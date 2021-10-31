In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

I know it’s Halloween, but for this week’s Medium Cool let’s talk about Dune.

As I mentioned in last week’s thread, I’d just seen Villeneuve’s film and I was gobsmacked. It’s a tremendous accomplishment, and only covers the first part of the novel. So let’s talk about that film. But also the Frank Herbert novel, David Lynch’s 1984 film, and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted version (if anyone’s game).