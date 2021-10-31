Trick-or-treaters and Halloween fans can breathe a little easier this year with coronavirus cases around the U.S. generally on the decline. A new poll finds that Halloween participation is rebounding, but still short of pre-pandemic levels. https://t.co/xzsXZk88ls — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021





U.S. administers over 420 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC https://t.co/f1fFY3IRCX pic.twitter.com/mXu2yDkc5T — Reuters (@Reuters) October 31, 2021

CDC says unvaccinated foreign travelers under 18 don’t need to quarantine on arrival https://t.co/JPH8IulP15 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 31, 2021

Seems like one of the largest ritual human sacrifices in history, possibly the largest.https://t.co/GjXNDYcW5w pic.twitter.com/eEyzPynlKg — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) October 30, 2021

This is why I think McConnell suddenly wants people to be vaccinated. https://t.co/CKsRguSrYP — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 31, 2021

Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID patients visited park https://t.co/iIQwk14B8q pic.twitter.com/VJHARtmvTg — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

Bangkok lost some of its most venerable street-food vendors to COVID-19. At least seven sidewalk chefs have died in recent months, according to a Reuters count https://t.co/I9DTGASFYW pic.twitter.com/XZr5hC3yAl — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2021

As the global COVID-19 death toll nears 5 million, volunteers make sure all of Britain's victims are remembered by painting pink and red hearts to represent each loss on a wall along the River Thames in London. By @PanPylas https://t.co/vfkpzIEhDq — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 30, 2021

Mexico receives 6 mln COVID-19 vaccines as pressure grows to up jabs https://t.co/tXjWOjNjQw pic.twitter.com/bympRPNwUx — Reuters (@Reuters) October 31, 2021

New genome sampling of #COVID19 cases shows #DeltaVariant is now responsible for 99-100% of infections everywhere in the world, except Latin America — where it's 93%. Delta has out-competed against every other form of #SARSCoV2 — so far.https://t.co/kOxRo7phCZ pic.twitter.com/nfby5TKuqF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 30, 2021

What is fluvoxamine, the drug that shows promise in treating Covid? Basically, it's a common antidepressant used for obsessive compulsive disorder, but it may join an arsenal of Covid treatments after it showed promise in clinical studies https://t.co/gnJG6mwhHP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 31, 2021

Seeing lots of vaccine-for-kids pearl clutching and fearmongering on my timeline, so I guess it’s time for me to share that my 6-year-old daughter has been in the Moderna trial for the past several months. Our experience. 🧵 — Nadine Jolie Courtney (@nadinecourtney) October 29, 2021

Not every parent will run out to get a shot for their kids, which I understand—though if you’re on the fence, I hope you’ll consider it. I’m here to tell you she had a very mild, NBD reaction: sore arm after 1st shot; chills/fever that vanished with Tylenol 12 hours after 2nd. — Nadine Jolie Courtney (@nadinecourtney) October 29, 2021

Children are not mini adults, and they very much get this, which is why they took their time making sure the age dose was safe and they could properly understand and feel comfortable with the potential side effects. — Nadine Jolie Courtney (@nadinecourtney) October 29, 2021

I should add! My daughter WANTED the shot, especially because she has a baby sister. When we told her she had a chance to participate (but it would of course be okay if she didn’t want to, too) when I say she *leaped*. Kids are smarter and braver than adults give them credit for! — Nadine Jolie Courtney (@nadinecourtney) October 29, 2021

Air Force is first to face troops’ rejection of vaccine mandate as thousands avoid shots https://t.co/53feVropFU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2021

Comply now, complain later — |—6ft—|The Littlest Cretin|—6ft—| (@DLittlestCretin) October 30, 2021

It *would* be Staten Island…

Man, Trumpers are spoiled children who wouldn’t know a real hardship if it bit them on the ass. https://t.co/NTV4gK3S1X — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) October 30, 2021

Mena, pharmacist in northeast Staten Island

After the city announced its mandate, things picked up. That $500 incentive is pushing people in, too. But nobody is thrilled that they’re being forced to get it… Basically, they come to complain a little and then storm out — or hope that I’ll give them a card without actually giving them a vaccine. That’s happened about five times in the past few weeks. The first person who did this was a man who had a couple of hundreds poking out of the breast pocket of his shirt. He was talking to me, saying, “Oh, I want to get the vaccine,” and then he was pointing at the money. But I didn’t understand because no one has ever asked me that before, and I didn’t think that anyone would. I was absolutely shocked when I realized what he was trying to say. I said absolutely not. After that, some other people came in and hinted at it, offering me money, saying things like, “We’ll take care of you,” or “How much do you want?”…

