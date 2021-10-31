Hey everybody, you have 2 more days to let us know you want to be in the Pets of Balloon Juice 2022 Calendar!

The pets below were in the 2021 calendar, and some of them are wondering if they are going to be in this year’s edition.

Full disclosure, my Tucker is on that list, as are John Cole’s pets, but they too are wondering about the calendar. So we’re not shaming, we’re just asking!

Even if you lost your beloved pet this year, they can still be in the calendar with a heart.

Meet BigG’s Kickapoo. Isn’t she a beauty?