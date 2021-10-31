Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This really is a full service blog.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Just a few bad apples.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The math demands it!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I really should read my own blog.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Death Cultists Open Thread: Kyle Rittenhouse, Sacrificial Meat-Puppet

Death Cultists Open Thread: Kyle Rittenhouse, Sacrificial Meat-Puppet

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Kyle Rittenhouse is a spottily-educated teenage lumpen-prole who killed two people and wounded a third, using a gun he shouldn’t have had in his possession, in a place where he shouldn’t have been. Those facts are generally agreed; the argument is whether the killings should be defined as ‘murder’ or ‘self-defense.’

Rittenhouse has been badly served by every authority in his life — from his feckless parents, to the Kenosha police who let him walk away without so much as confiscating the weapon, to the rightwing publicists currently using him as a fundraising tool and all-purpose prop in their war against American democracy. I do not foresee much of a future for him, regardless of any (every) eventual verdict. Possibly he will be incarcerated. Or he will walk ‘free’ and continue to be manipulated by his proudly fascist-adjacent friends, until they find some newer mascot or (my personal bet) he is emboldened by his ‘celebrity’ into committing further crimes that he won’t be allowed to walk away from.

Bruce Schroeder, the judge (currently) in charge of the trial set to begin Monday, has done Truth a favor by setting his thumb, fist, forearm, and full body weight on the scales. Per Paul Butler for the Washington Post:

Schroeder’s decision to prohibit the use of the term “victim” is unusual but not unprecedented. The judge in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for murdering George Floyd discouraged the prosecutors from referring to Floyd as a victim, but he did not forbid them from doing so.

But Schroeder crossed the line from jurist to advocate when he forbid prosecutors from saying “victim” because, he said, it’s a “loaded” word, but allowed the defense to say “arsonist,” “looter” and “rioter” — as if those words aren’t just as loaded. Schroeder’s decision supports the defense strategy of putting the victims on trial, to make it sound as though they got what they deserved.

Indeed, Schroeder went so far as to say that the defense lawyers can “demonize” the three men who Rittenhouse killed if they think that will score points with the jury. This is judicially sanctioned slander.

Over the objections of prosecutors, he will allow the jury to see a video of the police thanking a group of vigilantes and handing them bottles of water. The defense will use the clip to suggest that not only was Rittenhouse entitled to be in Kenosha with an assault rifle, the local police were actually glad he was there.

Yet the judge turned down prosecutors’ request to admit as evidence video of Rittenhouse beating up a teenage girl who got into a fight with his sister. Nor will the judge allow video of Rittenhouse stating, 15 days before the Kenosha shootings, “Bro, I wish I had my [expletive] AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them” about people he suspected were shoplifting…

Rittenhouse has a credible self-defense claim, even if I don’t find it ultimately persuasive. If there is reasonable doubt, the jury must acquit him. But especially in a politically charged case like this, the appearance of justice is nearly as important as justice itself. This week, in Schroeder’s courtroom, justice failed to appear.

Fairly comprehensive long read on actual Kenosha politics and those of the ‘Kenosha defenders’, even though overly biased towards the poor-little-lost-boy defendant:

They called themselves citizens or patriots, and the demonstrators and media often called them militias, but it would have been most accurate to call them paramilitaries: young-to-middle-aged white men, mostly, armed with assault-style rifles and often clad in tactical gear, who appeared in town that evening arrayed purposefully around gas stations and used-car lots. Their numbers, based on video footage and firsthand accounts, may have run anywhere from the high dozens to the low hundreds, but no official estimates were made. Law-enforcement officers seemed to have broadly tolerated, and occasionally openly expressed support for, their activities, despite the fact that many of them were violating the same emergency curfew order under which dozens of demonstrators were arrested…

But there has been little so far to suggest that Rittenhouse saw himself as either a Dylann Roof or a Paul Revere when he stepped onto the street in Kenosha with his rifle. Prosecutors have yet to produce evidence that Rittenhouse held extremist views or associations before the shootings; his own defense attorneys intend to argue that in a chaotic moment, he simply acted in self-defense. This is likely to center the trial on Rittenhouse’s actions over a series of brief and fateful moments, and not the much larger question of what brought Rittenhouse and so many others to the streets of Kenosha equipped for war.

