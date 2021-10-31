Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Dune

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Dune 1

I know it’s Halloween, but for this week’s Medium Cool let’s talk about Dune.

As I mentioned in last week’s thread, I’d just seen Villeneuve’s film and I was gobsmacked. It’s a tremendous accomplishment, and only covers the first part of the novel. So let’s talk about that film. But also the Frank Herbert novel, David Lynch’s 1984 film, and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted version (if anyone’s game).

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Very much enjoyed the film.

      I would argue that, contrary to what a lot of reviewers and critics have said, it ended at more or less an appropriate place. Paul accepting that he needed to fight that duel was also him accepting that he couldn’t avoid the (awful) destiny that awaits him, that his story and that of the Fremen are bound together. So, it marks a fundamental turning point in the overall story. The first film told the story of Paul Atreides, and the second one will tell the story of Paul Maud’Dib.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      @dmsilev: ​
        I agree. And so much of the petty bitching is just so tiresome. There was a great review on LGM that covered the film and novel and made a good argument that the flaws in the original were handled pretty well here (by Villeneuve & Roth).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @BGinCHI:

      Were there anything other than flaws in the original?  😉

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      Sorry but the show was very average and except for special effects (yes, over the top) did not do the book justice; still, that isn’t saying too much. The book was extremely sexist – woman were still offered as slaves; only men can be a leader, and only a while man can save the poor desert brown people.

      Like an advance civilization can’t fly a CAP, or have radar or uses just  couple people to guard the most vital device (the ‘house’ shields.) God, please. But the ecology of Dune was fun (which no show ever really bothers with which was the authors main point when he created the book.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BGinCHI

      I love Sci Fi films for the world-building (which includes character-building), and so I could watch something like Dune (the new one) for hours and hours, just to stay in its world. That’s a feature of both Blade Runner films as well. I love the atmospherics and imaginary worlds.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Oh, and unless you have a really sweet home-theater setup, this is a film to at least consider seeing in an actual theater. Obviously that decision depends on the local risk levels, your own personal tolerance of that risk, etc., but at least think about it. It very much takes advantage of the large screen and so forth.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Edmund Dantes

      I really liked the film, and it inspired me to pick up my copy of Dune to re-read for the first time in awhile (at least 15 years).

      the re-read has brought into sharp relief that a lot of the movie complaints aren’t borne out by what’s in the first book (mentats not really explained as an example). People are doing the classic thing of remembering information they have from later books and reads and bringing that knowledge to bear on stuff that is hinted at or only makes sense once you have the later information.

      of course the movie is not perfect, but it’s really well done.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BGinCHI

      @debbie: ​
        I meant the novel. I haven’t read it in like 30+ years, so I really don’t have an opinion on how it holds up. I loved it when I read it. But not obsessively enough to read any more in the series.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Cermet: The ecology of Dune unfortunately makes no sense whatsoever. How much energy does a sandworm need to propel itself through the desert at such speeds, and how much does it need to eat to gain that energy?

      And stillsuits violate the laws of thermodynamics.

      Doesn’t matter, really. But Dune and “the laws of physics” are only casual acquaintances.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BGinCHI

      @dmsilev: ​
        Yes, I saw it last week in the theater and it was so much more immersive.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      I want to see, but have not yet seen the new Dune. So I will save this for later.

      Let me just say that the David Lynch version was an odd and ugly film. Lynch has a unique vision and style, so I can understand why the producers thought he might be a good choice. But he brought the wrong sensibility to the film.

      The producers thought they were going to get another Star Wars. They even commissioned action figures. Oops.

      ETA. Even though I loved science fiction as a teen, I didn’t know about Dune. I ran across the novel in a neighborhood market that had magazines and second hand novels in the rear of the store. I thought the cover of the book looked cool. Really enjoyed the novel, but did not read many of the later books in the series.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Craig

      I really enjoyed the new movie. Last night I was watching The King, also starring Timothee C., and was struck by some of the parallels between young Prince Hal and Paul Attended. Force fitting a lot there, but it was a fun little game.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I read the first three books years ago.  The only one I reread was the first.  I’ve yet to see the movie, but I will judge it on the characterizations of Gurney Halleck and Duncan Idaho.  Okay, I am weird.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      Doesn’t matter, really. But Dune and “the laws of physics” are only casual acquaintances.

