxes. In other words, to pile more money on top of a massive stack of money that for the most part has already lost any value to them. The money they acquire by not paying taxes is literally worthless: Any extra dollar they accrue will not and cannot make any substantive difference in their lives or the lives of their children or their grandchildren, that’s how much money they already have. It is no more than Monopoly money. They are appallingly, indescribably bad people.

      geg6

      DougJ would be the one and only reason to get onto Twitter.  I wish we’d have more of his wit here because I won’t partake in Twitter.  But if I ever do, he’ll be why.

      Ten Bears

      Uhhmmm … Mars has 1/6th Earth gravity, no running, no atmosphere, and is about a hundred degrees (F) below zero on a warm day. I’d venture the light of consciousness would dim rather quickly.

      You first Elon, put your (mostly other people’s) money where your mouth is …

      JPL

      @geg6: you control what you see on twitter.  You can follow just a few feeds that you want.   The one thing you have to remember is never, ever comment.  Reading comments are useless also.   It’s almost like don’t feed the gremlins after midnight.   just don’t

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      If the billionaires took all their money out of the stock market and used it to buy art, we’d be living in renaissance Florence.  Do these people have any idea how many people would rather be craftsmen and artists than crunching numbers on computers all day?

      Except that of course then all the artists would show up the rich.

      I’ve been wondering why the wealth of our age seems to show up only in bitcoin and index funds.  I’m thinking that with the Internet, if it were in anything else, the proles would be able to show up the elite.  So nothing anyone actually makes can be considered valuable, only real estate in certain markets and stocks of your friends’ companies.  That way, nobody really rich looks untalented, even though certain tech fools still manage to do so.

      DanielsBob

      Hey, let’s go trash another planet–soon as we figure out how to breathe and eat there.

      Is it time to eat the rich yet?

      mrmoshpotato

      My plan is to use the money to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness

      What the shit does this even mean?

      Oh fuck it, and fuck Musk.

      Anyway

      Halloween OT – hiding upstairs as I ran out of candy!! I bought 2 bags of 100 pieces — Didn’t want to get too much and be stuck with leftover candy.

      Steady stream of kids — my street is popular, I guess.

      Captain C

      @mrmoshpotato: We’ll know he’s serious when he successfully sets up a self-sustaining colony in Antarctica or, say, the Gobi Desert, either of which would be much easier than putting one on Mars or even the moon.

      Aziz, light!

      @Ten Bears: Actually Mars temps reach 70F near the equator, and NASA has recorded a high of 86. Gravity is 0.38 of Earth, not one sixth as on the Moon. That said, I welcome Elon’s relocation to a world with no oxygen and no protection from cosmic radiation. That he imagines it to be a future home for humanity is the stupidest idea on Earth.

      Suzanne

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop:

      Do these people have any idea how many people would rather be craftsmen and artists than crunching numbers on computers all day? 

      This is absolutely right. But we subsist on low-quality shit, like particle board furniture and plastic dishes, because we are too tired and busy doing other meaningless shit.

      The MAGA people want to return to being a manufacturing economy. It will never happen for a million reasons. But the allure of it was that you could make a pretty good wage with not a whole lot of education. I would like to see the next great economic shift to move us to a creative economy, in which, unlike the manufacturing economy, someone might get a lot of education or training in their creative endeavor. But then get out of these fucken cheap, shitty consumptive patterns that we are in and instead make the world’s best cultural products and durable goods.

      Chetan Murthy

      More Elon moral imbecility. The imbecile conflates “prevent these people from dying this year” into “solve world hunger”.  Moral imbecile.

      Elon: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-wants-proof-6-164343999.html

      Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, who repeated a call last week following an earlier tweet this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis.”

      Beasley specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying, Beasley said.

      If the World Food Programme, using transparent and open accounting, “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

      Beasley: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/starvation-deaths-billionaires-could-help-fix-it-david-beasley/

      Millions of people in 43 countries are at risk of famine, the most extreme form of hunger that can result in death, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. And the director of the program says all it would take to prevent that from happening is a small fraction of U.S. billionaires’ net worth.

      David Beasley, director of the World Food Programme, told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Tuesday that a “one-time” donation from the top 400 billionaires in the U.S. could help save the lives of 42 million people this year. 

      “The governments are tapped out. This is why and this is when … the billionaires need to step up now on a one-time basis, $6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them,” Beasley said. “It’s not complicated.”

      John S.

      Elon Musk and his fanboys must not pay very close attention to the sci-fi they claim to love so much:

      The acquisition of wealth is no longer the driving force in our lives. We work to better ourselves and the rest of humanity.

      — Jean-Luc Picard

      Chetan Murthy

      @Captain C:

      a self-sustaining colony in Antarctica or, say, the Gobi Desert

      A fully-underground colony, where nobody spends appreciable time aboveground.  B/c that’s what a Mars colony will be: fully underground.

      Peale

      @Leto: I think this ends with Elon living on a floor of the Bellagio, refusing to cut his finger nails. Except when that’s revealed, the press swoons that “ol’ Elon ‘s still got his edge.”

      Geminid

      I’ve read that some of the tax credits in the bills that will (fingers crossed) pass Tueday will be directed towards  unionized car manufacturers. That may be part of why hit-dog Musk is yelping. I guess we’ll have to wait until the bills pass to see if this is so.

      I am all for extracting revenue from top “earners” like Musk. But generally speaking, I think the best way to reduce income inequality is to promote a thriving working class. Supporting unionization through government policy and as individuals is a powerful way to do this. If the Teamsters can succeed in unionizing Amazon, that and the resulting effect on other workplaces will do as much or more to reduce income equality as a good wealth tax. And we can have both.

      Jeffro

      I thought I saw a tweet last week that said, in effect, “billionaires need to understand that the ‘choice’ being put to them isn’t their current low tax rates or paying a few percent more…it’s paying a few percent more, or having their wealth confiscated and their heads put on pikes”

      No wait, that was me.  That’s what I’m always saying to myself.  >(