Throughout the evening, he was surrounded by men who were at times visibly undisciplined with their firearms and much more aggressive and confrontational toward the demonstrators; the Facebook pages and Reddit threads where some groups organized were full of fantasies about shooting people in the streets. There were paramilitaries who loudly advertised notably radical political commitments. But many more seemed, like Rittenhouse, to be basically conventional conservative suburbanites: a limo-company operations manager, an I.T. entrepreneur, a former city alderman — people whose Facebook profiles were thick with photos of family holiday gatherings and fishing trips, not sovereign-citizen screeds. “I’m legally allowed to carry my AR-15 to the event right?” one of them had asked tentatively on Facebook. “I just haven’t carried it since I was in the army and it feels odd to walk outside with it over my shoulder.”…

Nearly every Kenoshan I spoke to who was out that night said something similar: Nobody knew these people. The county court and jail records and federal indictments from that night and the two that followed show that in fact many of the arrests made were of Kenosha residents, but many others were indeed from outside the city — mostly Milwaukee and its suburbs or the Chicago area, each about an hour’s drive away. Occasionally they came from Madison and Minneapolis and very occasionally from points farther east or west. Kenosha was a small city within easy reach of many larger ones, and its local activists, by their own accounts, were inexperienced and ill equipped for the sudden influx of both allies and opportunists, people for whom Kenosha was not a hometown but a battlefield…

Rittenhouse’s current lawyers — led by Mark Richards, a criminal defense attorney in Racine — have crafted a conventional self-defense case that is unlikely to mention the battles of Lexington and Concord or Wood’s prophecies. Many people initially suspected that Rittenhouse was drawn to Kenosha by Kevin Mathewson’s Facebook post and the many bloody-minded comment threads trailing behind it. But a forensic audit of Rittenhouse’s phone conducted by the local police showed no engagement with the post or any of the other calls to arms in Kenosha. Rittenhouse was already in Kenosha by the time Mathewson posted it, having arrived the night before with Dominick Black, an 18-year-old friend who bought the gun Rittenhouse would carry the next day and, according to police reports, met the owners of the car lot he and Rittenhouse would end up defending…

After an early jailhouse phone interview with The Washington Post, Richards, Rittenhouse’s criminal defense lawyer, generally kept his client clear of reporters. Since then, Hancock, a former Navy SEAL who runs a private security firm, had become a de facto spokesman for the Rittenhouse family. In our conversations, he often seemed to be previewing Rittenhouse’s lawyers’ defense: Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha with a gun was an act of teenage knuckleheadedness derived not from political extremism but from a misguided desire to serve the community, and he acted understandably and legally, if regrettably, in undeniably chaotic circumstances. This argument challenged the claims of Rittenhouse’s detractors, of course, but it also more subtly challenged the more strident claims of his supporters and of other paramilitaries who were there that night, who continued to insist that their actions were a legitimate exercise of civic duty. As one man who guarded the car lot with Rittenhouse that night insisted on McKenna’s show three days later, “We were, like I said, there to help.”

The paramilitaries did not seem to understand what lay beneath the surface of that statement — how much privilege was required to declare yourself the defender of someone else’s neighborhood simply because you owned a gun

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Cameron
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • japa21
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marshall Eubanks
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Other MJS
  • quakerinabasement
  • Redshift
  • trollhattan
  • Wapiti
  • Winston

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty

      Off and on during the vigilante action of the past year, I have heard knowledgeable people explain that all, or most at least, of the states have laws prohibiting these paramilitaries from operating, but no one is enforcing those laws. Isn’t it time for that to change? Or will the backlash be too dangerous since much of  law enforcement doesn’t seem to be on the side of peace?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW lots of defense attorneys ask that the word victim not be used. It presupposes that a crime was committed so someone must be guilty. The purpose of a trial is to determine those very facts. This judge appears to be consistent in his practice of not allowing the word to be used. As far as arsonist, looter, etc., go, those would to to the defendant’s state of mind. There are counter-arguments, and counter-counter-arguments, and why the fuck was he there with a gun in the first place? But I would not instantly read white supremacy bias into the judge’s decisions without more evidence.