Vaccinated seniors navigate life in mostly unvaccinated rural America https://t.co/eLvKsNiTBO — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) October 29, 2021

… For Marge Loennig, 87, the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up many old memories. The most vivid is of a childhood friend who was stricken with polio… Back then, everyone seemed to know someone with the disease, and when the vaccine became available Loennig remembers people eagerly lining up to get it. Today, she believes COVID is still being downplayed, its deaths and illnesses underreported. Today the laws are also different and health officials are prevented from being as open about who is sick and who is dying from the virus. “It has been a secret and so people have not feared it the way we feared polio,” she says. “I think that if people had been open, some of the anti-vaccine people would have not been so reluctant to get shots.” There is plenty of vaccine reluctance, if not outright outright defiance, in Loennig’s hometown of Baker City, Ore., the historic first stop on the old Oregon Trail in the heart of the state’s deeply rural and conservative eastern side. Sitting on an antique chair in the living room of her historic Victorian home, the wall above her adorned with paintings and her 9-year-old granddaughter’s art, Loennig says today her town is deeply divided and just like almost everywhere else, COVID is political. It’s the opposite of what she remembers as a little girl when families had to lock down often during polio. In the 1930s when she was 3, she also had to stay indoors for three months after contracting scarlet fever. Her father even had to temporarily move. So taking precautions and living carefully throughout 2020 until the COVID vaccines became available was not a big deal, Loennig says. Back when she was a girl quarantines were strictly enforced by health authorities. For most people, it was a fact of life. “They did not have this anger that just seems to overwhelm,” Loennig says. “Somehow we have to get at the root of that anger if we are going to face — and we will face — future episodes of this kind.” For now, Baker City seniors like Loennig are kind of on an island, still moving cautiously, avoiding the unvaccinated as much as they can. Only about 45% of the 16,000 people in this county have gotten both shots. But among the 70 and up demographic, it’s 25 points higher…

the coming I QUITAPOCALYPSE is going to be especially brutal on and deadly for rural communities, who will have their elected leaders and themselves to blame. https://t.co/0mzVtRluIU — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 19, 2021

these people have been lied to and misled by their leaders, but their leaders aren’t telling them anything they don’t want to hear. — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 19, 2021

all of these things, by the way, are major, serious challenges to the implementation of any kind of universal health care that i have not seen a lot of discussion of or solutions for. — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 19, 2021

Eric Boehlert, Press Run, “Who Cares If Anti-Vaxxers Quit Their Jobs?”

… As we watch a parade of unreasonable people needlessly blow up their careers and walk away from good paying jobs with excellent benefits, the questions that linger are, should we care, and should this trend be breathlessly treated as Big News by the media? Should we care that a tiny percentage is embracing rabbit-hole conspiracies about a vaccine that nearly 200 million Americans have safely taken? Should we care that they’ve decided to believe non-stop lies to the point where they’ll likely be unemployable for months, and maybe years to come? It’s true that Covid dead-enders affect us all because epidemiologists estimate that 85 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated before the virus is truly under control. But the media’s specific fixation on anti-vaxxers quitting their jobs seems misguided and out of place. And the coverage clearly feeds off a lack of context. That Journal’s weekend report looked at anti-vaccine nurses who once worked at Virginia and West Virginia-based Valley Health System. But nearly 6,000 of the company’s 6,200 employees have complied with the vaccine mandate… It’s true that the irrational quitting is news in that the trend is novel and quite unusual. Often in the past when these types of jobs (police, firefighters, etc.) made news it was because groups of people went to court to sue because they were denied access to the payrolls based on race and gender. Now anti-vaxxers are giving up these previously coveted jobs. The problem is that the constant coverage allows anti-vaxxers a platform to spread more misinformation, as they relay their unsupported reasons for refusing to get inoculated… The anti-vaxxer coverage also creates the false picture that Americans are deeply divided over vaccines, and that the inoculation push under President Joe Biden has been a failure. Neither are true. Yet the press can’t stop framing the issue that way. And they can’t stop pushing vaccine critics to the front of the line. When a new poll showed Americans by nearly 20 points approve of the vaccine mandates that Biden has put into place, the first person quoted in an Associated Press story about the poll was an anti-vaxer Republican who denounced the policy…