      You are absolutely right.

      It does not matter.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Leto

      Hell, might as well start it. Ok, positives: visually amazing. Wish I owned a private IMAX theater because this would’ve been an amazing experience. Ok, now that we’re done with the positives.

      Negatives: for me, pretty much everything else. Uhm, story was garbage. Characters motivations were incoherent. Both “good guys” and “bad guys” literally had no depth/motivation for what they were doing. I found myself asking, “Why the F are they doing that? It makes no sense.” Pretty much all the context for why things were happening were stripped out. Apparently Denis wanted to let the visuals and sound fill in those missing components of Herbert’s original story, to which I say: you utterly failed the mark.

      Ok, here’s an example. Why is it so important that Yueh’s the traitor? In his version, it’s just, oh, he’s the traitor. There’s actually far ranging implications for that, both for the Atriedes as well as the rest of the Imperium. Also there’s the entire subplot that Jessica might be the traitor, which was done by the Harkonnen’s to throw off that Yueh is the traitor, but which also boomerangs back into the second half of the story. It’s a fairly major plot point that’s just over with in 5 seconds.

      Here’s another: why the fuck do they keep showing the bulls? What’s the point behind that if you’re not going to explain the larger meaning behind it that drives Leto? Yes, there’s like a 2 second explanation during the graveyard scene where Leto just offhand mentions it, but c’mon man… you keep showing the bulls and it doesn’t make sense.

      Poster Chetan Murphy asked last week, “What would a person with no knowledge of the books think of the film?” My wife read the first three books once, about 25 years ago, and before we watched the movie I asked her, “How much of this do you remember?” She answered sand worms, Paul is the leader… that’s about it. I thought, “Perfect!” At the end of it, I asked her what she thought. “It’s alright. I’m not particularly excited about it.” Considering her BFA and MFA are in creative writing she had some more to say about the story (didn’t make sense, dull, long), but it pretty much matched mine.

      I want to put up a counterpoint to this version: the Apple TV rendition of Foundation. That’s what Dune should’ve been. I’ve only read the first Foundation novel, but honestly didn’t like it. The TV adaptation is whole ‘nother story. It’s interesting, the characters are interesting, the different themes are interesting, and it has room to breathe. That last part can’t be overlooked enough. Dune is a fucking dense book. Trying to cram that into even four hours simply won’t do it justice. I didn’t expect a sentence by sentence recreation of the book (I saw the trailers and already knew they were monkeying with everything), but they basically just stripped everything out and showed off a ton of pretty visuals. It was Bladerunner 2049 pt 3. Dunerunner 10539.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BGinCHI

      @Craig: You’re right about that, as prince narratives only have so many permutations.

      The Chalamet haters wear me out as well. The kid is a good actor, and was, I thought, superbly cast in The King (young, pretty, skinny, and ready for underestimation).

      I think most of the negativity is because he’s so natural in himself and attractive.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NYCMT

      Jodorowsky’s version was never going to have been made, not even in the 1970s, not even with rafts of cocaine and rafts of cocaine money. I would pay money for his production bible, though.

      Villeneuve’s movie is competent, and the character and story changes smart, and the story beats hit accurately and clearly. The practical and the digital effects meld seamlessly, except for the ludicrous carry-alls, and the acting is professional, well-directed, and believable. I think Jason Momoa would have made a better Gurney Halleck than Josh Brolin, but that’s me. I do get whiplash from thinking about the Zardoz/Night Porter’s Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, but dammit it is 2021, not 1981.

      The 2001-3 SF channel miniseries are the most fun to watch though. “Tell me of the waters of your homeworld, Muad’dib.” “We have so much we poop in it.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @Edmund Dantes

      Haven’t seen it, not itching to and more than willing to wait until after all parts have been released. My understanding from skimming articles about it is that never once is the term “mentat” used.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Wil

      I thought Dune was incredibly boring when I read it as a teenager.  I never read past the first book.  I devoured most other sci-fi and fantasy literature that was available in the 80s.

      Any reason I should bother with this movie?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      YYYYYEEEEESSSSSSSSS!!!

      ETA: I really apologize. I know it’s not an open thread, but DAMN! A two-out first-inning grand slam? Imma go off topic for that any old time!!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Leto

      @dmsilev:

      And stillsuits violate the laws of thermodynamics.

