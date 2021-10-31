Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 30-31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 30-31

by

It *would* be Staten Island…

Mena, pharmacist in northeast Staten Island
After the city announced its mandate, things picked up. That $500 incentive is pushing people in, too. But nobody is thrilled that they’re being forced to get it… Basically, they come to complain a little and then storm out — or hope that I’ll give them a card without actually giving them a vaccine. That’s happened about five times in the past few weeks. The first person who did this was a man who had a couple of hundreds poking out of the breast pocket of his shirt. He was talking to me, saying, “Oh, I want to get the vaccine,” and then he was pointing at the money. But I didn’t understand because no one has ever asked me that before, and I didn’t think that anyone would. I was absolutely shocked when I realized what he was trying to say. I said absolutely not. After that, some other people came in and hinted at it, offering me money, saying things like, “We’ll take care of you,” or “How much do you want?”…

For Marge Loennig, 87, the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up many old memories. The most vivid is of a childhood friend who was stricken with polio…

Back then, everyone seemed to know someone with the disease, and when the vaccine became available Loennig remembers people eagerly lining up to get it. Today, she believes COVID is still being downplayed, its deaths and illnesses underreported. Today the laws are also different and health officials are prevented from being as open about who is sick and who is dying from the virus.

“It has been a secret and so people have not feared it the way we feared polio,” she says. “I think that if people had been open, some of the anti-vaccine people would have not been so reluctant to get shots.”

There is plenty of vaccine reluctance, if not outright outright defiance, in Loennig’s hometown of Baker City, Ore., the historic first stop on the old Oregon Trail in the heart of the state’s deeply rural and conservative eastern side.

Sitting on an antique chair in the living room of her historic Victorian home, the wall above her adorned with paintings and her 9-year-old granddaughter’s art, Loennig says today her town is deeply divided and just like almost everywhere else, COVID is political.

It’s the opposite of what she remembers as a little girl when families had to lock down often during polio. In the 1930s when she was 3, she also had to stay indoors for three months after contracting scarlet fever. Her father even had to temporarily move.

So taking precautions and living carefully throughout 2020 until the COVID vaccines became available was not a big deal, Loennig says. Back when she was a girl quarantines were strictly enforced by health authorities. For most people, it was a fact of life.

“They did not have this anger that just seems to overwhelm,” Loennig says. “Somehow we have to get at the root of that anger if we are going to face — and we will face — future episodes of this kind.”

For now, Baker City seniors like Loennig are kind of on an island, still moving cautiously, avoiding the unvaccinated as much as they can. Only about 45% of the 16,000 people in this county have gotten both shots.

But among the 70 and up demographic, it’s 25 points higher…

Eric Boehlert, Press Run, “Who Cares If Anti-Vaxxers Quit Their Jobs?”

As we watch a parade of unreasonable people needlessly blow up their careers and walk away from good paying jobs with excellent benefits, the questions that linger are, should we care, and should this trend be breathlessly treated as Big News by the media? Should we care that a tiny percentage is embracing rabbit-hole conspiracies about a vaccine that nearly 200 million Americans have safely taken? Should we care that they’ve decided to believe non-stop lies to the point where they’ll likely be unemployable for months, and maybe years to come?

It’s true that Covid dead-enders affect us all because epidemiologists estimate that 85 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated before the virus is truly under control.

But the media’s specific fixation on anti-vaxxers quitting their jobs seems misguided and out of place. And the coverage clearly feeds off a lack of context. That Journal’s weekend report looked at anti-vaccine nurses who once worked at Virginia and West Virginia-based Valley Health System. But nearly 6,000 of the company’s 6,200 employees have complied with the vaccine mandate…

It’s true that the irrational quitting is news in that the trend is novel and quite unusual. Often in the past when these types of jobs (police, firefighters, etc.) made news it was because groups of people went to court to sue because they were denied access to the payrolls based on race and gender. Now anti-vaxxers are giving up these previously coveted jobs.

The problem is that the constant coverage allows anti-vaxxers a platform to spread more misinformation, as they relay their unsupported reasons for refusing to get inoculated…

The anti-vaxxer coverage also creates the false picture that Americans are deeply divided over vaccines, and that the inoculation push under President Joe Biden has been a failure. Neither are true. Yet the press can’t stop framing the issue that way. And they can’t stop pushing vaccine critics to the front of the line.

When a new poll showed Americans by nearly 20 points approve of the vaccine mandates that Biden has put into place, the first person quoted in an Associated Press story about the poll was an anti-vaxer Republican who denounced the policy…

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/30 China reported 48 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 165 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 10 new domestic confirmed (all at Dalaihob Township; all from screening of persons under centralized quarantine). There currently are 142 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in there, at Bayanhot. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township remains at Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hohhot did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 1 active suspect cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the banner.