      This thread will largely ignore or dismiss what I just said.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Marshall Eubanks: It’s a fucking trial.  There are all sorts of weird rules that don’t apply to everyday speech and words that have very specific technical legal meanings that do not exactly match what people commonly say.​
       

      ETA: How often is a hurricane or earthquake tried for homicide?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      This dumb bumblefuk kid comes from the same Northern Illinois chain of lakes area as Gliniewicz, the cop who a few years ago committed suicide ( because he was embezzling) and tried to pin it on black gang members. Quite heavy TFG area.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      After he was photographed hanging out in a bar with good old mom, why was his bail not instantly revoked?

      If the fucker is acquitted can the feds come after him for crossing state lines to commit murder?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      1. I don’t mind the judge’s ruling IF IT APPLES TO RITTENHOUSE’S OWN TESTIMONY. He can say whatever he wants on the stand, if he testifies.  The objectionable part is allowing other witnesses for the defense to testify as to his state of mind while using loaded terms.
      2. I’m reading this stuff and thinking of Eichmann’s trial and Arendt’s line: Banality of Evil. He’s not (necessarily) evil but the way that people are looking at it through polarized lens is.  Eichmann was either the milquetoast shipping clerk processing the Holocaust paperwork or he was an active architect of mass murder.  No room inbetween.  Rittenhouse either is someone poorly served by the rightwing radicals, including the Kenosha PD, or he’s a wannabe murderer given the chance to commit murder.

      Thoughts?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Omnes Omnibus: I heard the same thing from popehat, so now I’m confused as to whether this is actually unusual or typical practice.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: Not if that is the whole premise of their case.  One of the other things that comes into play here is the difference between opening and closing statements which are argument and the presentation of evidence with is not.  Lawyers are permitted greater latitude in the argument phases than in presentation of the factual case.  Basically, it is more complicated than a couple of tweets can express.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Wapiti

      So if he had to fire in “self defense”, and there were other armed vigilantes there, but they didn’t feel threatened enough to fire, and there were cops, but they didn’t shoot people, so… was he actually in danger?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
        It is this judge’s regular practice, but this judge is in the minority. I would be interested in Immanetize’s and LAO’s experiences if they were around. They’ve done more criminal work than I have.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      Been glued to my computer since this morning reading the Washington Post lengthy article on the January 6 attack by Trump’s goons. It’s called “The Attack” and is broken down into what took place before, during, and after the insurrection. Everybody needs to read it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Winston: Evidence?  There’s plenty of it about him being a wannabe authoritarian, penchant for violence, etc.  Is there concrete evidence linking his state of mind to racism?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Redshift

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      As far as arsonist, looter, etc., go, those would to to the defendant’s state of mind. 

      But they’re being allowed to use those terms to refer to people who are both not on trial, and are dead and can’t defend themselves. How is the use of loaded terms that presume guilt in any way consistent with the principles that are being applied to the defendant?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      quakerinabasement

      @Omnes Omnibus: I hear you.

      I have no training or experience in law, but if I was prosecuting and barred from using the word “victim,” then I’d refer to the dead by their first names, frequently. I’d try to paint them as regular folks.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Redshift: It would be that Rittenhouse believed that is what they were that would go to his state of mind.  Whether that belief was reasonable is an open question. As are many others.  These decisions by the judge don’t remotely doom the prosecution.  But I don’t have the trial documents with witness statements in front of me so I have been trying to speak in fairly general terms.​
      ETA: Deleted

      Reply
    29. 29.

      japa21

      @Omnes Omnibus: I appreciate your calm, reasoned approach to this issue. Obviously it is one which brings a lot of emotional responses from people. My only question is if a response such as yours is appropriate for BJ. And only half kidding.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.