      So I’ve seen this, and I’ve read a paper (Scientific Practicality of a Stillsuit) where the guy talks about the same issue. Idk if you’ve ever heard of the Dune Encyclopedia. It was a stand alone book that was made after the fourth Dune novel that attempted to provide more information about the Dune Universe. It was done with the help of Herbert. In it they have a section on stillsuits which might provide more info. But I want to quote the research articles closing paragraph:

      So while we currently have technology that resembles what can be found within a stillsuit this technology is more than likely a long way away from being implemented into a suit that can be worn around. While I severely doubt the implementation of a stillsuit that exactly functions like the one we find in dune I do believe that we can eventually make systems that function very similarly just not as efficiently. Science fiction often paves the way for science fact, just look at star trek for example, but the Stillsuit functioning in all its glory may simply just be science fiction. The only way we can make something like it is if we figure out a way to vastly shrink the amount of space these systems take up. I’m not saying it’s impossible, for instance just look at the cell phone in your pocket. That little handheld device that is pervasive throughout all of the world has more computing power than NASA did back in the 1960’s. Let that one sink in.

      (bold mine)

      Edit: forgot the Dune Encyclopedia pdf link. I’m one of the rare individuals in that I own an original Encyclopedia. Only a small amount were published, so I consider myself pretty lucky.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Procopius

      @Cermet: I’ve always been bothered by that. Although everybody (including, I think, Frank Herbert) claims the novel is a wonderful exposition of ecology, he never really describes how the ecology works. Sand Trout, the pupae stage of the Sandworms, are never even mentioned until the third book in the series. The reason(s) why free water is so rare on Arrakis is never even mentioned. He never even explains what food sustains such huge creatures. I really enjoyed the novel until it took on this cult status. I was somewhat bothered at the time by the fact that Leyt-Keynes, with the title of Planetary Ecologist, seems to be more an anthropologist and an activist for the Fremen. I’ve only watched the beginning of the movie, and it seems OK but will anybody who hasn’t read the book figure out who Gurney Halleck is?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      BGinCHI

      @Leto: ​
        I don’t understand blaming the movie for being a movie. And part one of 2 or 3. If it was a TV series, we could judge it next to Foundation.

      In terms of the traitor, perhaps it’s a good choice depending on what unfolds later. Perhaps not. I don’t know how to tell, yet. A lot of this film was set-up, and a lot of it was rearranging the plot of the novel for expediency (which all films of books should, and must, do).

      It does make sense to me that it’s frustrating this film is both too short/compact to really be “Dune,” but was also the only way (as far as I know) that Villeneuve could get the whole thing off the ground. IOW, make the first, and if it sells, we’ll give you more money. So they had to write based on both some completeness and also leaving things undone for the future. Peter Jackson, I’m pretty sure, didn’t have to construct his trilogy that way.

      Perhaps the bull theme will come to some resolution later. It was too conspicuous not to, I think, but we’ll see.

      The whole white guy among the brown people issue, which is of course an issue, is inherent in the material. Is it possible to have a Dune that knowingly critiques this Orientalism/white savior/Colonialist conceit? I hope so. But I don’t think there was room in this film, which didn’t get far enough to unfurl that critique.

      This is the best review I’ve read: https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2021/10/dune

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: Gurney’s role is pretty small. Only 1 or 2 poems, no baliset. I can’t wait for him to return in part 2 and all of his important action be cut because the entire buildup for it in part 1 was cut. Duncan was a bit better. More fleshed out, closer to how he’s portrayed in the book. Again, some vital parts of his brief story are missing but here we are.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Leto: I might suggest that you are too near the story for anything to satisfy you.  I know that there has been no film version of Scaramouche that gets the story right, at least not to my satisfaction.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Leslie

      Have not seen any of the adaptations except the just-released one. Read the first five or so books in the series many years ago. Given the complexities of the book, I thought they did a decent job. Timothee C has to carry the film, of course, and he does, with capable assistance from the rest of the cast. There are many criticisms that could be made, but given how spectacularly most previous renditions failed, I think this one went about as well as it could. A truly masterful production of Dune (just the first book), covering all the nuances and details, would require at least a ten-hour miniseries.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Craig