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Yinchuan reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), both new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongwei did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city

      Gansu Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (7 mild & 2 moderate). There currently are 95 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 3 were found via mass screening (initially testing positive on 10/28, upon which they were placed under medical isolation, retested positive on 10/30) & 1 a trace close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 63 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jiayuguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Longnan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed case remaining.
      • Tianshui reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 2 moderate), all found via mass screening (initially testing positive on 10/27 or 10/28, upon which they were placed under medical isolation). There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Hebei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active confirmed & 3 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Shijiazhuang there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xingtai there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Baoding there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changsha there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/23. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk & 1 community is currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Zigong in Sichuan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xining did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic con firmed cases in the city
      • Haidong in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      At Tianmen in Hubei Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate) in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 19 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 55 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Heihe reported 18 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 54 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 6 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Harbin reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a person who had traveled to Heihe between 10/15-17 & 10/21-24. When new broke on 10/28 of positive cases identified at Heihe, the case reported to local community on the same day & was immediately placed under home quarantine. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Shangrao in Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a worker at a local resort. Unclear whether case is related to any of the ongoing outbreaks. On 10/31, Jiujiang in Jiangxi also reported 1 new domestic positive case, a coworker of the case at Shangrao.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both at Longchuan County, both found via screening of persons under centralized quarantine), & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases (at Ruili, found via mass screening of areas under lock down). There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/30, China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic), 21 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Bulgaria (via Frankfurt), & Nigeria (via Frankfurt), & 1 each from Senegal (via Paris CdG), Serbia (via Vienna), Canada & the US, & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 5 asymptomatic case, 2 coming from Morocco & 1 each from Cameroon, Jamaica, & Qatar
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Niger & Senegal (both via Paris CdG)
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Singapore
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand; 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Benin (via Istanbul), Tanzania (via Muscat), Japan, Tajikistan (via Dubai) & the UAE
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province  – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Egypt
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the Indonesia
      • Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Tongling in Anhui Province – 1 asymptomatic case, who had arrived at Zhengzhou in Henan Province on 10/14, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & had tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/28 the case returned to Tongling via high speed rail & entered home quarantine, testing positive on 10/29

      Overall in China, 20 confirmed cases recovered (all imported), 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 11 were reclassified as confirmed cases (6 imported), & 7,241 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 814 active confirmed cases in the country (282 imported), 33 in serious condition (all domestic), 399 active asymptomatic cases (355 imported), 3 suspect cases (2 imported). 42,333 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/30, 2,268.362M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 6.136M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/31 Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Music legends, Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams, have cancelled their performances after learning that they are Covid-19 positive.
      [snip]
      Jon Bon Jovi’s representative told a global news portal that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.
      [snip]
      Bryan Adams representative told the same news portal that had also reported about Jovi’s health, that Adams is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic. Source

      …Warner Bros sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is yet another major production affected by the virus. Jason Momoa has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the middle of filming the James Wan movie as the leading DC superhero on set in Hertfordshire, England.

      After receiving the positive COVID test, the 42-year-old actor is isolating and Warner Bros bosses are taking precautions to make sure more of the cast and crew remain safe as well.…
      [snip]
      …Reports are indicating that Jason Momoa caught coronavirus while filming Aquaman in Leavesden Studios as the UK deals with a spike in new cases as of late. The country reported the highest daily total of COVID deaths since March earlier this week, per Reuters as a steady rise in cases have trended in Britain as of late. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      Re fluvoxamine –
      The study that’s getting all the publicity was wholly conducted in Brazil and didn’t show any change in mortality. It did appear to lower the risk of hospitalization in symptomatic patients, however.

      There was a Phase 3 study on fluvoxamine from the US & Canada that was supposed to have results back in September. To the best of my knowledge, that has not yet been published (nor is available as a pre-print – eg shared prior to the peer review process being completed before publication).

      I’m hoping the no change in mortality is different in the US/Canada study, but please don’t run out and ask your doctor for fluvoxamine… If you’re not needing an antidepressant treatment, anyhow.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 4,979 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,471,642 cases. It also reports 44 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,876 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.96.

      501 confirmed cases are in ICU, 220 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 6,127 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,374,761 patients recovered – 96.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,771 clusters. 428 clusters are currently active; 5,343 clusters are now inactive.

      4,956 new cases today are local infections. 23 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 75,874 doses of vaccine on 30th October: 6,312 first doses, 49,192 second doses, and 20,370 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 50,012,681 doses administered: 25,479,010 first doses, 24,411,588 second doses, and 291,409 booster doses. 78.1% of the population have received their first dose, while 74.8% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

      On that clickbait Air Force headline:

      “Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected orders to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a Pentagon mandate and officials say it is too late for them to do so by Tuesday’s deadline …. The vast majority of active-duty airmen, 96.4%, are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Air Force.

      “The Air Force declined to say how many airmen appear to be outright refusing vaccination versus those seeking exemptions or those who have opted out because they are nearing their scheduled exit from the military.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      @satby: yeah, I’m not really sure either. Though it wouldn’t be the first time an antidepressant has an unexpected effect. Buproprion (Wellbutrin) surprising helped study participants quit smoking (without being a planned part of the mood related trial) – marketed under the name Zyban, though both are now available in generic forms.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mousebumples: To be honest… just as some people (with untreated bipolar disorder) found themselves more balanced in Taos (where there’s lithium in the drinking water), I kinda hope some of the anti-social anti-vaxxers who demand fluvoxamine may find themselves less obsessed with their imaginary terrors!

      (And I say this as someone with — fortunately mild — OCD myself.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      “People are coming in crying”

      I picture stationing my mother at one of these crybaby sites. Over and over, she says, “That should be the worst thing that ever happens to you.” Sometimes she varies it with, “Stop that or I’ll give you something to cry about.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mousebumples

      @Anne Laurie: yeah, fair enough! And at least there’s isn’t any horse fluvoxamine for them to try to get – so far as I know, anyway!

      Reply