      One of the things I like about the book is having to figure out some things that are just referred to. Like the Butlerian Jihad. What is that? Is this right? long long ago a war was fought to overthrow what was essentially SKYNET, humans were freed from The Matrix and computers were banned. From this the Mentats develop to replace the computers. Is that kind of close?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      dmsilev

      @Leto: Well, to quote from that paper,

      As Kynes explained in the novel the stillsuit has a heat exchange system. Heat is actually thermal energy by the way, not exactly “temperature” which is a measure of thermal radiation. But the issue then becomes the problem that the stillsuits seem to operate on a logical fallacy that violates the laws of thermodynamicsin that heat flows from cold to hot. And because we know the climate on Arrakis is both hot and dry it would seem logical to assume that the surrounding air temperature would be higher than the temperature of one’s own body. And because of this, even with its sweat wicking prowess, the stillsuit just wouldn’t be able to cool a person down without some form of work being done on the system. By work being done I mean in the physics concepts of things, work can be applied to a system which can force a colder object to transfer heat into a warmer object. This is known as thermal transfer and this is exactly how your refrigerator works. If the Stillsuit possesses a system which does this then it no longer operates on a logical inconsistency. But seeing as it wasn’t explicitly stated that it had a system such as this (unless im totally blind and missed it) I don’t see it including one. So I will once again say that because of this the practicality of a working stillsuit is a long way off indeed.

      So if the stillsuit has an active power system that can drive a refrigeration loop then it can work. Absent some sort of battery or fuel source for which there’s no text-evidence, the author is being kind by saying “the practicality is a long way off indeed”.

      It’s actually even worse than portrayed. Humans cool themselves off via the evaporation of sweat, but a stillsuit recondenses that evaporatant, which at 100% efficiency would undo the cooling effect and of course you can never get all the way to 100% so add in some additional waste heat for good measure.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rose weiss

      I saw it this afternoon on the big screen. As everyone says it was gorgeous, making me glad I decided to risk my first theater visit in almost 2 years. I loved the books, especially of course the first one, but it’s been at least 30 years since I read them. This seemed like a version of the story made for 12 year old boys, with lots of loud explosions and macho heroes. The best thing about seeing the movie is to be inspired to re-read the book.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Just a note:  I went to the Bond movie and Last Night In Soho this weekend.  I could pick out the Dune people in line.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Leto

      @BGinCHI:

      In terms of the traitor, perhaps it’s a good choice depending on what unfolds later. Perhaps not

      It’ll have to be a not because the plot point regarding Jessica is totally gone. Denis erased it. Which means that Gurney’s later scene will make absolutely no sense. Maybe they’ll just cut it entirely, which to a certain degree means that Gurney’s entire character is a waste for the movie.

      Peter Jackson, I’m pretty sure, didn’t have to construct his trilogy that way.

      Jackson did though. One of the crowning points of the film trilogy is Aragon reclaiming Anduril, cementing his status as the true King. In the novel? It’s in the first novel, it’s about a paragraph long, and it’s nowhere near the moment it is in the film. Tom Bombodil? How about Boromir? In the book he dies off page, that’s that. In the film? Heroic death and galvanizing moment.

      It’s not so much leaving things undone for the future. It’s about an incoherent story caused by leaving most of the story out.

      I don’t understand blaming the movie for being a movie.

      That’s what we do though, right? We base our opinions off the source material and make a judgement. How about this: read “Last of the Mohicans” or watch the movie? Personally I saw watch the movie as about 90% of the story is told. What did they leave out? A ton of characters standing around, grandstanding, and giving these super long speeches. They aren’t needed. Cut’em, move along with the story, which is what they did. There’s plenty of movies like that. The point of this is, do they get the messages/themes across? For this, my opinion is no.

      Perhaps the bull theme will come to some resolution later. It was too conspicuous not to, I think, but we’ll see.

      If they do it’ll be pretty wonky as most of the explanation for it was done by Leto, because the ghosts of his father’s actions bear down on him and his decision making running up to the events before the Harkonnen attack.

      That’s another thing. Is Paul going to distrust the Benne Gesserit? Idk. The catalyst for that was done with his interaction with Rev Mother Mohiam. But again, it’s another skip. The movie keeps skipping vital information/character motivations which, if you try to introduce into act 2, won’t make sense.

      Regarding the white savior trope, nope, it won’t be addressed. Denis already addressed that critique. You can find that on Youtube.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      dmsilev

      @Craig: Whether the machines that were destroyed by the jihad were full-up AIs or more-sophisticated versions of the computers we have now depends on whether you look at just Frank Herbert’s books (the latter) or the additional books that his son and other authors added on later (the former). That caveat aside, yes that’s a good summary.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Leto

      @dmsilev: I’ll offer this. Considering how Dune is set about 100k years in the future, maybe they’ll have work out something by then. :P

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’ll readily admit that I’m too close to the material. Buuuut that doesn’t mean that I want to see the story absolutely butchered just to fit within a specific 120 min timeframe. This version and Lynch’s will run about the same amount of time. While there are plenty of faults with Lynch’s, his is getting the motivations of the characters correct.

      What’d you think of the new Bond? I thought it was ok.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Leto

      @Craig: like dmsilev said, that’s pretty close. If you clink on the link above to the Encyclopedia it’ll detail it further. (double edge sword there: keep the imagination alive or know everything). The later work his kid and Anderson did was… bad. Current theory is that his kid and Anderson wrote all the sequels to be able to sell the “conclusion” novel of Dune (book 7). The only way to understand book 7 is to read all of the prequels. Also all the major themes that Frank wrote about were undone in that novel.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Leto: The Bond movie was a Bond movie.  I like Bond movies.  I loved that in addition to the DB5, they also had one of my favorite Astons, the 1980s Vantage, a beautiful beast of a car.

      ETA:  Also Ana de Armas was perfect as a near parody Bond girl.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: critical difference with this Bond movie, but yes. They were cycling through a number of the classic British Bond cars. I wondered if they were going to get to the BMWs, but no they were not!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      eddie blake

      @dexwood:  he also points at people a lot. lots of waggings of the finger.

      the thing that stuck with me was whomever made that horrible decision to put baron harkonnen in that robe. instantly i thought of one of those inflatable, arm-wavy attention-getter things that beckon the unwary into used-car lots.

      and i haven’t been able to UN think that any time i try to think about the movie with a more critical lens.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Wag

      My son and I saw Dune in the theater today, and it was a treat.  First time in a theater since March 2020, and it was completely worthwhile.  The special effects were phenomenal, but more importantly, the movie captured a lot of the nuances from the book that I had forgotten.  To need for a slow kill because of the personal shields, the need for stillness, then action.   Women of immense power despite living and changing the world despite misogyny.  I can’t wait for the next movie.    

      Reply
    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      I have not seen Dune yet, but based on what I’ve heard, it may be one of the few movies I actually go see in a theater, because EVERYONE is saying the visuals are stunning.

      I don’t expect a “faithful” adaptation, whatever that is.  I read the book for the first time back in the 1970s, have read it and the next three sequels multiple times since then, up to and including God Emperor (which I suppose has some thematically interesting stuff going on but I could never get past the sheer ludicrousness of the basic premise: “Wait, what? He’s a worm? He’s a 3000-year old worm? Excuse the fuck out of me?”), and realize a “faithful” adaptation is flat out impossible.  The work is too dense, the universe too complicated, there is simply too much going on and none of it lends itself to easy, straightforward exposition.

      I shelled out major money to attend the premiere of the 1984 Lynch film, and absolutely loathed it.  Saw the SciFi mini-series, and quite liked it.

      I would be happy to settle for a version with internally consistent story-telling, with coherent characters that bear at least some resemblance to their literary selves, that picks a theme or two from the books and treats that theme with the care and seriousness it deserves.  From what I can tell, the new version does that – and does it beautifully.

      That’s all I ask.  I’m happy to spend the money to see that on the large screen.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      oatler

      Not from Dune, but my favorite Herbert quote:

      “When religion and politics travel in the same cart, the riders believe nothing can stand in their way. Their movements become headlong – faster and faster and faster. They put aside all thoughts of obstacles and forget the precipice does not show itself to the man in a blind rush until it’s too late.”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Spanish Moss

      @Cermet: I don’t feel the book is sexist. The Bene Gesserit are powerful and play a pivotal role in the story. And Jessica is a formidable woman!

      Reply

